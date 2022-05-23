Continuing 2022 Session, Non-Governmental Organizations Committee Defers Action on 18 Entities for Status, Takes Note of More Than 600 Quadrennial Reports

The Committee on Non-Governmental Organizations continued its 2022 session today, deferring requests by 18 entities for special consultative status with the Economic and Social Council, while taking note of 600 new and 4 deferred quadrennial reports submitted by organizations already in consultative status.

The Committee deferred its consideration of 10 newly submitted quadrennial reports, as well as 23 reports previously deferred from past sessions, as members requested further information from those organizations about, among other items, details of their activities, partners, expenditures and sources of funding for the periods under review.

In addition, members approved requests for hearings from 68 non-governmental organizations in consultative status with the Economic and Social Council.

The 19-member Committee considers applications for consultative status and requests for reclassification submitted by non-governmental organizations (NGOs). Once an application has been reviewed and approved by the Committee, it is considered recommended for consultative status. Organizations which were granted general and special status can attend meetings of the Council and issue statements, while those with general status can also speak during meetings and propose agenda items. Organizations with roster status can only attend meetings.

Special Consultative Status

The Committee on Non-Governmental Organizations postponed action on the application of the following 18 entities:

The Conflict and Environment Observatory (United Kingdom) — as the representative of China noted that the organization listed its status as “international”, but did not list any overseas branches, and asked how it conducts its overseas work;

The Humanitarian Forum (United Kingdom) — as the representative of the Russian Federation asked about the organization’s cooperation with the group Islamic Relief;

The International Center for Supporting Rights and Freedoms (Switzerland) — as the representative of Nicaragua asked for more information on the organization’s research missions;

The International Institute on Race, Equality and Human Rights (United States) — as the representative of Nicaragua asked for more details about how the organization selects the focus of its medium- and long-term work in various countries;

The National Democratic Institute for International Affairs (United States) — as the representative of Bahrain asked for more information about the organization’s subgrants to other groups;

The ONE Campaign (United States) — as the representative of China asked the organization to provide more information about the group’s overseas projects, and whether they include partnerships with local non-governmental organizations;

The Omani Center for Human Rights (United Kingdom) — as the representative of Bahrain asked for more information about the organization’s activities carried out between 2019 and 2022, both virtually and in-person;

Turkiye Diyanet Vakfi (Turkey) — as the representative of Greece asked the organization to provide the Committee with an updated strategic plan;

UAAR — Unione degli Atei e degli Agnostici Razionalisti (Italy) — as the representative of Nicaragua asked whether the organization has any ties or cooperation with groups that work in Latin America and the Caribbean;

Uluslararasi Ogrenci dernekleri Federasyonu (Turkey) — as the representative of Greece asked for more information about the organization’s visits to “important cultural and historical attractions”, and how they further its goals;

Uluslararası Mülteci Hakları Derneği (Turkey) — as the representative of China raised questions about the organization’s financial statement;

United for Human Rights (Switzerland) — as the representative of China asked the organization why it lists $0 as its spending on projects;

Vang Pao Peace Institute (United States) — as the representative of China asked for more information about its work with local partners, and requested some examples of successfully completed recent project reports;

Verein Euro Mea (Switzerland) — as the representative of the Russian Federation asked for more details about a recent project carried out in her country;

Vithu Trust Fund (United Kingdom) — as the representative of China asked whether the organization has carried out any projects in countries other than Sri Lanka;

Women’s Refugee Commission, Inc. (United States) — as the representative of Cuba asked the organization to confirm that the projects listed in its responses encompass all the projects it carries out in Latin America;

Òmnium Cultural (Spain) — as the representative of Israel asked the organization to provide a detailed list of its activities in the last two years; and

İslam Dünyası Sivil Toplum Kuruluşları Birliği (Turkey) — as the representative of Greece asked for more information about the group’s work with what it termed “social status”.

Review of Quadrennial Reports

The Committee then took note of 600 new quadrennial reports for the period 2017 to 2020 — containing submissions by non-governmental organizations in consultative status with the Economic and Social Council — and deferred 10 reports, as Member States posed questions about them. Those organizations were as follows:

Report E/C.2/2022/CRP.5: 14 non-governmental organizations: ECO-FAWN (Environment Conservation Organization — Foundation for Afforestation Wild Animals and Nature); Enosh — The Israeli Mental Health Association; ACE; Vaccine Advocacy Coalition; Abdul Momen Khan Memorial Foundation (Khan Foundation); Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander Corporation Family Violence Prevention and Legal Service (Victoria); Acronym Institute for Disarmament Diplomacy; Action of Human Movement (AHM); Adelphi Consult GmbH; Adolescent Health and Information Projects; Adventist Development and Relief Agency; Advocates for Youth; Afectividad y Sexualidad, Asociación Civil; and African Citizens Development Foundation.

