Security Council 1518 Sanctions Committee Removes Three Entries from Its Sanctions List

On 18 April 2022, the Security Council Committee established pursuant to resolution 1518 (2003) removed the following entries from its Sanctions List of individuals and entities:

A. Individuals

IQi.075 Name: 1: ASIL 2: SAMI 3: MOHAMMAD 4: MADHI TABRAH

Name (original script): أصيل سامـي محمد ماضـي طبـره

Title: na Designation: na DOB: na POB: Iraq Good quality a.k.a.: Asil Tabra Low quality a.k.a.: na Nationality: Iraq Passport no: na National identification no: na Address: na Listed on: 2 Jun. 2004.

IQi.078 Name: 1: MAKI 2: MUSTAFA 3: HAMUDAT 4: na

Name (original script): مكــي مصطفــى حمـودة

Title: na Designation: na DOB: Approximately 1934 POB: na Good quality a.k.a.: a) Maki Hamudat b) Mackie Hmodat c) General Maki Al-Hamadat d) Macki Hamoudat Mustafa Low quality a.k.a.: na Nationality: Iraq Passport no: na National identification no: na Address: Mosul, Iraq Listed on: 2 Jun. 2004.

B. Entities and other groups

IQe.004 Name: RASHEED BANK

A.k.a.: a) Al-Rashid Bank b) Al-Rasheed Bank F.k.a.: na Address: a) P.O. Box 7177, Haifa Street, Bagdad, Baghdad, Iraq b) Al Masarif Street, Baghdad, Iraq Listed on: 21 Nov. 2003 Other information: Activity: General purpose bank.

