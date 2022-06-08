General Assembly Plenary

Note: A complete summary of today's General Assembly meetings will be made available on Thursday, 9 June.

Strengthening of United Nations System: Security Council Special Report

ABDULLA SHAHID (Maldives), President of the General Assembly, noting that a more efficient and accountable United Nations can help build a more resilient world, said that revitalization of the United Nations was among his key priorities for the session. While the Security Council is the primary United Nations organ responsible for the maintenance of peace and security, the Assembly has the right and responsibility to act on matters of international dispute. When questions have been raised about the Council’s ability to carry out its mandate and when multilateralism is under duress, the Assembly and its membership have demonstrated their commitment to upholding the Charter and international law.

Regarding the context that spurred the proposal, he said the existence and proliferation of nuclear weapons poses an existential danger not only to humanity, but to life on the planet itself. As such, the international community must redouble its efforts to realize its common vision of a world free of nuclear weapons and mobilize with conviction and energy to resolve the many security challenges it faces. "Our constituents expect nothing less and we owe it to them to deliver,” he said, calling on the Assembly to renew its commitment toward non-proliferation, nuclear disarmament and the peaceful use of nuclear energy.

ZHANG JUN ( China ) said that, in the past few years, the situation on the Korean Peninsula has been easing on the whole, noting that, in 2018 the Democratic People’s Republic of Korea committed to suspending nuclear tests and intercontinental ballistic missile test challenges and took several substantive measures, including the detonation of its nuclear test site. Moreover, the meeting between the leaders of the Democratic People’s Republic of Korea and the United States produced an important consensus on improving the relations between their two countries, representing an important step in the denuclearization process. However, the United States returned to the old path of “strategic patience and maximum pressure”, increasing sanctions against the Democratic People’s Republic of Korea, which intensified that country’s distrust of the United States, bringing talks to a complete deadlock. “The Peninsula situation has developed to what it is today primarily due to the flip-flop of United States policies, its failure to uphold the results of previous dialogue and its disregard for the reasonable concerns of the Democratic People’s Republic of Korea,” he said.

The United States could ease sanctions in certain areas and end joint military exercises, he said, pointing out that Council sanctions against the Democratic People’s Republic of Korea target far more than nuclear missiles and have had a huge negative impact on the livelihoods of that country’s population. In that regard, the draft resolution proposed jointly by China and the Russian Federation aims at alleviating the humanitarian and livelihood-related difficulties of the people of the Democratic People’s Republic of Korea, and injecting momentum into the political settlement concerning the Peninsula, he said, encouraging all parties to support that text. Noting that his country has put forward many reasonable proposals, he expressed hope that the United States would consider replacing the potential resolution with a presidential statement in a way that could best garner the consensus of Council members. Referring to the draft tabled by the United States, he said that, due to lack of consensus, his country had no choice but to vote against it. Noting that the United States’ moves in the Asia-Pacific region reveal that country’s double standards and hypocrisy on nuclear non-proliferation, he urged countries concerned to put regional peace and security first and create a good environment for it in the Peninsula. For its part, China takes an extremely cautious and responsible approach to every vote in the Council, taking into account whether such vote would be conducive to solving the problem, maintaining peace and security, and avoiding greater tensions.

ANNA M. ESTIGNEEVA ( Russian Federation ) said her delegation had voted against the draft resolution tabled by the United States in the Council and its reasons for doing so are available to everyone. The United States ignored the Russian Federation’s reason for not supporting a document in favour of new sanctions, which would worsen the humanitarian situation in the Democratic People’s Republic of Korea. Noting that her delegation has repeatedly said that introducing new sanctions would be a dead end, she said such restricted measures over the years have failed to guarantee security and the situation on the Korean Peninsula has only worsened. Pyongyang took positive steps to improve the situation, but the Council did not respond appropriately. Ramping up the pressure on the Democratic People’s Republic of Korea is dangerous to Pyongyang, she said, pointing out that, even before the COVID-19 pandemic, there was a shortage of medical supplies, food, agricultural equipment and other essential goods in the country. The United States proposal of introducing new sanctions is irresponsible, he said, stressing that it is futile to expect Pyongyang to disarm under a spiral of sanctions. Preventive diplomacy is being cast aside when dealing with certain countries. The Russian Federation is opposed to any military activities that imperil the security of the Korean Peninsula, she said, emphasizing that the search for mutually acceptable solutions is the only way forward to normalize the situation.