The representative of Turkey raised a question about the work of one organization listed in that report, AUA Americas Chapter Inc. , and its specific activities in the Middle East.

Report E/C.2/2022/CRP.6: 14 organizations: African Computer and Technology Literacy Awareness Program (ACTLAP) Inc.; African Green Foundation International; African Trade Center LTD/GTE; African Woman and Child Feature Service; Agrenska Foundation (Grosshandlare Axel H. Agrens Donationsfond); Al Baraem Association for Charitable Work; Al-Hasaniya Moroccan Women's Project; Al-Mahdi Institute; Albert Kunstadter Family Foundation; Albert Schweitzer Institute; All India Movement for Seva; All-China Environment Federation; Alliance Creative Community Project; and Human Development Society the Gambia.

The representative of Turkey raised a question about the work of one organization, Alliance internationale pour la défense des droits et des libertés , asking about the group’s work on behalf of “countries, offices and activists” around the world.

Report E/C.2/2022/CRP.7: 15 organizations: Alsalam Foundation; American Association of Jurists; American Bar Association; American Heart Association, Inc.; American Jewish Committee; American Society of the Italian Legions of Merit; Anchor of Salvation International Ministries; Anglican Consultative Council; Apostolic Ministerial International Network; Arab African American Womens' Leadership Council Inc.; Arab Mexican Chamber of Industry and Commerce, Civil Association; Arab Organization for Human Rights; Ashiana Collective Development Council; Asia Injury Prevention Foundation; and Asia-Pacific Human Rights Information Center.

Report E/C.2/2022/CRP.8: 15 organizations: Asistencia Legal por los Derechos Humanos, Asociación Civil; Asociacion Gilberto AC; Asociacion de Antiguas Alumnas del Colegio Madres Irlandesas; Asociación Cubana de Limitados Físico-Motores; Asociación Nacional Cívica Femenina; Asociación Pro-Bienestar de la Familia Colombiana "Profamilia"; Asociatia "Fondul International de Cooperare si Parteneriat al Marii Negre si Marii Caspice"; Asociatia Tehnopol Galati; Association Respect Cameroun; Association for Integrated Development-Comilla (AID-COMILLA); Association for Promotion Sustainable Development; Association for Protection of Refugee and Internal Displaced Women and Children; Association for Rural Area Social Modification, Improvement and Nestling; Association for Women's Rights in Development; and Association of Christian Counsellors of Nigeria.

Report E/C.2/2022/CRP.9: 15 organizations: Association of Former International Civil Servants for Development; Association of the Bar of the City of New York; Associazione Amici dei Bambini; Associazione Casa Famiglia Rosetta; Associazione per i Diritti Umani e la Tolleranza; Associação Brasileira dos Organizadores de Festivais de Folclore e Artes Populares; Asylum Access; Atheist Alliance International; Auspice Stella; Australian Lesbian Medical Association; Autonomous Non-Profit Organization Ethnocultural Association Elleyada; B.A.B.E. — Be Active, Be Emancipated; Ballerina Management Institute; Bangladesh Mahila Parishad; Bangladesh Rural Advancement Committee.

Report E/C.2/2022/CRP.10: 15 organizations: Barinu Institute For Economic Development; Barrackpore Elderly Care Society; Befa Women and Child Care Foundation; Ben Newman Hope Care Foundation; Better World; Biedrība "Donum Animus"; Books To Africa International; Burleson Institute Inc.; Bäuerliche Erzeugergemeinschaft Schwäbisch Hall w.V.; Büro zur Umsetzung von Gleichbehandlung; COBASE — Cooperativa Tecnico Scientifica di Base; Cairo Institute for Human Rights Studies; Cameroon Youths and Students Forum for Peace; Campaign for Innocent Victims in Conflict; and Campanha Latino-Americana pelo Direito à Educação — CLADE Brasil.

Report E/C.2/2022/CRP.11: 15 organizations: Canadian Centre on Disability Studies Inc.; Canadian Council for Refugees; Canadian Council of Churches; Canadian Voice of Women for Peace; Catolicas Por El Derecho A Decidir; Caucasian Feminist Initiative; Caucasian Jews World Congress; Center for Development Support Initiatives; Center for Inquiry; Center for Media & Peace Initiative Inc.; Center for Migration Studies of New York; Center for Practice-Oriented Feminist Science; Center for Reproductive Rights, Inc.; Center for the Global Study of Social Enterprise; and Center for the Human Rights of Users and Survivors of Psychiatry.

