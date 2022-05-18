Continuing Session, Non-Governmental Organizations Committee Recommends 71 Groups for Special Consultative Status, Defers Action on 98 Others

The Committee on Non-Governmental Organizations continued its 2022 session today, recommending 71 organizations for special consultative status with the Economic and Social Council and deferring action on 98 others.

The 19-member Committee considers applications for consultative status and requests for reclassification submitted by non-governmental organizations (NGOs). Once an application has been reviewed and approved by the Committee it is considered recommended for consultative status. Organizations which were granted general and special status can attend meetings of the Council and issue statements, while those with general status can also speak during meetings and propose agenda items. Organizations with roster status can only attend meetings.

Action on several applications was postponed because Committee members requested further information from the candidates about, among other items, details of their organizations’ activities, partners, expenditures and sources of funding.

Special Consultative Status

The Committee recommended that the Economic and Social Council grant special consultative status to the following organizations:

Derechos Infancia México AC (Mexico);

ECPAT Sverige (Sweden);

European Federation of Therapeutic Communities (Belgium);

European Network for the Work with Perpetrators of domestic violence e. V (Germany);

Family for Every Child (United Kingdom);

Fondation Conteurs sans frontières, prévention en faveur des enfants et recherche fondamentale sur la cécité (Switzerland);

Fondazione Ernesto Illy (Italy);

Geology for Global Development (United Kingdom);

Global Alliance Office on Drugs and Crime (Canada);

Global Alliance for Surgical, Obstetric, Trauma, and Anaesthesia Care (United States);

Global Water Challenge (United States);

Groupe des experts et juristes en droits humains et droits des peuples autochtones (France);

Helen Woodward Animal Center (United States);

Hepatitis Australia Inc . (Australia);

Hunt Hill Farm Trust Inc . (United States);

INHR (United States);

Imperial College of Science, Technology and Medicine (United Kingdom);

International Association of Youth and Students for Peace, Inc . (United States);

International Longevity Centre Canada (Canada);

International Society for the Study of Drug Policy (United Kingdom);

Japanese Liaison Council of Second-Generation Atomic Bomb Survivors (Japan);

Junior Medical Academy (United States);

Les Amis de la Déclaration Universelle des Droits de l'Humanité, ou Friends of Humankind Rights (France);

MedWish International (United States);

National Council for Science and the Environment (United States);

Native and Tribal Human Rights in Action (United States);

Ocean Conservancy, Inc . (United States);

Operation Eyesight Canada (Canada);

Parents Forum (United States);

Partnership for Policy Integrity, Inc . (United States);

Photo Start (United States);

Plataforma de Organizaciones de Infancia (Spain);

Pop Culture Hero Coalition, Inc . (United States)

Precious Gems (United Kingdom);

Prosami (United States);

Ribbon Rouge Foundation (Canada);

Royal National Lifeboat Institution (United Kingdom);

SMART Recovery International, Inc . (United States);

Secretariado Gitano (Spain);

Shining Hope for Communities Inc . (United States);

Stichting The Ocean Cleanup (Netherlands);

Stichting World Benchmarking Alliance Foundation (Netherlands);

Szülők Háza Alapítvány (Hungary);

Teach For All, Inc . (United States);

The Dalgarno Institute (Australia);

The Donkey Sanctuary (United Kingdom);

The George Institute for Global Health (Australia);

The Global Schoolhouse Initiative (Canada);

The Mathile Institute for the Advancement of Human Nutrition (United States);

Trustees and Friends of Agricultural Research at the Volcani Center (Israel);

Unión Española de Asociaciones y Entidades de Atención al Drogodependiente (Spain);

Verband der TÜV e.V . (Germany);

Wealth By Health Steps for Change Foundation (United States);

Wellcome Trust (United Kingdom);

Wheel of Hope Initiative (United States);

World Blockchain Organization Inc . (United States);

World Bong-Gong Foundation (Republic of Korea);

World Federation of Neurology (United Kingdom);

