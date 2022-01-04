Security Council 2140 Committee Briefed by Special Representative on Sexual Violence in Conflict

On 17 December 2021, the Security Council Committee established pursuant to resolution 2140 (2014) was briefed by Special Representative of the Secretary-General on Sexual Violence in Conflict Pramila Patten on the situation of sexual violence in conflict in Yemen.

Ms. Patten, briefing the Committee for the first time, recalled that, with the adoption by the Security Council of resolution 2511 (2020), the 2140 sanctions regime now included explicit reference to the use of sexual violence in armed conflict, as a sanctionable act. Ms. Patten referred to the widespread use of sexual violence in conflict in Yemen and called on the Committee to consider adding names of those responsible for such acts to the Committee’s Sanctions List.

The presentation was followed by an interactive discussion between Committee members and Ms. Patten.

Under the agenda item “other matters”, the Panel of Experts on Yemen also briefed the Committee on an issue related to their upcoming final report.