Report E/C.2/2022/CRP.12: 15 organizations: Centre des dames mourides; Centre d’Education et de Développement pour les Enfants Mauriciens; Centre for Community Economics & Development, Consultants Society; Centre for Convention on Democratic Integrity Ltd/Gte; Centre for Corrections and Human Development; Centre for Human Rights and Climate Change Research; Centre for Women Studies and Intervention; Centre for Youth and Literacy Development; Centre for the Sustainable use of Natural and Social Resources; Centro Integrado de Estudos e Programas de Desenvolvimento Sustentável; Centro Nazionale di Prevenzione e Difesa Sociale; Centro de Estudio y Formacion Integral de la Mujer; Centro de Investigacion Social, Formacion y Estudios de la Mujer; Centro de Salud Familiar La Fe, Inc.; and Chia-Funkuin Foundation.

Report E/C.2/2022/CRP.13: 15 organizations: Chikka Federation of India; Child Foundation; China Arms Control and Disarmament Association; China Environmental Protection Foundation; China Family Planning Association; China Soong Ching Ling Foundation; China-Africa Business Council; Chinese People's Association for Friendship with Foreign Countries; Christian Children's Fund; Cities of Peace, Inc.; Coalition Against Trafficking in Women; Comisión Mexicana de Defensa y Promoción de los Derechos Humanos, Asociación Civil; Comisión Unidos Vs Trata; and Commission on Voluntary Service and Action Inc.

The representative of Cuba posed a question to the organization Christian Solidarity Worldwide , asking it for an exhaustive list of countries where it worked during the period under review, and partners with which it worked there.

Report E/C.2/2022/CRP.14: 16 organizations: Commonwealth Human Rights Initiative; Community Education Services (CES) Canada; Community Empowerment and Development Initiative, Warri; Community Research and Development Centre; Concerned Women for America; Conglomeration of Bengal's Hotel Owners; Congregation of Our Lady of Mount Carmel — Carmelite NGO; Congregation of the Mission; Congressional Black Caucus Political Education & Leadership Institute; Consortium for Street Children; Consultation. Evaluation. Education., Inc.; Consumers International; Corporacion Colombia Unida por el Respeto al Adulto Mayor; Corporation Colombia United for the Respect of the Elder; Corporación Centro de Estudios de Derecho Justicia y Sociedad; and Corporación Red Nacional de Mujeres Comunales, Comunitarias, Indígenas y Campesinas de la República de Colombia.

Report E/C.2/2022/CRP.15: 15 organizations: Corporate Accountability International; Creators Union of Arab; Cultural Survival; DESSI International; DHRUVH-Social Awareness Forum; DIYNGO Community Based Organization; Dag Hammarskjöld Foundation; Death Penalty Focus; Department of Political Science and Public Administration of the University of Athens Alumni Association; Deutsche Welthungerhilfe e.V.; Dhaka Ahsania Mission; Diligent Care for Creative Intelligence Development; Disability Organisations Joint Front; Disability Rights Fund Inc; and Doha International Family Institute.

Report E/C.2/2022/CRP.16: 15 organizations: Drishti Foundation Trust; Drug Policy Australia Limited; Dui Hua Foundation; Dynamic Youth Development Organization; Israel's Association for Emotional First Aid via the Telephone, in memory of Dr. A. Zaslany; EUROGEO; Eakok Attomanobik Unnayan Sangstha; Earthquakes and Megacities Initiative; East Africa Consortium International; EastWest Institute; Eastern Alliance for Safe and Sustainable Transport; Ecoforum of NGOs of Uzbekistan; Education Above All Foundation; Ekta Welfare Society; and Entrepreneurship Development and Support Initiative.

Report E/C.2/2022/CRP.17: 15 organizations: Equal Rights for Persons with Disabilities International, Inc.; Equality Now; Equis: Justicia para las Mujeres; Europe Business Assembly Limited; Europe External Programme for Africa; European Center for Constitutional and Human Rights; European Federation of Psychologists Associations; European Law Students' Association; European Network on Independent living limited; European Union of the Deaf; Fairleigh Dickinson University; Family Educational Services Foundation; Fazaldad Human Rights Institute; Federation of American Women's Clubs Overseas; and Federation of Cuban Women.

Report E/C.2/2022/CRP.18: 15 organizations: Federation of Trade Unions of Ukraine; Felix Varela Center; Feminist Majority Foundation; Finance Center for South-South Cooperation Limited; First Ladies Initiative; Fondazione Opera Campana dei Caduti; Fondazione Proclade Internazionale — Onlus; Fondazione San Patrignano; Foreningen for Human Narkotikapolitikk; Forum Droghe Associazione Movimento per il Contenimento dei Danni; Forum of Women's NGOs of Kyrgyzstan; Foundation Sozopol; Foundation for Environmental Stewardship; Foundation for Responsible Media; and The Blue Tree Foundation.

