Security Council 751 Sanctions Committee Adds One Entry to Its Sanctions List

On 18 February 2022, the Security Council Committee pursuant to resolution 751 (1992) concerning Somalia approved the addition of the entry specified below to its Sanctions List of individuals and entities subject to the measures imposed by the Security Council and adopted under Chapter VII of the Charter of the United Nations.

A. Individuals

SOi.021 Name: 1: ALI 2: MOHAMED 3: RAGE 4: na

Title: na Designation: Spokesperson of Al-Shabaab DOB: 1966 POB: Somalia Good quality a.k.a.: a) Ali Mohammed Rage b) Ali Dheere c) Ali Dhere d) Ali Mohamed Rage Cali Dheer e) Ali Mohamud Rage Low quality a.k.a.: na Nationality: Somalia Passport no: na National identification no: na Address: Somalia Listed on: 18 Feb. 2022 Other information: Listed pursuant to paragraph 43(a) of resolution 2093 (2013) as “Engaging in or providing support for acts that threaten the peace, security or stability of Somalia, including acts that threaten the peace and reconciliation process in Somalia, or threaten the Federal Government of Somalia or AMISOM by force.” As a spokesperson for Al-Shabaab, Rage is involved in promulgating and supporting the group’s terrorist activities. INTERPOL-UN Security Council Special Notice web link: www.interpol.int/en/How-we-work/Notices/View-UN-Notices-Individuals

