Palestinian Rights Committee to Hold Virtual Event Addressing Impact of Forced Displacement on Women, 23 March

The United Nations Palestinian Rights Committee will organize a virtual event on the margins of the sixty-sixth session of the Commission on the Status of Women on “Impact of forced displacement on Palestinian women” on 23 March from 10 a.m. to noon, via WebEx. The event will also be livestreamed on UN WebTV.

Organized as a panel conversation with Palestinian women, civil society representatives and United Nations officials. Moderating the panel will be Neville Gertze, Vice-Chair of the Committee and Permanent Representative of Namibia to the United Nations. The conversation will feature the following panellists: Amy Cohen, Director of International Relations and Advocacy, Ir Amin; Reem Hamad, resident of Sheikh Jarrah; Amani Odeh, resident of Silwan; Sarah Muscroft, Head of Office, Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs-Occupied Palestinian Territory; and Inas Margieh, United Nations Entity for Gender Equality and the Empowerment of Women Programme (UN-Women) Coordinator, Palestine Country Office.

The panellists will shed light on the impact of displacement through forced evictions and demolitions on Palestinian families, and on women in particular. They will also highlight the unique situation of Palestinian women under occupation, their roles and actions to end the occupation while emphasizing ways for the international community to provide support.

Other participants will consist of Member States and observers delegations of the Palestinian Rights Committee, formally known as the Committee on the Exercise of the Inalienable Rights of the Palestinian People. All Member States, intergovernmental and civil society organizations, as well as the public and media will be invited to follow the event and pose questions.

While participation in the virtual platform will be limited to United Nations Member and Observer States, as well as the panellists, the general public can send their questions via the Committee’s Facebook page, Twitter account, email: dpr-meeting@un.org, and WhatsApp at tel.: +1 (646) 421 0579.

To watch the live stream on UN Web TV, please visit http://webtv.un.org.