Report E/C.2/2022/CRP.19: 15 organizations: Foundation for the Rights of Future Generations; Foundation of International Servant leadership Exchange Association; Freann Financial Services Limited; Fridtjof Nansen Institute; Friends of ISTAR; Fundacao Museu do Futuro; Fundacion de Ayuda y Promocion de las Culturas Indigenas Rosa Collelldevall; Fundación Acción Pro Derechos Humanos; Fundación Familias Monoparentales Isadora Duncan; Fundación Global Democracia y Desarrollo; Fundacja Instytut na rzecz Kultury Prawnej Ordo Iuris; Fundação Abrinq pelos Direitos da Criança e do Adolescente; General Conference of Seventh Day Adventists; Generations United; and Geneva Centre for Human Rights Advancement and Global Dialogue.

Report E/C.2/2022/CRP.20: 14 organizations: Gestos Soropositividade Comunicação e Gênero; Gherush92 — Committee for Human Rights; Girls Education Mission International; Girls Learn International, Inc.; Global Environmental Action; Global Fund for Widows; Global Health And Awareness Research Foundation; Global Helping to Advance Women and Children; Global Institute for Water, Environment and Health; Global NeuroCare; Global Organization of Parliamentarians Against Corruption; Global Welfare Association; Grameen Development & Poverty Alleviation Sangstha; and Greek Orthodox Archdiocesan Council of North and South America.

The representative of Turkey posed a question to the organization Greek Council for Refugees , asking for more information about its work in new offices established in the Agean Islands and northern Greece.

Report E/C.2/2022/CRP.21: 15 organizations: Gusenghwe Inc.; HEDA Resource Centre; Habitat International Coalition; Haiti Cholera Research Funding Foundation Inc.; Haiti Mission; Halley Movement For Social and Community Development; Heal the Land Initiative in Nigeria; Health In Action Limited; Health of Mother Earth Foundation; Healthy Caribbean Coalition Inc.; Heavenly Culture, World Peace, Restoration of Light; Heavenly Shower of Peace Church of God; Holt International Children's Services, Inc.; Homosexuelle Initiative Wien; and Hong Kong Women Professionals and Entrepreneurs Association.

Report E/C.2/2022/CRP.22: 14 organizations: Huairou Commission: Women, Homes and Community; Human Rights Advocates Inc.; Human Rights Consortium; Humanitarian Ambassadors NGO; Humanitarian Care Malaysia Berhad; Humanitarian Foundation of Canada; IOGT-NTO; ISKCON Communications International; Ideal World Foundation; Imperial Orthodox Palestine Society; Indian Dreams Foundation; Inga Foundation; Initiative for Youth Awareness on Climate Change; and Initiative pour le développement de l'Afrique — I.D.A.

The representative of China posed a question to the organization Human Rights Watch , asking for more information about its “digital investigations lab”. The representative of Cuba also posed a question to that organization, requesting more information about new areas in which it is working.

Report E/C.2/2022/CRP.23: 15 organizations: Initiative: Eau; Initiatives of Change International; Institut für Klimaschutz, Energie und Mobilität — Recht, Ökonomie und Politik e.V.; Institute for NGO Research; Institute for Policy Studies; Institute for Practical Idealism; Institute for Security Studies; Institute of Cultural Affairs International; Institute of International Law; Institute of Sustainable Development; Int'l Centre for Women Empowerment & Child Dev.; Inter-American Housing Union; International Academy of Architecture; International Air Transport Association; and International Association for Advancement of Space Safety.

Report E/C.2/2022/CRP.24: 15 organizations: International Association for Hospice and Palliative Care, Inc.; International Association for the Advancement of Innovative Approaches to Global Challenges; International Association of Applied Psychology; International Association of Gerontology and Geriatrics; International Association of Judges; International Association of University Presidents; International Association of Women in Radio and Television; International Centre for Leadership Development Nigeria; International Commission of Jurists; International Confederation of Christian Family Movements; International Council For Caring Communities, Inc.; International Council for Education of People with Visual Impairment; International Council for the Day of Vesak; International Council of Academies of Engineering and Technological Sciences, Inc.; and International Council of Management Consulting Institutes, Inc.

Report E/C.2/2022/CRP.25: 15 organizations: International Development Enterprises (India); International Disability Alliance; International Doctors for Healthier Drug Policies; International Emergency and Development Aid; International Federation for Home Economics; International Federation for Peace and Sustainable Development; International Federation of Building and Wood Workers; International Federation of Catholic Medical Associations; International Federation of Consular Corps and Associations; International Federation of Hard of Hearing Young People; International Federation of Non-governmental Organizations for the Prevention of Drug and Substance Abuse; International Federation of Women in Legal Careers; International Human Rights Protector's Group; International Institute of Administrative Sciences; and International Institute of Space Law.