World Ocean Council (United States);

Yamba Malawi, Inc . (United States);

Ágora Ciudadanos Cambiando México (Mexico);

7amleh — The Arab Centre for the Advancement of Social Media (Israel);

Scholas Occurrentes (Spain);

Stichting HIV Justice (Netherlands);

Viešoji įstaiga "NVO teisės institutas" (Lithuania);

World Renew (Canada);

Adharshila (India);

Asociación Campaña Colombiana contra Minas CCCM (Colombia);

Aurosikha Welfare Centre for Rural & Social Development (India);

Confederation of NGOs of Rural India (India); and

Drug Policy Network South East Europe (Serbia).

The Committee postponed action on the application of the following 98 organizations:

Eduactive Società Cooperativa (Italy) — as Greece ’s representative requested information about its international activities;

European Network of Migrant Women (Belgium) — as the Russian Federation ’s representative requested details on various events;

Fondazione Circolo Fratelli Rosselli (Italy) — as Turkey ’s representative asked for examples of the organization’s cooperation and outcomes;

Fondazione Villa Maraini (Italy) — as the Russian Federation ’s representative requested a list of countries and activities;

Foundation for a Drug—Free World (United States) — as Cuba ’s representative asked for a reason behind its deficit and how it was able to have such a high impact on millions of people with such meagre resources;

Kandilarla Dayanişma Vakfi (Turkey) — as Turkey ’s representative asked about the groups with which it has established partnerships;

Luftbrücke Irak e.V . (Germany) — as Turkey ’s representative asked about how it identifies and reaches out to victims of terror, assistance projects and the results they yielded;

Magistrats Europeens pour la Democratie et les Libertes (Germany) — as Turkey ’s representative asked how the organization ensures that sound judgement on various situations is made before it takes action, and whether those actions are based on credible and verifiable information;

Robert Bosch Stiftung Gesellschaft mit beschränkter Haftung (Germany) — as Turkey ’s representative asked about the definition of “immigration society” and about projects it has carried out in this and other areas;

SAM pour les droits et les libertés (Switzerland) — as the Russian Federation ’s representative asked whether the organization has a website and, if so, he requested the website address;

SecurityWomen (United Kingdom) — as China ’s representative asked the organization to use the correct terminology “Taiwan, province of China”;

The Assembly of Representatives of the Peoples Living on the Territory of the Republic of Tatarstan” Regional Public Organization (Russian Federation) — as the representative of the United States asked the group about its budget deficit and to provide a balance sheet;

Yunus Emre Foundation Inc . (United States) — as Greece ’s representative asked about its media partnerships;

AKAHATÁ Equipo de Trabajo en Sexualidad y Géneros Asociación Civil (Argentina) — as the Russian Federation ’s representative requested information on its election procedure;

Adyan Association (Lebanon) — as Israel ’s representative requested the group elaborate on the places and communities with which it works;

Aliança Nacional LGBTI (Brazil) — as the Russian Federation ’s representative requested details on its activities with the United Nations Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organization (UNESCO)

Dhyana Peetha Charitable Trust (India) — as the representative of the United States asked about its relationship with Swami Nithyananda, who has faced charges of kidnapping and other abuses;

Human Rights Protection Organization (Pakistan) — as Pakistan ’s representative requested audited financial statements for 2020 and 2021;

Instituto Campanha Nacional pelo Direito à Educação (Brazil) — as Israel ’s representative asked about the institutions and foundations that provide its income;

John Retreat Center Cameroon (Cameroon) — as Cuba ’s representative asked for a breakdown of its income;

Nithya Annamandir Trust (India) — as the representative of the United States asked the organization about its current relationship with Swami Nithyananda, who has faced charges in India for kidnapping and other abuses;

Nithya Gnanadhan Trust (India) — as the representative of the United States asked the organization about its current relationship with Swami Nithyananda, who has faced charges in India for kidnapping and other abuses;