KIM SONG ( Democratic People’s Republic of Korea ), underscoring that a sovereign State has the right to self-defence, said his country is bolstering its national defence capabilities in preparation for a potential security crisis on the Korean Peninsula and in the region. His country has carried out its weapon tests in the safest manner, he said, pointing out that no harm was done to its neighbouring countries. He questioned why missile tests of different types conducted by the United States have never been called into question or condemned at the Council, stressing that the “draft sanction resolution” against his country is a product of the United States’ illegal hostile policy. While it alleges that it has no hostile intent, the United States is moving very dangerously to deprive his country of its sovereignty and the right to existence and development, he said. If that country’s double standards, unfairness, high-handedness and arbitrariness continue, the Council can neither fulfil its responsibility for maintenance of international peace and security nor restore the trust of the international community.

He went on to say that the issue under discussion is a breach of international law by the United States. Recounting various actions by that country that violate the Charter of the United Nations and international law, he said the acute tension on the Korean Peninsula and in the Asia-Pacific region is due to that country’s intemperate hegemonic policy. “The structure of international relations is being transformed into one of a ‘new cold war’ owing to the unilateral and unfair bloc-forming external policy of the United States,” he said. His country is taking measures to bolster its national defence capabilities in order to cope with the United States’ hostile threats. The Democratic People’s Republic of Korea will join the international community in efforts to ensure global peace and security and establish a fair and just international order, as well as fulfil its responsibilities and role in safeguarding peace and stability on the Korean Peninsula.

ODAWARA KIYOSHI, State Minister for Foreign Affairs of Japan , wondering if the use of the veto may have emboldened the Democratic People’s Republic of Korea, said the acceleration of its nuclear missile programme is “totally unacceptable”. By repeatedly launching 60 or more ballistic missiles since 2019, including the multiple launches made Sunday, the country has continued to increase the level of threat to the region and beyond. The Council’s silence, due to the exercise of the veto, has left this grave situation unaddressed. Noting that Council resolution 2397 (2017) clearly stipulates that the organ will take further measures in the event of an intercontinental ballistic missile launch by the Democratic People’s Republic of Korea, he said the country did launch intercontinental ballistic missiles, but the veto has prevented the Council from implementing its own decision. “The credibility of the Council is at stake,” he said, stressing that “the vetoed draft resolution was well balanced”.

“Please imagine that a ballistic missile from your neighbour were to impact just 150 kilometres off your coastline. And that their ballistic missiles have at times flown over your territory. This is exactly what has happened to us as a result of North Korea’s missile launches,” he said. The Democratic People’s Republic of Korea’s nuclear and missile development has a significant impact on global security, as well, he said, pointing out that it is the only country to have carried out nuclear tests in the twenty-first century. The country has its own track record of exporting weapons and technologies to third parties. The Council’s lack of strong action only harms the global non-proliferation regime, including the Treaty on the Non-Proliferation of Nuclear Weapons, and reinforces the need for the Council to take strong action by adopting a new resolution, he said, urging Pyongyang to engage in diplomacy towards denuclearization and accept the repeated offers of dialogue. Further, it should strive to improve its humanitarian situation, he said, also calling on the Democratic People’s Republic of Korea to take concrete measures to immediately resolve the abductions issue.

BJÖRN OLOF SKOOG, Head of Delegation of the European Union , in its capacity as observer, said that, by launching an unprecedented number of ballistic missiles since the beginning of the year — including eight missiles over the past weekend — the Democratic People’s Republic of Korea has demonstrated its brazen disregard for international law and disrespect for the United Nations. In that regard, the resolution, which was vetoed by the Russian Federation and China in the Council, intended to demonstrate that violations of international law have consequences, sometimes in the form of sanctions. Sanctions are an essential instrument for the Council to maintain or restore international peace and security, and an essential tool for convincing the Democratic People’s Republic of Korea to reverse its dangerous, current course of action, he said.