Report E/C.2/2022/CRP.26: 14 organizations: International Justice Mission; International Mayor Communication Centre Limited; International Movement for Advancement of Education Culture Social and Economic Development; International Organization for the Elimination of All Forms of Racial Discrimination; International Planned Parenthood Federation; International Port Community Systems Association; International Road Transport Union; International Seafood Sustainability Foundation, Inc.; International Shinto Foundation; International Society for the Study of Trauma and Dissociation; International Union of Parents and Teachers; International Women’s Rights Action Watch Asia Pacific; International Work Group for Indigenous Affairs; and International Youth and Student Movement for the United Nations.

The representative of Turkey posed a question to the organization International Press Institute , asking for more information about one of its projects — carried out in connection with the United Nations Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organization (UNESCO) — and requested it to provide details on its participants and outcomes.

Report E/C.2/2022/CRP.27: 15 organizations: Iranian Elite Research Center; Irene Menakaya School Onitsha; Isiziba Community Based Organisations of South Africa; Islamic Relief; Italian Centre of Solidarity; J.P. Foundation Inc.; JACE (Japan Asia Cultural Exchanges); Jaime Guzman Errazuriz Foundation; James Madison University; Jus Cogens; Justice for Girls Outreach Society; Kadın ve Demokrasi Derneği; Karlen Communications; Kathak Academy; and Kevoy Community Development Institute.

Report E/C.2/2022/CRP.28: 14 organizations: KinderEnergy Inc.; Korea Disaster Relief; Korea Food for the Hungry International; Korea Women's Associations United; Korean Council for Local Agenda; Kuwaiti Society for Autism; Kırmızı Biber Derneği; Landsrådet for Norges barne- og ungdomsorganisasjoner; Latin American Federation of Associations of Relatives of Disappeared Detainees; Latin American and Caribbean Continental Organization of Students; Law Association for Asia and the Pacific; Lawyers' Rights Watch Canada; Leadership Initiative for Transformation & Empowerment; and League of Women Voters of the United States.

The representative of Turkey posed a question to the organization Lawyers for Lawyers , asking for more information about its activities beyond its participation in sessions of the Human Rights Council.

Report E/C.2/2022/CRP.29: 15 organizations: Learning for a Sustainable Future; Legal Resources Centre; Les rencontres du Mont-Blanc — Forum international de l'économie sociale/The Mont-Blanc Meetings — International Forum of the social economy; Let's Breakthrough, Inc.; Lift up Care Foundation; Lightup Foundation; Living Bread International Church Inc.; MINBYUN — Lawyers for a Democratic Society; MIROSLAVA International Alliance; Maawandoon Inc.; Maher; Makhzoumi Foundation; Man Up Campaign US, Inc.; Mandala Transformation Foundation Inc.; and Marie Stopes International.

Report E/C.2/2022/CRP.30: 15 organizations: December Twelfth Movement International Secretariat; Marin Experimental Teaching, Training and Advising Center; Mata Amritanandamayi Math; Medical Women’s Association of Nigeria; Mediterranean Information Office for Environment, Culture and Sustainable Development; MiRA Resource Center for Black Immigrant and Refugee Women; Millennium Network for Community Development Initiative; Minnesota Citizens Concerned for Life Inc. Education Fund; Modern Advocacy, Humanitarian, Social and Rehabilitation Association; Montage Initiative, Inc.; Moorish Holy Temple of Science/Moorish Science Temple; Moremi Initiative for Women's Leadership in Africa; Mosaic; Mothers Legacy Project; and Multidisciplinary Association for Psychedelic Studies.

Report E/C.2/2022/CRP.31: 15 organizations: Aid Organization; Indigenous World Association; Nagorik Uddyog; National Association of Cuban Economists; National Association of Housing and Redevelopment Officials; National Council of Catholic Women; National Council of Women of Malta; National Council on Family Relations; National Organization for Global Education Inc.; National Tropical Botanical Garden; National Union of Jurists of Cuba; National Youth Council of Russia; Native Women's Association of Canada; Negev Coexistence Forum; and Neighbourhood Community Network.

Report E/C.2/2022/CRP.32: 14 organizations: Network for Women's Rights in Ghana; Network of Women's Non-governmental Organizations in the Islamic Republic of Iran; New Era Educational and Charitable Support Initiative; New Humanity; New Zealand Family Planning Association, Inc.; Newline Social Organization; Niger Delta Budget Monitoring Group; Nigerian Institute of Homeopathy; Non-Commercial Partnership on Assistance in Promoting Social Programs in the Healthcare Area "Equal Right to Life"; Nonviolence International; Norwegian People’s Aid; Nour Foundation; Novant Health, Inc.; and Observatorio Regional para la Mujer de América Latina y el Caribe AC.

The representative of Turkey asked the organization Omega Research Foundation Limited to provide more information about its development of tools, provision of technical assistance and capacity-building, and to provide a list of the groups to which they were provided.

