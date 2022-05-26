Non-Governmental Organizations Committee Postpones Action on 37 Entities, Closes Applications of 28 Others

The Committee on Non-Governmental Organizations continued its 2022 session today, deferring action on 37 entities seeking special consultative status with the Economic and Social Council and closing the outstanding applications of 28 others who had failed to respond to three consecutive reminders by the Committee.

Those applications deferred today — which had also been previously deferred during past sessions of the Committee — were further postponed as Committee members requested more information from the candidates about, among other items, details of their organizations’ activities, partners, expenditures and sources of funding.

The 19-member Committee considers applications for consultative status and requests for reclassification submitted by non-governmental organizations (NGOs). Once an application has been reviewed and approved by the Committee, it is considered recommended for consultative status. Organizations which were granted general and special status can attend meetings of the Council and issue statements, while those with general status can also speak during meetings and propose agenda items. Organizations with roster status can only attend meetings.

The Committee on Non-Governmental Organizations will continue its work during its resumed session, on Tuesday, 7 June.

Special Consultative Status

The Committee postponed action on the applications of the following 37 organizations, which had been deferred from previous sessions:

International Youth Federation (United Kingdom) — as the representative of Pakistan asked the organization to provide more details on its attendance and contribution to the conference which adopted the Global Compact for Migration, in 2018;

National Committee on BRICS Research (Russian Federation) — as the representative of the United States asked the organization to expand on its cooperation with civil society and youth;

Peace Without Limits (PWL) International Organization, Inc. (Switzerland) — as the representative of Turkey requested a full list of the group’s 50 member organizations in 34 countries;

Secours Islamique France (France) — as the representative of Pakistan asked the organization to provide details on any projects carried out in Syria;

Social Progress Imperative, Inc. (United States) — as the representative of Cuba requested more information about the process used for selecting the organization’s Executive Board;

Solidarity for Peace and Reunification of Korea (Republic of Korea) — as the representative of Cuba asked for a list of the organization’s regional centres, and whether they work with local stakeholders;

SosyalBen Vakfı (Turkey) — as the representative of Greece asked the organization to list the concrete ways in which it pursues its stated goal of empowering women;

Su Politikaları Derneği (Turkey) — as the representative of Greece asked whether the organization provides assistance to foreign academic institutes or similar partners, and if so, requested it to provide details of those activities;

The Center for Justice and Accountability (United States) — as the representative of Pakistan asked for more details about the organization’s stated support to Syrian civil society in the diaspora in participating with the investigation of international crimes, including a list of countries in which the diaspora are located;

The Global Energy Association on Development of International Research and Projects in the Field of Energy (Russian Federation) — as the representative of the United States requested the name and background of the organization’s current president, his predecessor and his successor if applicable;

War Child (United Kingdom) — as the representative of Nicaragua asked the organization to elaborate on its activities in support of children facing conflict in Africa, Asia and Latin America;

Wikimedia Foundation Inc. (United States) — as the representative of China requested updates on the list of projects the organization hopes to implement in the near future;

World Without Genocide (United States) — as the representative of China asked the group to provide examples of national and international human rights organizations with which it visits, and whether any of them have consultative status with the Economic and Social Council;

Österreichischer Rat Für Nachhaltige Entwicklung — Österreichischer Nachhaltigkeitsrat für soziale, ökologische und ökonomische Angelegenheiten (Austria) — as the representative of Greece asked the organization to provide information about any activities undertaken in 2020 and 2021 with international partners to promote the Sustainable Development Goals;

"Mission Armenia" Charitable Non-governmental Organization (Armenia) — as the representative of Turkey asked how the group is able to conduct its work while it lists no administrative expenses;

Arab Media Union (Egypt) — as the representative of Bahrain requested a list of the organization’s activities in 2020-2022, as well as any planned activities for 2023;

Baghbaan (Pakistan) — as the representative of India queried a discrepancy between the organization’s stated activities in the Horn of Africa and the information provided on its website, and asked for clarity about its relationship with the Government of Pakistan;

Charity Organization "International Charity Foundation "Global Ukraine" (Ukraine) — as the representative of Nicaragua asked the group for more information about why one foundation stopped providing financing to it;