While some speakers today might argue that those actions are insensitive to the plight of that country’s people, he said the United Nations sanctions against the Democratic People’s Republic of Korea include a system of comprehensive humanitarian exemptions that can facilitate the delivery of humanitarian assistance. The resolution vetoed would have strengthened this system to also include exemptions for all products related to fighting the COVID-19 pandemic. The European Union continues to work towards ensuring the effective and meaningful implementation of those exemptions. Moreover, since 1995, the bloc has been at the forefront of efforts to alleviate the humanitarian situation in the Democratic People’s Republic of Korea through the funding of independent humanitarian organizations working in the country. The bloc stands ready to resume the assistance, but, ultimately, the welfare of vulnerable communities in that country rests on the policy of the regime, he said, calling on Pyongyang to cease developing weapons of mass destruction and their means of delivery.

MARTIN BILLE HERMANN ( Denmark ), speaking on behalf of the Nordic countries, said the power of the veto should not and must not limit the Council in fulfilling its mandate, expressing regret about its use on the issue of the Democratic People’s Republic of Korea. The Security Council has clearly affirmed that sanctions imposed are not intended to have adverse humanitarian consequences for the civilian population of the Democratic People’s Republic of Korea, he said, noting that the draft resolution, which was vetoed by two permanent Council members, proposed to broaden the humanitarian exemption mechanism. This would have been a timely update given the critical humanitarian needs in the Democratic People’s Republic of Korea, especially after recent reports of COVID-19 spreading throughout the country.

He called on that country to end its self-imposed blockade and allow the United Nations, its resident coordinator and other international organizations to re-enter and resume humanitarian work. The Nordic countries will continue to uphold the integrity and credibility of the Council’s decisions and responsibilities, he said, urging the Democratic People’s Republic of Korea to re-engage in meaningful dialogue with all relevant parties and take steps aimed at pursuing a complete, verifiable and irreversible denuclearization of the Korean Peninsula, and calling on the two permanent Council members who vetoed the resolution to reconsider their position on the matter.

OLIVER MAES ( Luxembourg ), also speaking on behalf of Belgium and the Netherlands, deeply regretted the outcome of the 26 May vote in the Council. By using their veto, the Russian Federation and China not only broke the Council’s long-standing unity on the Democratic People’s Republic of Korea’s illegal weapons of destruction and ballistic missile programmes. They also dealt a blow to the international non-proliferation regime, thereby undermining international peace and security. The Democratic People’s Republic of Korea’s launches of intercontinental ballistic and other ballistic missiles are a clear violation of relevant Council resolutions. Upholding Council resolutions is essential to demonstrate that the international community does not tolerate any country’s decision to take the course of nuclear proliferation.

“We need to be clear: our debate today is about safeguarding international peace and security — not about sanctions,” he said. Recalling that the sanctions on the Democratic People’s Republic of Korea contain comprehensive humanitarian exemptions, he called upon Pyongyang to stop its destabilizing activities and give priority to the well-being of its people. The resolution at the Council table on 26 May did exactly that, paving the way for additional humanitarian assistance when the country’s people are hit hard by the pandemic. He urged all Council members to take their mandate for upholding international peace and security seriously, stressing: “The Council’s full commitment to the complete, verifiable and irreversible denuclearization of the Democratic People’s Republic of Korea in accordance with its resolutions is what we need now.”

JEFFREY DELAURENTIS ( United States ) said it could not be more important for all States to confront unlawful behaviour. The Democratic People’s Republic of Korea has launched 31 ballistic missiles since the beginning of this year. These actions violate multiple Council resolutions adopted by consensus. The use of the veto by China and the Russian Federation has given the Democratic People’s Republic of Korea tacit approval, he said, pointing out that all of this occurs as that country finalizes preparations for a seventh nuclear test. These actions have been unprovoked. Detailing the United States’ efforts, he said the Biden Administration has sought a dialogue without preconditions and has passed on requests for dialogue through unofficial measures. Underscoring that his Government seeks serious and sustained diplomacy that addresses the concerns of the Democratic People’s Republic of Korea and the international community, he said the United States has offered international aid to the Democratic People’s Republic of Korea and to deliver vaccines to its people. However, it has received no answers to its request for dialogue. Warning that the Democratic People’s Republic of Korea’s repeated launches of missiles threaten the world, he said sanctions measures have worked in the past, and to be fully effective, all members must agree them. Sanctions are not a substitute for diplomacy and the United States is more than ready to engage in diplomacy, he affirmed, stressing that sanctions are not the cause of — but rather a response to — the escalatory behaviour. Non-proliferation is in the interests of all parties, he said.

