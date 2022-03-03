Security Council 1518 Sanctions Committee Removes Seven Entries from Its Sanctions List

On 3 March 2022, the Security Council Committee established pursuant to resolution 1518 (2003) removed the following entries from its Sanctions List of individuals and entities:

A. Individuals

IQi.042 Name: 1: SAMIR 2: ABD AL-AZIZ 3: AL-NAJIM 4: na

Name (original script): سمير عبد العزيز النجم

Title: na Designation: na DOB: a) 1937 b) 1938 POB: Baghdad, Iraq Good quality a.k.a.: na Low quality a.k.a.: na Nationality: Iraq Passport no: na National identification no: na Address: na Listed on: 27 Jun. 2003 Other information:

IQi.008 Name: 1: AZIZ 2: SALIH 3: AL-NUMAN 4: na

Name (original script): عزيز صالح النومان

Title: na Designation: na DOB: a) 1941 b) 1945 POB: An Nasiriyah Good quality a.k.a.: na Low quality a.k.a.: na Nationality: Iraq Passport no: na National identification no: na Address: na Listed on: 27 Jun. 2003 Other information:

IQi.041 Name: 1: MUHAMMAD 2: ZIMAM 3: ABD-AL-RAZZAQ 4: AL-SA'DUN

Name (original script): محمد زمام عبد الرزاق السعدون

Title: na Designation: na DOB: 1942 POB: Suq Ash-Shuyukh District, Dhi-Qar, Iraq Good quality a.k.a.: na Low quality a.k.a.: na Nationality: Iraq Passport no: na National identification no: na Address: na Listed on: 27 Jun. 2003 Other information:

IQi.053 Name: 1: QAID 2: HUSSEIN 3: AL-AWADI 4: na

Name (original script): قائد حسين العوادي

Title: na Designation: na DOB: na POB: na Good quality a.k.a.: na Low quality a.k.a.: na Nationality: Iraq Passport no: na National identification no: na Address: na Listed on: 27 Jun. 2003 Other information:

IQi.018 Name: 1: LATIF 2: NUSAYYIF 3: JASIM 4: AL-DULAYMI

Name (original script): لطيف نصيف جاسم الدليمي

Title: na Designation: na DOB: Approximately 1941 POB: ar-Rashidiyah, suburb of Baghdad, Iraq Good quality a.k.a.: na Low quality a.k.a.: na Nationality: Iraq Passport no: na National identification no: na Address: na Listed on: 27 Jun. 2003 Other information:

IQi.040 Name: 1: ABD-AL-BAQI 2: ABD-AL-KARIM 3: ABDALLAH 4: AL-SA'DUN

Name (original script): عبد الباقي عبد الكريم عبد الله السعدون

Title: na Designation: na DOB: 1947 POB: na Good quality a.k.a.: na Low quality a.k.a.: na Nationality: Iraq Passport no: na National identification no: na Address: na Listed on: 27 Jun. 2003 Other information:

IQi.010 Name: 1: KAMAL 2: MUSTAFA 3: ABDALLAH 4: na

Name (original script): كمال مصطفى عبد الله

Title: na Designation: na DOB: 1952 POB: Tikrit, Iraq Good quality a.k.a.: Kamal Mustafa Abdallah Sultan al-Tikriti Low quality a.k.a.: na Nationality: Iraq Passport no: na National identification no: na Address: na Listed on: 27 Jun. 2003 Other information:

