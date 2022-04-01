Note: Complete coverage of today's meetings of the General Assembly plenary will be available after their conclusion.

Introduction of Report

CATHERINE MARCHI-UHEL, Assistant Secretary-General, presented the eighth report of the International, Impartial and Independent Mechanism to Assist in the Investigation and Prosecution of Persons Responsible for the Most Serious Crimes under International Law Committed in the Syrian Arab Republic since March 2011 (document A/76/690). Recalling that the Mechanism was created by the Assembly in December 2016, she said it is neither a court nor a tribunal. Instead, it is mandated to assist competent jurisdictions in their pursuit of justice. In particular, it assists national courts that exercise jurisdiction for such crimes, and will assist national, regional and international courts or tribunals that may become seized of the Syrian situation in the future.

“The atrocities in Syria are among the most devastating and barbaric since the end of World War Two,” she said, citing grave violations of international humanitarian law and gross human rights violations committed by a range of actors. Such actions undermine the Charter of the United Nations and threaten the rules-based international order. After 11 years, violence continues and has become entrenched. “The ripple effect of pervasive impunity for war crimes and crimes against humanity can be clearly seen today,” she said, stressing that law has a deterrent effect only if those in power believe that they may have to explain their actions in front of a court of justice — whether at the national, regional or international level.

For critics, it has become increasingly easy to argue that the United Nations is no longer fit for purpose to address atrocities, she said. The problems being faced are not about legal challenges, but about the inability of the international community to speak in one voice to address atrocities. Historically, comprehensive justice or accountability has rarely been achieved while a conflict is ongoing, especially when big powers disagree. The big test for the Assembly is two-fold: First, how effectively it has dealt with the ongoing situation in Syria, and second, how it will ensure that those most responsible for that catastrophe answer for their actions. “It is hard to dispute that, notwithstanding the tireless efforts of many States and individuals, the response to the Syrian crisis has been inadequate,” she said. However, there is still an opportunity to work towards a future for Syria based on justice and the rule of law.

Noting that justice opportunities have increased since the creation of the Mechanism in 2016, she pointed out that it is currently cooperating with 13 different jurisdictions and has received more than 180 requests for assistance relating to over 150 distinct investigations, of which it has already supported nearly 100. A German court in Koblenz made headlines worldwide when it established, in two separate verdicts, that crimes against humanity were committed as part of a widespread and systematic attack against the civilian population by Syrian security forces and secret services between April 2011 and September 2012. The Mechanism was able to contribute evidence in support of these cases. Similarly, a court in Frankfurt established that crimes against the Yazidis amounted to genocide, and a Swedish court recently found a woman guilty of a war crime against her own child as part of the non-international armed conflict. Such legal findings establish facts beyond doubt that cannot easily be disputed or interpreted differently for political ends.

She went on to note that the Mechanism is continuously refining its work and trying to identify additional means of facilitating justice. While supporting other jurisdictions, it also contributes to other elements of the justice spectrum, such as clarifying the fate and whereabouts of missing persons in the Syrian context. Outlining some of its methodologies, she said future access to dentition facilities and mass graves will allow experts to truly assist in that regard. The relevance of the Assembly, and the legitimacy of the international system, will not only be judged by the last 11 years of atrocities in Syria, but by whether and how existing efforts can be built upon to pursue comprehensive accountability. “We must close this chapter and lay the foundation for a future Syria based on the rule of law,” she said.

Statements

MARIO ADOLFO BÚCARO FLORES, Minister for Foreign Affairs of Guatemala , said the Mechanism’s latest report demonstrates that the international community can collectively protect those who suffer under war. Guatemala is committed to the principle of sovereignty, which contributes to the maintenance of peace and security and supports international institutions which are mutually beneficial. He noted that Guatemalan national legislation gives pride of place to the Mechanism which, in the five years since its inception, has taken great strides forward in revealing the truth and ushering in judicial proceedings for the most serious crimes committed in Syria. Appealing for full respect for all obligations under international law, he said the international community can feel pride in working to end violence and aggression. Stressing the critical importance of implementing the Convention on the Prohibition of the Development, Production, Stockpiling and Use of Chemical Weapons and on their Destruction — known as the Chemical Weapons Convention — he said any use of that type of weapon is a flagrant violation of international law and those responsible cannot go unpunished. He also called for peace, reconciliation and the use of legal means to peacefully resolve disputes under the framework of international law.