CHO HYUN ( Republic of Korea ) said it is deeply regrettable that the Council, for the first time in handling the Democratic People’s Republic of Korea’s nuclear and ballistic missile programs since 2006, has failed to respond to the country’s serious provocations. The latest Council resolution 2397 (2017), which was adopted unanimously, expressed the Council’s firm determination to take further significant measures in the event of additional intercontinental ballistic missile launches and decided on concrete action to be taken. Contrary to the argument that the Council’s silence would induce restraint and dialogue from the Democratic People’s Republic of Korea, the world had witnessed the largest number of ballistic missile launches this year, including eight last Saturday alone — which the largest number thus far in a single day. This is all the more alarming given that the Democratic People’s Republic of Korea is seemingly preparing for another nuclear test, as the Director General of the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) testified two days ago. While the Council resolution was not adopted on 26 May, the expressed position of 13 Council members was a solemn testament to the international community’s condemnation of the Democratic People’s Republic of Korea’s continued violations of Council resolutions. The provocations threaten the peace and security of the Korean Peninsula, the region and beyond.

“We urge the Democratic People’s Republic of Korea to stop such provocative actions, abide by all relevant Council resolutions and respond to the call for dialogue and peace on the Korean Peninsula through complete, verifiable and irreversible denuclearization,” he said. He also called on that country to cooperate with the international community to mitigate humanitarian suffering resulting from the COVID-19 outbreak. “The Republic of Korea stresses that the door for dialogue remains open despite the Democratic People’s Republic of Korea repeated provocations and threats, and our hand of unconditional assistance on the pandemic is still extended,” he said. The Democratic People’s Republic of Korea’s concerns — security or humanitarian — can be must better addressed through dialogue rather than self-isolation and continued defiance of Council resolutions. “We once again urge the Democratic People’s Republic of Korea to change its course and participate in meaningful dialogue for denuclearization,” he said. “And let me be clear: no one harbours any hostile policy towards Pyongyang, nor is there any reason to do so.” Expressing deep concern about the humanitarian situation in the Democratic People’s Republic of Korea, he said it should not be forgotten that the suffering in the country is due to State policy, not the ensuing sanctions. “We have all witnessed how the [Democratic People’s Republic of Korea] dissipated their scarce resources by blowing up expensive missiles in the sky,” he said. When debating the Council’s role, the Assembly should stay focused on this specific goal: to recall that Member States have given the organ primary responsibility for the maintenance of international peace and security.

ENRIQUE OCHOA ( Mexico ) said that his country has on numerous occasions condemned the Democratic People’s Republic of Korea’s continued development of a nuclear and ballistic weapons programme. He called for a multilateral dialogue with that country that would lead to the complete, verifiable and irreversible denuclearization of the Korean Peninsula. Stressing that the veto is an act of power and does not promote unity, he pointed out that, through the current debate, the United Nations is starting a new chapter in the relationship among its main bodies. He urged Member States to “put a brake” on the veto within the Security Council and to support the Franco‑Mexican initiative to voluntarily restrict use of the veto in cases of mass atrocities. There are 106 States that have signed the initiative, he said, calling it a timely moment to strengthen the mechanism that links the Assembly to the Council for the maintenance of international peace and security.

BURHAN GAFOOR ( Singapore ), advocating for a strong Council, said permanent membership in that organ comes with special responsibilities. The right to cast a veto should not be taken lightly and there must be greater transparency every time a veto is cast. Noting that the draft resolution before the Council would have imposed additional sanctions and updated humanitarian exemptions on the sanctions regime in order to make them more relevant with the conditions created by the pandemic, he said Council members must work together in good faith to return to the consensus they have had on this issue since 2006. The Democratic People’s Republic of Korea’s recent launches of ballistic missiles have raised tensions, he said, calling on that country to cease all provocations immediately and comply with all its non-nuclear commitments and stressing that Singapore takes its commitments very seriously in that regard. He urged the Democratic People’s Republic of Korea to work with the international community to deliver much needed humanitarian aid to its people.