Nithyananda Dhyanapeetam (India) — as the representative of the United States asked the organization about its current relationship with Swami Nithyananda, who has faced charges in India for kidnapping and other abuses;

Nithyananda Foundation (India) — as the representative of the United States asked the organization about its current relationship with Swami Nithyananda, who has faced charges in India for kidnapping and other abuses;

Nithyanandeshwar Devasthanam Trust (India) — as the representative of the United States asked the organization about its current relationship with Swami Nithyananda, who has faced charges in India for kidnapping and other abuses;

Persatuan Penganut Nithyananda Sangha Malaysia (Malaysia) — as India ’s representative asked about its budgetary deficit and requested a list of its projects carried out in 2020 and 2021, along with the sources of their funding;

Pusat Komas SDN. BHD . (Malaysia) — as Israel ’s representative asked if the organization could elaborate on the sources of its income;

Yayasan Kebajikan Muslim (MyFundAction ) (Malaysia) — as Israel ’s representative asked the organization to clarify its views of hate speech and antisemitism;

Youth love Egypt foundation (Egypt) — as Israel ’s representative asked about its budget and for clarification on its social media post stating, “Free Palestine from the Jews”;

Action League for Palestinians of Syria LTD (United Kingdom) — as Nicaragua ’s representative asked for written clarification on the gap between the organization’s total income and total expenditure;

American Kratom Association (United States) — as the Russian Federation ’s representative asked about how its activities are carried out with its partners;

Americans for Safe Access Foundation (United States) — as the Russian Federation ’s representative requested details on the organization’s procedure for selecting its leaders;

Asociación Observatorio Europeo del Consumo y Cultivo de Cannabis (Spain) — as the Russian Federation ’s representative requested information on the procedure for appointing the organization’s leadership;

Association for the Protection of Individual Rights (Israel) — as the Russian Federation ’s representative requested a list of organizations providing financial support;

Association of Lawyers "International Association of Russian—speaking Lawyers " (Russian Federation) — as the representative of the United States requested detailed information on decision-making processes, including for each of its bodies, as well as on the operation within the organizational framework;

Commonwealth Association of Planners (United Kingdom) — as China ’s representative requested it to correct its website to “Taiwan, province of China”;

Cooperazione Internazionale Sud Sud (Italy) — as Israel ’s representative asked the organization to correct its information about projects carried out within 1965 borders, which are listed as taking place in “Palestine”;

Forum of European Muslim Youth and Student Organisations (Belgium) — as Israel ’s representative requested details about its projects;

G. A. T. — Grupo Português de Activistas sobre Tratamentos de VIH/SIDA — Pedro Santos (Portugal) — as Cuba ’s representative asked about the causes of an increase in operations;

Global Citizen Forum (Canada) — as Turkey ’s representative asked about activities carried out by partner organizations;

Good News World (Republic of Korea) — as China ’s representative asked about funding received from Governments;

Harm Reduction Australia Limited (Australia) — as the Russian Federation ’s representative requested details about the status in which it participated in United Nations events;

International Refugee Assistance Project, Inc . (United States) — as Cuba ’s representative asked how the organization operates without administrative expenses;

International Young Catholic Students (France) — as China ’s representative asked about the nature of its humanitarian actions;

Japan Association for the United Nations Environment Programme (Japan) — as China ’s representative asked the organization to correct its terminology to “Taiwan, province of China” and “Hong Kong, Special Administrative Region of China”;

Life Bliss Foundation, Inc . (United States) — as India ’s representative requested information about the three addresses listed in its application;

Life Bliss of New Zealand Charitable Trust (New Zealand) — as India ’s representative asked why its date of registration was different from that listed in its certificate of incorporation;

Migrant Clinicians Network Inc . (United States) — as Cuba ’s representative asked about the reason for its deficit;

Mnemonic non-profit entrepreneurial company (with limited liability) (Germany) — as China ’s representative asked about its activities carried out in Hong Kong, Special Administrative Region of China;