China Biodiversity Conservation and Green Development Foundation (China) — as the representative of the Russian Federation asked the organization for a list of the 27 groups that joined as members;

Engineering Association for Development and Environment (Iraq) — as the representative of Turkey asked for information on any activities carried out by the organization as part of its membership in the Arab Forum for Environment and Development, which already enjoys consultative status with the Economic and Social Council;

Habilian Association (Iran) — as the representative of Turkey requested more information about the organization’s research projects, exhibitions and related activities, especially as they relate to its financial statement, and the representative of the United States requested more information about its expenditures on victim support;

Lanka Fundamental Rights Organization (Sri Lanka) — as the representative of China asked for more details on the group’s stated plans to set up social enterprises to promote peace;

National Human Rights Civic Association “Belarusian Helsinki Committee” (Belarus) — as the representative of the Russian Federation raised concerns about activities listed on the organization’s application that it stated carry no costs or expenditures;

Non-Governmental Organization “Association of Wives and Mothers of Soldiers Participating in Ato” (Ukraine) — as the representative of China asked for more details about possible violations of its bylaws, and whether any ideological matters might fall under that category;

Palestinian Association for Human Rights (Witness) (Lebanon) — as the representative of Israel asked whether the group is a member of any umbrella organizations;

Solidariteit/Solidarity (South Africa) — as the representative of India said the organization’s response was not comprehensive, and some questions — including one about activities undertaken with affiliated groups — remained unanswered, and the representative of Cuba asked how the group plans to finance the creation of a new campus;

Youth for Human Rights Pakistan (Pakistan) — as the representative of Pakistan asked for more information about a translation of the Universal Declaration of Human Rights translated by the organization into the Urdu language;

ALQST Human Rights (United Kingdom) — as the representative of Pakistan asked the organization to provide information about its income-generating activities;

American Sociological Assn. (United States) — as the representative of China requested more details about the organization’s annual meetings in 2020 and 2021;

Associazione Luca Coscioni per la libertà di ricerca scientifica (Italy) — as the representative of Nicaragua asked the organization to explain how it is able to operate while it spends more funds than it takes in;

Assyrian Aid Society of America Inc. (United States) — as the representative of Turkey asked the organization to provide more information about its various chapters;

Avaaz Foundation (United States) — as the representative of Bahrain requested information about any research activities the organization may have funded;

C.A.R.E Scandinavia — Citizens Against Radicalism & Extremism (Denmark) — as the representative of Israel asked the organization to provide more information about it work with the Palestinians in Europe Conference;

Comité de Vigilance pour la Démocratie en Tunisie (Belgium) — as the representative of Turkey about a specific project, listed on its application, that accounted for 40 per cent of its expenditures;

Disability:IN (United States) — as the representative of China asked whether the organization has carried out any activities in her country, especially its Taiwan province;

Fundació Josep Irla (Spain) — as the representative of Israel asked the organization to provide details about its most significant philanthropic contributions, which account for up to 50 per cent of its income; and

Fundacja Otwarty Dialog (Poland) — as the representative of Nicaragua requested information about funding provided by “donors abroad” for projects carried out abroad.

In line with its customary practice, the Committee also recommended to the Economic and Social Council that it close its consideration of 28 applications for consultative status deferred from previous sessions, from organizations who have not responded to its last three reminders as of 25 May, without prejudice.

Towards the end of the meeting, the representative of the United States voiced her delegation’s alarm over what it believes to be the Committee’s misuse of questions, including repetitive questions, to challenge the work carried out by a number of non-governmental organizations. She therefore proposed moving to an immediate vote on the applications put forward by five organizations, whose applications had been previously deferred by the Committee.

The representatives of Israel and Estonia backed that request.

However, the representatives of India, Cuba, Pakistan, China, Nicaragua, Bahrain and the Russian Federation objected to the motion raised by the United States, stating that they need more time to prepare for a vote on those organizations. The representative of the Russian Federation noted that the United States has also blocked the applications of many organizations for years.

The rest of the Committee’s proceedings could not be covered due to lack of interpretation and webcast services.