KRZYSZTOF MARIA SZCZERSKI ( Poland ) said the excessive use of veto is particularly harmful in situations that call for swift and decisive action, such as the Russian Federation’s aggression against Ukraine. The rules-based international order is being brutally attacked and the ongoing war has global implications for peace and security, which is why the need for an efficient Council is more urgent than before. Poland is disappointed with the recent vetoes cast by China and the Russia Federation regarding additional sanctions against the Democratic People’s Republic of Korea for its continuous, blatant violation of Council resolutions, he said. The Democratic People’s Republic of Korea’s missile and nuclear programmes pose a serious and constant threat to the security and stability of the region and beyond. Its military activity is a major proliferation challenge and requires the international community’s attention. He expressed concern about the indication of the ongoing North Korean nuclear programme development and called on the Democratic People’s Republic of Korea to sign and ratify the Comprehensive Test Ban Treaty, and in the meantime, to fully observe the moratorium on nuclear test explosions or any other nuclear explosion. Pyongyang should refrain from actions contrary to the Treaty’s purpose, he said.

BASSAM SABBAGH ( Syria ) said the clarification provided by China and the Russian Federation expresses their just opposition to calling for increased sanctions against the Democratic People’s Republic of Korea. His delegation is concerned with the political exploitation of resolutions by certain actors, he said, stressing that the Council needs to play a constructive role and ensure measures that help ease tensions, in accordance with its mandate to uphold peace and security. The political polarization by and attempts to isolate certain States deepens Council divisions and restricts its capacity to mount a collective response. The implementation of sanctions against a number of Member States makes the people of these countries the biggest losers, he said, pointing out the impact on vital sectors of development and fundamental human rights. Since 2006, the Council has adopted 10 sanctions resolutions against the Democratic People’s Republic of Korea. This contributes to regional insecurity and has an unacceptable humanitarian impact. The United States has moved further away from diplomacy and dialogue, and its actions have hampered dialogue. The United States and their allies have used the right to veto dozens of times against people in Syria’s region, he said, adding that the United States needs to commit to Council resolutions rather than impede them.

Protracted Conflicts in GUAM Area

In the afternoon, the Assembly took up "Protracted conflicts in the GUAM area and their implications for international peace, security and development”, for which a report of the Secretary-General titled “Status of internally displaced persons and refugees from Abkhazia, Georgia, and the Tskhinvali region/ South Ossetia, Georgia” (document A/76/828) had been circulated.

KAHA IMNADZE ( Georgia ), introducing the draft resolution by the same name as the report (document A/76/L.62), said it addresses the humanitarian plight of hundreds of thousands of internally displaced persons and refugees of different ethnic backgrounds expelled from the regions of Abkhazia and Tskhinvali in his country as a result of multiple waves of ethnic cleansing, starting from 1993, and culminating with the full-scale aggression against Georgia in 2008. Calling on those in charge to bring a much-awaited solution through negotiations, he said the draft resolution also recognizes the importance of the Geneva International Discussions as the only tool for settlement of the conflict. “By supporting this resolution, we are not only telling those 400,000 that they also matter, and are not forgotten nor left behind, but also putting moral pressure on the participants of the Geneva International Discussions to fulfil their obligations,” he said, urging Member States to vote in favour of the text.

Mr. SKOOG, Head of Delegation of the European Union , in its capacity as observer, supported the resolution and reaffirmed the bloc’s firm support for the sovereignty and territorial integrity of Georgia within its borders. The European Union supports peacebuilding and conflict resolution in Georgia through its co‑chairmanship of the Geneva International Discussions and the European Union Monitoring Mission, he said. Expressing concern about the human rights violations in the breakaway regions of Abkhazia and South Ossetia, he supported full, safe and unhindered access to provide humanitarian aid to people needing help in these regions. All internally displaced people and refugees should be able to choose a durable solution, including a voluntary, safe and dignified return, as well as of being able to exercise property rights, he said, expressing regret that, thus far, no progress has been achieved on these issues and recalling that addressing them is a core task of the Geneva International Discussions. He welcomed the Georgian Government’s efforts to find durable housing solutions for internally displaced persons. He also encouraged the Government to include and prioritize internally displaced persons in its national development plan and make further efforts to improve their living conditions and livelihoods.

