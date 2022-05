The General Assembly today adopted a decision on the “Necessity of ending the economic, commercial and financial embargo imposed by the United States of America against Cuba” (document A/76/L.54). By the terms of that text, adopted without a vote, the Assembly decided to defer consideration of that item, as well as the report of the Secretary-General, to its seventy-seventh session.

The Assembly will reconvene at 10 a.m. on Tuesday, 17 May, for the International Migration Review Forum.