SILVIO GONZATO, speaking on behalf of the European Union in its capacity as observer, welcomed the Mechanism’s progress over the reporting period, along with its continued efforts to engage and coordinate with all stakeholders and its willingness to assist in national investigations. Noting that legal action has been brought — and final judgements obtained — against perpetrators in several European Union countries, he stressed that accountability and justice for victims is essential for a stable, peaceful Syria that is based on a credible, inclusive and viable political solution pursuant to Security Council resolution 2254 (2015). He also reiterated the bloc’s call for the Council to refer the situation in Syria to the International Criminal Court.

Further, he underscored that attacks on civilians and civilian objects must cease and that the Syrian regime must comply with its obligations under the Chemical Weapons Convention. Perpetrators of core international crimes committed in Syria must be held accountable, and the United Nations must dedicate the energy and resources required to pursue and ensure the same. “This is our common responsibility”, he stressed. There cannot be sustainable peace without justice — in Syria or elsewhere — and he recalled that, in March 2011, Syrians taking to the streets to demand democracy and the respect of their human rights and fundamental freedoms were met with merciless repression. Spotlighting a conference on supporting Syria and the region that the European Union will host on 10 May, he said the bloc will continue its efforts “to ensure that neither Syria nor the Syrian people are forgotten”.

MIIA RAINNE ( Finland ), speaking on behalf of the Nordic countries, stressed that all parties have committed countless atrocities during the protracted conflict, and the Syrian regime bears the main responsibility for most of the violations of international law, as documented by the Mechanism. “There can be no impunity,” she said, adding that bringing all perpetrators to justice is necessary not only to ensure justice for victims, but also to prevent and deter future violations. Acknowledging the progress made by the Mechanism — including its use of new technologies and the increased number of States cooperating with and requesting assistance from it — she also commended ongoing efforts in the courts of a number of countries to prosecute, on the basis of universal jurisdiction, crimes committed in Syria. She reiterated the call to the Security Council to refer the situation in Syria to the International Criminal Court, while calling on all States to cooperate with the Mechanism and highlighting the importance of guaranteeing funding from the United Nations programme budget. Assessed contributions may be supplemented, but never subsidized, by voluntary funding, she added.

JULIAN SIMCOCK ( United States ) recalled that the Higher Regional Court in Koblenz, Germany, recently delivered two verdicts which established that crimes against humanity had been committed as part of a widespread and systematic attack against the civilian population by the Syrian State and its security forces. Meanwhile, the Mechanism has established strategies on gender, children and youth and continues to deepen its cooperation with Syrian civil society groups. Stressing that the Russian Federation has fuelled and perpetuated the war in Syria through reckless and barbaric attacks impacting civilians and civilian infrastructure, he said it is now using some of the same tactics in its unprovoked and unjustified war against Ukraine. Indeed, he said, “based on information currently available, we assess that members of Russia’s forces have committed war crimes in Ukraine”. Those forces used similar tactics in Grozny and in Aleppo during the intense bombardment of those cities, he said. Against this backdrop, it is predictable that the Russian Federation continues to challenge the validity of the Mechanism and its important work, he said, emphasizing that Moscow cannot hide the truth, so it seeks instead to distort it. “It will not succeed,” he said, “because of the bravery of the Syrian people”.