RYTIS PAULAUSKAS ( Lithuania ) speaking on behalf of the Baltic and Nordic States, said it is deplorable that the Russian Federation continues to violate the commitments made under the 12 August 2008 European Union-mediated ceasefire agreement, as well as subsequent implementing measures, by maintaining a military presence on Georgian soil. The illegal so-called parliamentary elections held in Abkhazia, Georgia, on 12 March, and the illegal so-called presidential elections in the Georgian region of South Ossetia on 10 April, constitute further violations of Georgia’s sovereignty and territorial integrity. The Baltic and Nordic States remain deeply concerned about the continued deterioration of the human rights situation in Abkhazia and Tskhinvali region/South Ossetia, which are under the Russian Federation’s occupation, he said. Hundreds of thousands of internally displaced persons remain deprived of their right to a safe, dignified and voluntary return to their places of origin and their property rights. More worrying is that no international human rights monitoring mechanism has been granted unrestricted access to these regions.

The Secretary-General’s comprehensive report on the implementation of last year’s resolution shows that no major changes were observed during the reporting period regarding internally displaced persons and refugees exercising their right to return, he observed. This year’s resolution commits everyone to keep working to protect and assist people who have been forcibly displaced from the Abkhazia and Tskhinvali/South Ossetia regions of Georgia, and to ensure they can safely return. He welcomed the adoption of the resolution on “Cooperation with Georgia” in the forty-ninth session of the Human Rights Council. This resolution demonstrates the international community’s commitment to address violations of human rights and humanitarian issues faced by these people. He reiterated the Baltic and Nordic States’ support for the Geneva International Discussions. At the same time, he expressed regret about the constant lack of engagement from the Russian Federation and participants from Tskhinvali and Sukhumi on the topic of refugees and displaced persons.

RICHARD ARBEITER ( Canada ), speaking also on behalf of Australia and New Zealand, expressed concern about the forced demographic changes resulting from the conflicts in Georgia and the humanitarian situation caused by armed conflict in 2008, which resulted in the forced displacement of civilians. The process of so-called “borderization” — the erection of razor‑barbed‑wire fences and the creation of other artificial obstacles along the administrative boundary line — and the denial of access to international human rights monitors to the Abkhazia and South Ossetia regions — is a grave deterioration to the human rights situation on the ground, he said. Moreover, the illegal and unjust Russian invasion of Ukraine, which has forcibly displaced millions of Ukrainians from their homes, is another stark example of why the international community must condemn the Russian Federation’s repeated aggression against its neighbours and support the rights of all forcibly displaced persons. He condemned any plans in South Ossetia to hold a referendum to join the Russian Federation, calling upon on all parties to facilitate immediate access for international humanitarian organizations and to fully implement the obligations and commitments under the ceasefire agreement.

OSUGA TAKESHI ( Japan ) said his country opposes any unilateral attempt to change the status quo by force anywhere in the world and supports a unified response to any such attempt. The international order in the Georgia, Ukraine, Azerbaijan and Republic of Moldova region has been seriously challenged. People are suffering and the values articulated in the Charter are at stake. The United Nations remains crucial to maintain a rules-based international order and the Council needs to maintain its responsibility under the Charter, he said, pointing to a dire threat to the human security situation due to the forced displacement of people in the region. To address the humanitarian crisis in Ukraine and neighbouring countries, Japan has provided $200 million for activities led by the United Nations and other humanitarian organizations. Japan is committed to providing assistance for internally displaced people and refugees. He noted that the draft resolution addresses the humanitarian plight of hundreds of thousands of internally displaced persons and refugees, of different ethnic backgrounds, expelled from Georgia’s regions of Abkhazia and Tskhinvali as a result of multiple waves of ethnic cleansing.

MAURIZIO MASSARI ( Italy ), associating himself with the European Union, expressed concern about human rights violations in the Georgian regions of Abkhazia and South Ossetia. He commended the Government of Georgia for continuing to explore sustainable and feasible solutions for internally displaced persons and to promote their integration and called for unhindered humanitarian access to that population. Reaffirming his country’s commitment to the territorial integrity of Georgia, he called for strengthening of the dialogue with the breakaway regions to be launched in the Geneva talks, and support for the work and the aims of the European Union Monitoring Mission in Georgia.