Report E/C.2/2022/CRP.33: 14 organizations: Onhappy Corporation; Organisation Internationale pour la Sécurité des Transactions Electroniques; Organisation for Gender, Civic Engagement & Youth Development; Orji Uzor Kalu Foundation; Osservatorio per la Comunicazione Culturale e l'Audiovisivo nel Mediterraneo e nel Mondo; Outreach Social Care Project; Pakistan Council for Social Welfare and Human Rights; Pan African Institute for Entrepreneurship and Community Development (Ltd/Gte); Pan Pacific and South East Asia Women’s Association; Partnership for Change; Passionists International; Pasumai Thaayagam Foundation; Pax Romana (International Catholic Movement for Intellectual and Cultural Affairs and International Movement of Catholic Students); and Peace Child International.

The representative of China posed a question to the organization Open Society Institute , asking about support it provided to other organizations during the COVID-19 pandemic, and whether those activities were held “under United Nations platforms”.

Report E/C.2/2022/CRP.34: 15 organizations: Peace Corps of Nigeria; Peace Foundation Pakistan; Peace Worldwide; Peace and Development Organization; Peacebuilders International; People of Good Heart; People’s Development Initiatives; Pirate Parties International Headquarters; Pitirim Sorokin — Nikolai Kondratieff International Institute; Pleaders of Children and Elderly People at Risk "PEPAINGO"; Population Media Center, Inc.; Prajachaitanya Yuvajana Sangam; Prince Sultan Bin Abdulaziz International Prize for Water; Project 1948 Foundation; and Public Organization "Public Advocacy".

Report E/C.2/2022/CRP.35: 15 organizations: Public Services International; Qatar Foundation for Social Work; RADION International Foundation; RET International; Rebirth Charity Society; Refugee Council of Australia; Regional Institute of Health, Medicine and Research; Regional Public Charitable Organization "Drug Abuse Prevention Centre"; Rehabilitation Engineering Society of North America; Religious of the Sacred Heart of Mary; Responding To Climate Change Limited; Results Educational Fund, Inc.; Roads of Success; Robert F. Kennedy Center for Justice and Human Rights; and Rokpa International.

Report E/C.2/2022/CRP.36: 15 organizations: Rosa-Luxemburg-Stiftung — Gesellschaftsanalyse und Politische Bildung e.V.; Rotary International; Royal Academy of Science International Trust; Rural Health Care Foundation; Rural Reconstruction Nepal; Rural Women’s Network Nepal; Réseau des femmes africaines pour la gestion communautaires des forêts; S. M. Sehgal Foundation (India); SAE International; SEALOEarth Corporation; SERAC-Bangladesh; SWASTI; Sadguru Sadafaldeo Vihangam Yoga Sansthan; Safe Campaign LLC; and Saudi Green Building Forum.

Report E/C.2/2022/CRP.37: 15 organizations: Save Our Needy Organization; Save the Children International; Save the Earth Cambodia; Scholars at Risk Network; Science of Spirituality, Inc.; Sense International, India; Settlement Services International Incorporated; Seventh Generation Fund for Indigenous Peoples, Inc.; Shushilan; Sign of Hope e.V. — Hoffnungszeichen; Simply Help, Inc.; Sisterhood Is Global Institute; Sisters Inside, Inc.; Sisters of Charity Federation; and Sisters of Notre Dame de Namur.

Report E/C.2/2022/CRP.38: 14 organizations: Slum Child Foundation; Small and Medium Scale Entrepreneurship Fundamentals Foundation; Social & Healthy Action for Rural Empowerment; Social Economic and Governance Promotion Centre; Sociedad Cubana para la Promoción de las Fuentes Renovables de Energía y el Respeto Ambiental (Cubasolar); Society for International Development; Society for Protection of Street & Working Children; Society for the Widows and Orphans; Society to Heighten Awareness of Women and Children Abuse; Society to Support Children Suffering from Cancer (MAHAK); Somali Help-Age Association; Somali Youth Development Foundation; Soroptimist International Great Britain and Ireland, Limited; and South Caucasus Office on Drugs and Crime.

The delegate of China asked the organization Society for Threatened Peoples for more information about the representatives they sent to the United Nations Permanent Forum on Indigenous Issues in New York, as well as their contributions to that meeting.

Report E/C.2/2022/CRP.39: 16 organizations: Stichting Both ENDS; Stichting Kidsrights; Stichting Samenwerkingsverband IKV Pax Christi; Stichting War Child; Strategic Humanitarian Services; Strategy for Mentoring Initiative and Leadership Empowerment; Sulabh International Centre for Action Sociology; Summer Institute of Linguistics; Sunfull Movement; Suomen YK-liitto Ry; Support Home of God; Project; Susila Dharma International Association; Swedish NGO Foundation for Human Rights; Syrian Environment Protection Society; and 15 TRIAL International.

