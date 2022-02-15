Security Council Extends Panel of Experts on Sudan, Unanimously Adopting Resolution 2620 (2022)

The Security Council today extended through 12 March 2023 the Panel of Experts related to the committee charged with overseeing sanctions against Sudan.

Unanimously adopting resolution 2620 (2022) (to be issued as document S/RES/2620(2022)), the Council requested the Panel of Experts — originally appointed pursuant to resolution 1591 (2005) — to provide the related Security Council Committee with: an interim report on its activities by 12 August 2022; a final report by 13 January 2023 with its findings and recommendations; and updates every three months on its work.

By other terms, the 15-member Council took note of the Secretary-General’s report of 31 July 2021 (document S/2021/696), providing a review of the situation in Darfur and recommending benchmarks to assess the measures. It also expressed its intention to consider by 31 August establishing clear, well-identified and realistic key benchmarks, with readiness to consider adjusting measures to respond to the situation in Darfur, given the evolving situation on the ground.

In addition, the Council requested the Government of Sudan to submit requests for the Committee’s consideration, and where appropriate, prior approval for the movement of military equipment and supplies into the Darfur region, particularly in the context of implementing the Juba Peace Agreement, signed in 2020.

Following the adoption, Council members explained their positions, with the representative of the United States saying that the Panel’s reporting continues to play a crucial role. Sudan cannot wait any longer to resolve its crisis, and a restored Government must advance the implementation of the Juba Peace Agreement. Unified international efforts are essential to help Sudan restore civilian rule, he said, condemning ongoing and worsening cycles of violence and attacks by armed groups. Robust monitoring and reporting must continue, he added.

China’s representative, noting that Darfur is at a critical transitional stage amid a fragile security landscape, condemned recent attacks against United Nations staff and called for a speedy investigation to ensure the safety of personnel. As Sudanese authorities continue to be affected by sanctions, China supports the setting of benchmarks to adjust these measures. He expressed regret that calls for benchmark-setting in 2021 remain unimplemented, noting that China anticipates working with the Council to do so in 2022.

The representative of the Russian Federation, Council President for February, spoke in her national capacity, highlighting the “trumped‑up” political differences among members regarding benchmarks. The Council seems to be sabotaging its own obligations, she said, expressing trust that benchmarks will indeed be set by August, in line with the newly adopted resolution. Noting that existing measures are hindering authorities in Sudan, she said that, in general, Council sanctions must be adjusted and modified until they are removed. They cannot and should not be used as a political tool.

During the meeting, the Council considered the Panel’s final report for 2021 (document S/2022/48).

The meeting began at 10:03 a.m. and ended at 10:12 a.m.