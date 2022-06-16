General Assembly Unsuccessful in Completing Election of Members to Economic and Social Council

The General Assembly remains unable to complete the election of members to the Economic and Social Council to replace those whose terms are expiring on 31 December.

While the other 17 seats were filled in one round of voting on 10 June, the 193-member organ was unable to fill the third seat earmarked for the Eastern European region, because the election for that seat was inconclusive. (For background, please see Press Release GA/12425.) The Assembly conducted more rounds of voting today, but neither the Russian Federation nor North Macedonia were able to attain a two-thirds majority today, as well. The organ will reconvene at a future date to conduct further balloting, as per rule 94 of the rules of procedure governing elections conducted in Assembly plenaries.