Report E/C.2/2022/2: 15 organizations: ABC Tamil Oli; AMFORHT; ASSOCIATION CULTURELLE DES TAMOULS EN FRANCE; Action Solidaire pour un Développement Entretenu à la Base; Action internationale pour la paix et le développement dans la région des Grands Lacs; African Artists for Development; African Development Assistance Consult; Agence de Développement Economique et Social; Agence internationale pour le développement; Alliance des Avocats pour les Droits de l'Homme; Alliance pour la Solidarité et le Partage en Afrique-Jeunesse pour Intégration Culturelle et Sociale; Amis des Etrangers au Togo; Archbishop E. Kataliko Actions for Africa; Association A.M.OR; and Association Adala-Justice.

Report E/C.2/2022/2/Add.1: 15 organizations: Association Internationale des Medecins pour la Promotion de l'Education et de la Santé en Afrique; Association MIMAN; Association Marocaine de Planification Familiale; Association Mauritanienne pour la Promotion de la Famille; Association Mauritanienne pour la santé de la mère et de l'enfant; Association M’zab prévention routière et développement; Association Nationale des Echanges Entre Jeunes; Association Points-Coeur; Association Sénégalaise pour la promotion des énergies renouvelables "KokkiEnergie"; Association Thendral; Association Un Monde Avenir; Association camerounaise pour la prise en charge de la personne agée; Association d'Aide à l'Education de l'Enfant Handicapé; Association de Solidarite Aide et Action Enfance Mali; and Association de lutte contre la pauvreté.

Report E/C.2/2022/2/Add.2: 15 organizations: Association des relais communautaires d'Oshwé; Association mouvement pour la défense de l'humanité et abolition de la torture; Association pour l'action sociale et le développement; Association pour l'Éducation et la Santé de la Femme et de l'Enfant; Association pour la Promotion de la Lutte Contre les Violences faites aux Femmes et la Participation au Développement de la Femme africaine; Association tunisienne de la santé de la reproduction; Benin Environment and Education Society; Build Africa; Bureau d'Informations Formations Echanges et Recherches pour le Developpement; CIPINA (Centre d’Information et de Promotion de l’Image d’une Nouvelle Afrique); Carre Geo & Environnement; Centre Africain de Recherche Industrielle; Centre d'action pour le développement rural; Centre d'études diplomatiques et stratégiques; and Combite pour la paix et le développement.

Report E/C.2/2022/2/Add.3: 15 organizations: Comite d'Action pour les Droits de l'Enfant et de la Femme; Coordination nationale des associations des consommateurs; El Ghad Essihi Pour le Développement et la Protection de L'Environnement en Mauritanie; Emmaus International Association; Equilibres & populations; Federation Europeenne des Centres de Recherche et d'Information sur le Sectarisme; Fondation Espoir et Vie; Fondation Europeenne pour le développement durable des regions; Fondation Kalipa pour le Développement; Fondation Mohammed VI pour la Recherche et la Sauvegarde de l'Arganier; Fondation pour la Promotion de la Sante et le Developpement de la Recherche; Fédération bruxelloise des institutions pour toxicomanes; Fédération internationale des Coalitions pour la diversité culturelle, International Federation of Coalitions for Cultural Diversity; Genève pour les droits de l’homme: formation internationale; and Guinee Humanitaire.

Report E/C.2/2022/2/Add.4: 14 organizations: Campus Watch; HUMAN DIGNITY; Humanitaire Plus; Indian Movement "Tupaj Amaru"; International Organization for the Right to Education and Freedom of Education; Jeunes Volontaires pour l'Environnement; L'Organisation Non Gouvernementale des Cercles Nationaux de Réflexion sur la Jeunesse; Le Monde des Possibles; Le Pont 2017 — 2020 10 Les Amis du Projet Imagine; Organisation Mauritanienne pour la lutte contre l'extremisme et pour l'appui à l'unité Nationale; Organisation Mondiale des associations pour l'éducation prénatale; Organisation des Jeunes pour le Monde d'Avenir; Organisation des Laics Engagés du Sacré-Coeur pour le Développement de Kimbondo; and Orphélins, Déplacés et Incarcérés de Côte D'Ivoire.

Report E/C.2/2022/2/Add.5: 10 organizations: Regards de Femmes; Reporters Sans Frontiers International — Reporters Without Borders International; Réseau Guinéen des Organisations des Personnes Handicapées pour la Promotion de la Convention Internationale sur les Droits des Personnes Handicapées; Réseau National des Organisations Féminines Pour la Démocratie, la Décentralisation, le Développement Durable et les Droits Humains du Mali ou Réseau Wassa; Réseau communautaire pour le Pauvre; Tamil Uzhagam; Villes de France; Yelen; Zero Pauvre Afrique;and æCentre.

