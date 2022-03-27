Security Council Press Statement on Afghanistan

The following Security Council press statement was issued today by Council President Lana Zaki Nusseibeh (United Arab Emirates):

The members of the Security Council heard a briefing on 25 March by the Secretary-General’s Special Representative for Afghanistan, Deborah Lyons, regarding the right to education for all Afghans, including girls.

The members of the Security Council expressed their deep concern regarding the reported decision by the Taliban to deny girls above the sixth grade access to education in Afghanistan. They reaffirmed the right to education for all Afghans, including girls, and called on the Taliban to respect the right to education and adhere to their commitments to reopen schools for all female students without further delay.

They requested the Special Representative of the Secretary-General to continue to engage with all relevant Afghan political actors and stakeholders, including relevant authorities, on this issue, according to the mandate of the United Nations Assistance Mission in Afghanistan (UNAMA), and keep the Security Council informed on progress.

The members of the Security Council stressed the importance of efforts by the international community to support Afghanistan, including on education, and highlighted the coordinating role of UNAMA in this regard.

The members of the Security Council reaffirmed their support for the people of Afghanistan, as well as their strong commitment to the sovereignty, independence, territorial integrity and national unity of Afghanistan.