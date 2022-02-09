Security Council Press Statement on Situation in Burkina Faso

The following Security Council press statement was issued today by Council President Vassily A. Nebenzia (Russian Federation):

The members of the Security Council expressed serious concern about the unconstitutional change of Government in Burkina Faso, on 24 January 2022. The members of the Security Council called for the release and protection of President Roch Marc Christian Kaboré and other Government officials.

The members of the Security Council took note of the decision by the Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS) and the African Union to suspend Burkina Faso from their respective institutions and activities until there is swift and effective restoration of constitutional order by the military authorities, and expressed their support for regional mediation efforts.

The members of the Security Council expressed concern over the negative impact of unconstitutional changes of Government in the region, increase in terrorist activities and the dire socio-economic situation.

The members of the Security Council welcomed the advice by the Peacebuilding Commission supporting peacebuilding efforts in Burkina Faso.