Deferred Quadrennial Reports

In addition, the Committee took note of four quadrennial reports deferred from previous sessions, containing submissions by non-governmental organizations in consultative status with the Economic and Social Council, as listed in document E/C.2/2022/CRP.2.

Those organizations were: Freemuse — The World Forum on Music and Censorship, for the period 2016-2019; Heritage Foundation, for the period 2015‑2018; Human Rights Information and Training Center, for the period 2016-2019; and Reporters Sans Frontiers International — Reporters Without Borders International, for the period 2013-2016.

It further deferred reports from the following 23 organizations:

Academic Council on the United Nations System , for the period 2016-2019 — as the representative of China asked whether the organization attended any United Nations conferences in 2019;

Advocates for Human Rights , for the period 2016-2019 — as the representative of China asked the group to provide more information on a report it provided to the United Nations Secretary-General on the death penalty;

Amnesty International , for the period 2008-2011 — as the representative of China asked for more examples about the organization’s engagement with the Office of the United Nations High Commissioner for Human Rights (OHCHR), especially on its universal periodic review;

Amnesty International , for the period 2012-2015 — as the representative of China asked whether the organization is in contact with any Governments to verify the information it received from other sources during the reporting period;

Amnesty International , for the period 2016-2019 — as the representative of China asked the organization to provide more details on its monitoring and submission submitted to the Economic and Social Council’s high-level political forum for that period;

Avocats Sans Frontières , for the period 2016-2019 — as the representative of Turkey asked for more information about an event it co-organized on the margins of the sixteenth Assembly of the Rome Statute;

CIVICUS - World Alliance for Citizen Participation , for the period 2016-2019 — as the representative of Cuba asked for more information about the organization’s work on country situations, and why it has paid so little attention to human rights situations in developed States;

Committee to Protect Journalists, Inc. , for the period 2016-2019 — as the representative of China requested more details on the organization’s outreach to States regarding their voluntary reporting practices;

Coordination des Associations et des Particuliers pour la Liberté de Conscience , for the period 2016-2019 — as the representative of China asked for more information about the organization’s work with religious minorities;

Federation of Western Thrace Turks in Europe , for the period 2016-2019 — as the representative of Greece asked for clarity on the organization’s statement that it is the “umbrella organization of Turkish associations in Europe”;

France Libertes: Fondation Danielle Mitterrand , for the period 2011-2014 — as the representative of China asked the organization to provide more information on its work with the United Nations over the reporting period;

Freedom Now , for the period 2015-2018 — as the representative of China asked for more information about contributions submitted to the Human Rights Council, especially whether they were based on direct interviews or other sources;

Front Line, The International Foundation for the Protection of Human Rights Defenders , for the period 2016-2019 — as the representative of China requested information about the organization’s expansion, and the composition of its team, during the reporting period;

Fundacion Pro Humanae Vitae , for the period 2014-2017 — as the representative of Turkey asked the organization to provide more details on initiatives taken in support of the Millennium Development Goals;

Human Rights Watch , for the period 2009-2012 — as the representative of China asked the organization to provide details on its regular meetings with United Nations Member States, United Nations officials and regional groups, with the stated aim of pressing for changes that promote human rights;

Human Rights Watch , for the period 2013-2016 — as the representative of China asked the organization to list the countries in which it conducted work through the reporting period, and how those activities contributed to the work of the United Nations;

International Bar Association , for the period 2015-2018 — as the representative of China asked for more information about two reports produced by the organization on Sustainable Development Goal 16, and whether the information used to draft them was gathered through direct interviews or via secondary sources;

International Service for Human Rights , for the period 2011-2014 — as the representative of China asked for more information about a 2011 meeting in Cairo in which the organization brought together 35 human rights defenders alongside Special Rapporteurs on human rights from the United Nations and the African Union;

International Service for Human Rights , for the period 2015-2018 — as the representative of Cuba asked for a full list of the organizations to which the group provided assistance in the reporting period;

People for Successful Corean Reunification , for the period 2016-2019 — as the representative of China asked for more details about the projects conducted by the organization during the reporting period;

UPR Info , for the period 2016-2019 — as the representative of Cuba asked the organization to provide details on how information provided through its online database is objective and accurate;

Union internationale des avocats/International Union of Lawyers , for the period 2015-2018 — as the representative of China asked for clarification on a recent modification in the organization’s mission statement; and

United Nations Watch , for the period 2014–2017 — as the representative of Cuba asked the organization to provide information about meetings held with mandate holders with the Human Rights Council.

Requests for Hearing

The Committee then approved requests for hearings from 68 non-governmental organizations in consultative status with the Economic and Social Council, as listed in document E/C.2/2022/CRP.4.