Ensuring Safety, Security of Peacekeepers ‘Vital to Fulfilling Mandates’, Speaker Says as Special Committee Concludes Its General Debate

The safety and security of United Nations peacekeepers remains a paramount concern in every theatre of operations, requiring more effective partnership with the Organization and increased resources, speakers told the Special Committee on Peacekeeping Operations (C-34) today as it concluded its 2022 general debate.

Several delegates cited the urgency of increasingly complex peacekeeping operations and missions facing manifold threats of violence in the context of the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.

The Permanent Observer for the African Union said her bloc is undergoing major reforms to help address the multilayered peace and security challenges facing her continent and the world. With Africa hosting tens of thousands of African Union and United Nations peacekeepers deployed on missions, conflicts have become more complex with significant changes in the tactics of armed groups and the international balance of power, both of which have implications for peacekeeping.

She highlighted the importance of the joint United Nations-African Union Framework for Enhancing Partnership in Peace and Security of 2017, providing a strong foundation for the two organizations to address peace, security and development issues. She expressed appreciation for the urgency in addressing the needs of African Union peacekeepers during the pandemic, and the critical importance of protecting them and their host communities, expressing hope that the nexus of peacekeeping and peacebuilding will be recognized by the Special Committee’s report.

Several delegates, however, cited a worrying uptick in attacks and fatalities on peacekeepers and civilians, including women and children.

Rwanda's delegate observed that in February, 60 people including 15 children, were killed by armed groups in the context of one mission, lamenting that "peacekeepers are deployed in places where there is no peace to keep", operating in complex environments compounded by crime, conflict and disinformation. "The simple question is, what is going on?" he asked. While safety and security are the primary responsibility of the host nation, in the absence of will or capacity, proactive measures are required to protect lives. Ensuring safety and security is a shared responsibility vital to fulfilling mandates; however, in practical terms, it is often in the hands of peacekeepers themselves, he said. Reiterating the need for investigating crimes, he called on the Secretariat to render necessary support to host nations to ensure justice is served.

Statements

AMAL MUDALLALI ( Lebanon ), associating herself with the Non-Aligned Movement, said that 2021 saw a worrying increase in the number of attacks and fatalities among peacekeepers. Some 24 lost their lives — including two women — in deliberate attacks against them. It is deplorable to see the numbers of such attacks increase, she said, underscoring that “even one fatality is one too many”. Lebanon commends the efforts taken to enhance the safety and security of peacekeepers, she said, noting that the COVID-19 pandemic continues to add to the challenges they face. Discussing the United Nations Peacekeeping Ministerial, held in Seoul in December 2021, she welcomed the outcome and the pledges made by participating States to enhance the performance and impact of peacekeeping missions in line with the Action for Peacekeeping (A4P) and A4P Plus initiatives.

ROBERT KAYINAMURA ( Rwanda ), associating himself with the Non-Aligned Movement, said “peacekeepers are deployed in places where there is no peace to keep”, operating in complex environments compounded by crime, conflict and disinformation. In February, 60 people including 15 children were killed by armed groups in the context of one mission, with similar events occurring in other missions in late 2021. “The simple question is, what is going on?” he asked. While safety and security are the primary responsibility of the host nation, in the absence of will or capacity, proactive measures are required to protect lives. He cited the Kigali Principles on the Protection of Civilians, which address assessment and planning of force generation, training and equipping personnel, performance and accountability. Ensuring safety and security is a shared responsibility vital to fulfilling mandates; however, in practical terms, it is often in the hands of peacekeepers themselves. Reiterating the need for investigating crimes, he called on the Secretariat to render necessary support to host nations to ensure justice is served. Performance assessment should not be limited to a single component, as performance requires adequate resources and their good use. He noted the United Nations police have assisted in peaceful transition of initiatives.

MAJID TAKHT RAVANCHI ( Iran ), associating himself with the Non-Aligned Movement, said that peacekeeping operations, despite challenges, remain a vital tool for the maintenance of international peace and security. While recognizing the need for these operations to keep pace with the changing nature of peace and security, it is important to maintain principles such as the consent of all concerned parties, he said, stressing that respect for sovereign equality and territorial integrity should be upheld in this regard. Iran takes note of the A4P Plus action plan and its focus on delivering on the A4P agenda. This ambitious road map should continue to be followed with concrete results. Improving the safety and security of uniformed personnel is a shared responsibility for all stakeholders, he said. The protection of civilians is the primary responsibility of host countries, and peacekeeping issues should support their efforts.

VOLODYMYR LESCHENKO ( Ukraine ), associating himself with the European Union, said that over the decades, his country has been a committed partner of United Nations peacekeeping activities and currently has over 300 “blue helmets” in six missions. Ukraine remains an active contributor, despite the need to defend its independence and territorial integrity from the armed aggression of the Russian Federation, which continues its military build-up along its borders with Ukraine and blocks parts of the Black Sea. He noted his appreciation of all manifestation of solidarity with his country, which under the current circumstances should also be regarded as solidarity with international law, the Charter of the United Nations and international peace and security.

IBRAHIMA KOMARA ( Guinea ), associating himself with the Non-Aligned Movement and the Group of Francophone Ambassadors, thanked the United Nations for full reimbursement for the sum owed in its capacity as a troop- and police-contributing country, and for efforts to strengthen the safety and security of troops deployed. The accountability of soldiers in protecting civilians — women and children in particular — is a primary goal for his Government, which does not hesitate to apply sanctions where required. Triangular cooperation and partnerships are important, he noted, while emphasizing that host countries must guarantee the fight against impunity in the face of rising crime targeting peacekeepers. Promoting multilingualism must be considered a major asset, as it offers a steady bastion against disinformation and helps raise awareness among local populations of the presence and role of peacekeepers. His Government acquired and sent out new armoured vehicles in January under the force implementation plan of the United Nations Multidimensional Integrated Stabilization Mission in Mali (MINUSMA) and provides vaccinations for all personnel deployed. Noting that Guinean authorities face organizational issues pertaining to forming women units in national police forces, he called on bilateral partners Canada and the Secretariat for assistance on that level.