Security Council ISIL (Da’esh) and Al-Qaida Sanctions Committee Removes Two Entries from Its Sanctions List

On 3 March 2022 the Security Council Committee pursuant to resolutions 1267 (1999), 1989 (2011) and 2253 (2015) concerning ISIL (Da’esh), Al‑Qaida and associated individuals, groups, undertakings and entities removed the entries below from the ISIL (Da’esh) and Al-Qaida Sanctions List after concluding its consideration of the delisting requests for these names submitted through the Office of the Ombudsperson established pursuant to Security Council resolution 1904 (2009), and of the Comprehensive Reports of the Ombudsperson on these delisting requests.

Therefore, the assets freeze, travel ban and arms embargo set out in paragraph 1 of Security Council resolution 2610 (2021), and adopted under Chapter VII of the Charter of the United Nations, no longer apply to the names set out below.

A. Individuals

QDi.346 Name: 1: 'ABD AL-MALIK 2: MUHAMMAD 3: YUSUF 4: 'UTHMAN 'ABD AL-SALAM

Name (original script): عبدالملك محمد يوسف عثمان عبد السلام

Title: na Designation: na DOB: 13 Jul. 1989 POB: na Good quality a.k.a.: 'Abd al-Malik Muhammad Yusif 'Abd-al-Salam Low quality a.k.a.: a) 'Umar al-Qatari b) 'Umar al-Tayyar Nationality: Jordan Passport no: K475336, issued on 31 Aug. 2009, issued in Jordan (expired on 30 Aug. 2014) National identification no: na

QDi.402 Name: 1: NAYIF 2: SALIH 3: SALIM 4: AL-QAYSI

Name (original script): نايف صالح سالم القيسي

Title: na Designation: na DOB: 1983 POB: Al Baydah Governorate, Yemen Good quality a.k.a.: Naif Saleh Salem al Qaisi Low quality a.k.a.: Nayif al-Ghaysi Nationality: Yemen Passport no: Yemen 04796738 National identification no: na

The names of individuals and entities removed from the ISIL (Da’esh) and Al‑Qaida Sanctions List pursuant to a decision by the Committee may be found in the “Press Releases” section on the Committee's website. Other information about the ISIL (Da’esh) and Al-Qaida Sanctions List may also be found on the Committee's website at the following URL: www.un.org/securitycouncil/sanctions/1267/aq_sanctions_list/procedures-for-delisting.

The ISIL (Da’esh) and Al-Qaida Sanctions List is updated regularly on the basis of relevant information provided by Member States and international and regional organizations. An updated List is accessible on the ISIL (Da’esh) and Al‑Qaida Sanctions Committee’s website at the following URL: www.un.org/securitycouncil/sanctions/1267/aq_sanctions_list.

The Consolidated United Nations Security Council List is also updated following all changes made to the ISIL (Da’esh) and Al‑Qaida Sanctions List. An updated version of the Consolidated List is accessible via the following URL: www.un.org/securitycouncil/content/un-sc-consolidated-list.

Other information about the Status of Cases of the Office of the Ombudsperson to the ISIL (Da’esh) and Al‑Qaida Sanctions Committee may be found on the Ombudsperson’s website at the following URL: www.un.org/securitycouncil/sc/ombudsperson/status-of-cases.