NTC-Hands off Cain (Italy) — as Pakistan ’s representative asked about the nature of its foreign funding and the projects on which the funds are spent;

Nithanandeshwara Hindu Temple, Charlotte (United States) — as the representative of the United States asked the organization about its current relationship with Swami Nithyananda, who has faced charges in India for kidnapping and other abuses;

Nithyananda Anna Mandir (United States) — as the representative of the United States asked the organization about its current relationship with Swami Nithyananda, who has faced charges in India for kidnapping and other abuses;

Nithyananda Dhyanapeetam of Columbus (United States) — as the representative of the United States asked the organization about its current relationship with Swami Nithyananda, who has faced charges in India for kidnapping and other abuses;

Nithyananda Dhyanapeetam of Oklahoma City, Inc . (United States) — as the representative of the United States asked the organization about its current relationship with Swami Nithyananda, who has faced charges in India for kidnapping and other abuses;

Nithyananda Dhyanapeetam of St. Louis (United States) — as the representative of the United States asked the organization about its current relationship with Swami Nithyananda, who has faced charges in India for kidnapping and other abuses;

Nithyananda Dhyanapeetam of San Jose (United States) — as the representative of the United States asked the organization about its current relationship with Swami Nithyananda, who has faced charges in India for kidnapping and other abuses;

Nithyananda Dhyanapeetam of Seattle (United States) — as the representative of the United States asked the organization about its current relationship with Swami Nithyananda, who has faced charges in India for kidnapping and other abuses;

Nithyananda Meditation Academy (Canada) — as the representative of the United States asked the organization about its current relationship with Swami Nithyananda, who has faced charges in India for kidnapping and other abuses;

Nithyananda Meditation Academy UK (United Kingdom) — as the representative of the United States asked the organization about its current relationship with Swami Nithyananda, who has faced charges in India for kidnapping and other abuses;

Nithyananda Sangha Australia Inc . (Australia) — as the representative of the United States asked the organization about its current relationship with Swami Nithyananda, who has faced charges in India for kidnapping and other abuses;

Nobel Laureates Peace Fund (United States) — as China ’s representative requested information about how it ensures efficient use of its funds;

Northeastern University (United States) — as Cuba ’s representative requested details about its links to the United States National Security Agency and the United States Army;

Novact (Spain) — as Greece ’s representative asked about its projects in the Middle East;

SJAC (United States) — as the Russian Federation ’s representative asked the organization how it checks the information it receives before publishing it;

Servare et Manere (Slovakia) — as China ’s representative asked about its cooperation with “Taiwan, Province of China”;

Syria Relief (United Kingdom) — as Nicaragua ’s representative asked whether it is registered in Syria and if so, whether there is cooperation with the country’s authorities;

Syrian Legal Development Programme (United Kingdom) — as Cuba ’s representative asked about its deficit, and about how it maintains its independence from the Governments that fund it;

The Malala Fund (United States) — as China ’s representative asked about its contribution to the Commission on the Status of Women;

The Minderoo Foundation Pty Ltd (Australia) — as Cuba ’s representative asked about the reason for its $433 million surplus and why its expenses are so low;

The Right to Life Charitable Trust (United Kingdom) — as China ’s representative asked for details on its research projects;

The Royal Institute of International Affairs (United Kingdom) — as the Russian Federation ’s representative asked about the criteria for choosing the chairs and why candidates with no party affiliation are allowed to present their candidacies;

The Trustees of the University of Pennsylvania (United States) — as Cuba ’s representative asked whether there is a national requirement for its leaders;

US Council of Muslim Organizations (United States) — as China ’s representative requested a list of its member organizations;

Ukrainian Think Tanks Liaison Office in Brussels (Belgium) — as the Russian Federation ’s representative asked about its work with United Nations representatives;

Uyghur Human Rights Project (United States) — as the Russian Federation’s representative asked for details on its procedure for electing its leaders;

Youth for Human Rights International (United States) — as China ’s representative asked about the activities carried out in China during its sixteenth annual world tour;