CHRISTOPHER P. LU ( United States ) said the Russian Federation’s aggression more than a decade ago upended the lives and livelihoods of millions of Georgian civilians. Many individuals could not return to their pre-conflict homes because of the brutal and unjustified war of choice by the Russian Federation. Its aggression has now been expanded to Ukraine. The United States supports Georgia’s territorial integrity within its internationally recognized borders, he said, adding that the Russian Federation’s presence is a threat. He called on the Russian Federation to cease its recognition of the so-called independence of the Abkhazia and South Ossetia regions and fulfil its obligations under the 2008 ceasefire agreement to withdraw its forces to pre-conflict borders. The Russian Federation and de-facto authorities in the two regions need to maintain human rights and create secure conditions to allow the return and integration of internally displaced people, he said, stressing the United States support for human rights and dignity of internally displaced persons and refugees everywhere.

GENNADY V. KUZMIN ( Russian Federation ) said his country will vote against the draft resolution, which is aimed exclusively at undermining normalization in the region and pressuring the sovereign states of Abkhazia and South Ossetia. The long-standing exploitation of the issue of refugees by the Georgian authorities significantly harms efforts to resolve humanitarian problems in the region, provoking tensions among representatives of communities who live in Georgia, Abkhazia and South Ossetia. He called on Georgia and its partners to stop their reckless accusations and demonstrate through actions their commitment to a constructive solution to humanitarian issues based on the principles of peaceful coexistence. His country requests a vote on the draft resolution, he said, calling on all delegations who are against the politicization of the work of the Assembly to not support the draft.

Mr. ROBERTS ( United Kingdom ) said it has been 13 years since the Russian Federation’s military invasion of Georgia and the United Kingdom remains extremely concerned about the situation. His Government fully supports Georgia’s territorial integrity within internationally recognized border, he said, adding that the human rights situation in the two areas of Abkhazia and South Ossetia is of serious concern. He called on the Russian Federation to maintain its obligation under the ceasefire agreement, withdraw to pre-conflict borders and allow full humanitarian access to the areas. He called on the Russian Federation to reverse its recognition of the Abkhazia and South Ossetia regions. The United Kingdom has been a long-standing supporter of this resolution, he said, adding that it is even more pertinent following the Russian Federation’s invasion of Ukraine.

SERGIY KYSLYTSYA ( Ukraine ) said GUAM is an organization for democracy and the economic development of four countries: Georgia, Ukraine, Azerbaijan and Republic of Moldova. Its member countries continue to be most affected in Europe by conflict, violating their sovereignty and territorial integrity, constraining their freedoms and democracy, and hampering their development and the livelihoods of their people. After 14 years since its aggression and occupation of Georgia’s territories, the Russian Federation still refuses to implement the European Union‑mediated ceasefire agreement of August 2008, withdraw its military and security forces and armaments from both regions, and allow the establishment of international security mechanisms on the ground, he said.

The resolution commits all to continue to provide protection and assistance to those who have been forcibly displaced, he said, noting that his country will vote in favour of the resolution. “Russia does not stop at Georgia,” he said, pointing to the Russian Federation’s invasion against his country in 2014, followed by eight long years of war, and a full-scale invasion of Ukraine in February. Noting that almost 12 million people have become internally displaced persons, he said that, for decades, the Russian Federation has persisted it its attempts to undermine the sovereignty and territorial integrity of Georgia, Ukraine and other GUAM member States. “The aggressor must and will be stopped to bring peace, security and prosperity back to the region,” he said.

ROBERT DAVID MURPHY, observer for the Holy See , said it wanted to use this Assembly session to discuss protracted conflicts, which inhibit development and can incite violence. In a situation of negative peace, it is easy for the international community to move its attention to other issues, which creates great peril to the people on the ground. Peace is not just the absence of war. It is an enterprise of justice and must be built up, he said, stressing that the Holy See supports all efforts towards dialogue. The hostilities in Ukraine show the danger of diverting attention away from places of tensions. The conflict in that country is endangering international peace and threatening the food security of many people, he said, calling for an immediate ceasefire and negotiations for a peaceful resolution of the conflict.

In explanation of vote before the vote, the representative of Venezuela expressed concern at the growing trend of attempts to instrumentalize the Assembly and attack its fully fledged members and use it as a platform to adopt resolutions which lack consensus, deepening tensions and divisions. He appealed to proponents of the draft resolution to avoid politicized approaches and instead to foster both confidence-building measures and a constructive approach, including working within the framework of the Geneva International Discussions on security and stability in the south Caucasus.

The Assembly then adopted “L.62” by a recorded vote of 95 in favour to 12 against, with 56 abstentions.