" The Awakening" A Society for Social & Cultural Development (Pakistan) — as Pakistan ’s representative asked for details, including a concept paper for one of its projects;

Anukulan (India) — as Pakistan ’s representative asked whether individual and organizational members are the same members. She also requested the names of those members;

Arab Organization for Arabization and Communication (Morocco) — as Bahrain ’s representative requested a list of the projects carried out to achieve one of its stated goals;

Asociación CAREF (Comisión Argentina Para Los Refugiados ) (Argentina) — as Turkey ’s representative asked for details about its expert working group on women’s human rights and on migration;

Asociación Civil Grupo SURES (Venezuela) — as the representative of the United States requested details on its collaboration with local, regional and civil society groups, and on whether its work on human mobility complements that of other groups;

Association Tous pour l’integration des migrants au Maroc (Morocco) — as China ’s representative asked about its migrant protection and integration activities in 2021;

Association de la femme saharienne pour le développement intégré (Morocco) — as Nicaragua ’s representative asked about the group’s exhaustive list of its projects;

Association de l’Alliance Nationale des Chourafa Naciryiene et leurs cousins, chargés des affaires de la Zaouia Naciria (Morocco) — as Cuba ’s representative asked about how it covers its activities with such a limited budget;

Association des marocains victimes d'expulsion arbitraire de l'Algérie (Morocco) — as Nicaragua ’s representative explain how current or foreseen activities are related to the Economic and Social Council’s mandate;

Association for Social Solidarity and Empowerment Training Trust (ASSET ) (India) — as Pakistan ’s representative requested sources of income and expenses from 2018-2020;

Beijing People’s Association for Friendship with Foreign Countries (China) — as the representative of the United States asked the organization to detail the role of its honourary directors;

Belarusian Fund of Peace (Belarus) — as the representative of the United States asked the organization about the current year’s income and to distinguish it from prior years’ income;

Blue Cross & Blue Crescent Society (India) — as Pakistan ’s representative requested the locations and hospitals where female feticide was organized;

Caritas India (India) — as Pakistan ’s representative asked for details about its finances;

Chanan Development Association (Pakistan) — as Pakistan ’s representative asked about activities under its “Right Here, Right Now” programme;

Chinese Culture Promotion Society (China) — as the representative of the United States asked about changes made to ensure its expenditures not exceed its income;

Dialogue & Development Forum (Yemen) — as Bahrain ’s representative noted that the organization’s activity permit expired and requested the permit for 2022;

Diplomatic Mission Peace and Prosperity (Albania) — as Greece ’s representative asked the organization to provide details on one of its undertakings;

Direct Focus Community Aid (Pakistan) — as Pakistan ’s representative asked the organization to provide the names and details of its members;

Dr. APJ Abdul Kalam International Foundation (India) — as Pakistan ’s representative requested a breakdown of its funding for 2018 and 2019, and about the reasons for the sudden increase in funding;

Environmental and Societal Development Foundation (Pakistan) — as India ’s representative requested again the information initially sought on the sustainable environment clubs; and

Fondacioni "Yesilay " (Albania) — as Greece ’s representative asked how the organization functions without administrative expenditures.

Interactive Discussion

A speaker from Luftbrücke Irak e.V . said the organization is based in Germany and helps victims of the war in Iraq, as Al-Qaida attacked Yazidi communities. Children were among the injured and some of them were treated at German hospitals. At that time, no German groups had a presence in Iraq. Noting that he was part of a helicopter team helping civilians displaced on Mount Sinjar, he said Luftbrücke Irak e.V . was created to assist women and children who were enslaved by Islamic State in Iraq and the Levant (ISIL/Da’esh) terrorists. Recalling that the Yazidi faith is among the ancient monotheistic religions in the Middle East, and that ISIL considered its members infidels, he said many countries, including the United States, have recognized the Yazidi genocide. Germany’s Prime Minister also honoured the organization’s co-founder for his humanitarian engagement.