MOHAMMAD GHORBANPOUR NAJAFABADI ( Iran ) said that for decades, the Middle East has been “one of the most active hotspots for geopolitical games”. The peoples of the region have suffered from exploitation, sanctions, war, foreign occupation and terrorism — victims of geopolitical rivalries, expansionist policies and imperialism. They have been subjected to theories of international relations developed by outside players, resulting in the protracted occupation of Palestine, deteriorating humanitarian situations in Yemen and Afghanistan and foreign terrorist projects in Iraq and Syria. He voiced regret over the politicization of justice, the weaponization of human rights and the misuse of United Nations bodies for narrow political agendas, expressing sorrow that the life, human dignity and rights of the people, children, women and girls in the Middle East and Africa are not considered as important as those experiencing recent events in Eastern Europe. Unfortunately, he noted, the work and outcome of the Mechanism have been conducted in the context of confidentiality, which seriously undermines the transparency and accountability that is a feature of United Nations bodies.

MLADEN BRUČIĆ-MATIC ( Croatia ) said the Mechanism’s work is crucial in supporting accountability efforts at the national, regional and international level, while expressing strong support for its funding from the United Nations regular budget. Indeed, predictable, sustainable and thus impartial funding is essential for the implementation of its mandate, he said, adding that the situation in Syria should also be referred to the International Criminal Court. As today’s debate continues, the world is witnessing cases of atrocity crimes in Ukraine. The international community should support all efforts to establish accountability for crimes committed in Ukraine, he said, noting that accountability is important for providing justice to the victims as well as for their prevention in the future — in Ukraine and Syria, as well as elsewhere in the world.

YOKA BRANDT ( Netherlands ) recalled that an historic event took place in January, namely the conviction by the Koblenz court in Germany of a senior official of the Government of President al-Assad for crimes against humanity. The verdict serves as a starting point for future cases. Stressing that the road to justice begins with the truth, she said truth can only be found through independent fact-finding and evidence gathering, often by brave people on the ground who are prepared to risk everything. People like Dr. Ayham Ghazoul — who was tortured to death — and his colleagues at the Syrian Center for Media and Freedom of Expression, who have faced arbitrary detention and torture and still continue to investigate and preserve evidence of human rights violations. The road that such essential evidence takes, from its collection to its presentation at trial, is long, if it even gets there at all, she said, adding that the Mechanism paves the road to justice for the Syrian people.

ELIE ALTARSHA ( Syria ) stressed that his delegation’s participation in today’s debate should not be construed as recognition of the International, Impartial and Independent Mechanism, its mandate or credibility in any way. “This is not a welcome statement of the report,” he said, and does not reflect any willingness to discuss it. In contrast, he condemned the Mechanism and the grave falsities under which it was established, noting that it is neither legal nor legitimate and contravenes Articles 10, 11, 17 and 22 of the United Nations Charter. Describing its establishment as a clear politicization and evidence of blackmail efforts by certain countries, he said Syria did not request any technical or legal assistance from the United Nations and is completely capable of achieving justice and accountability without outside interference.

Noting that the Assembly breached the mandate of the Security Council by establishing a legal entity in clear violation the Charter, he said any decisions made by the Secretariat in appointing a Chair or Vice-Chair of the Mechanism are faulty. Nor should the United Nations provide pledges or allocations to support the Mechanism, he said, adding that all information and evidence documented by it are false. Some are even gathered from open sources or terrorist organizations, including the so-called “White Helmets”. Syria has provided information to many entities and bodies proving it has not violated provisions of the Organisation for the Prohibition of Chemical Weapons (OPCW) and holds the greatest respect for confidentiality. Double-standards have permeated the United Nations, he said, and all calls for an investigation, if valid, would have looked into those who have supported, financed and armed terrorists coming to Syria from all over the world. Meanwhile, those same parties have plundered oil and stolen artifacts from his country, which are sold in black markets all over the world. Calling for accountability for those with illegal military forces in Syria or who support terrorist militias or exercise economic terrorism through illegal, unilateral coercive measures, he demanded: “Don’t these actions rise to the level of crimes against humanity?”

ROBERT KEITH RAE ( Canada ) said that — contrary to some of today’s rhetoric — the Mechanism plays a vital role in documenting and exposing the “unspeakable atrocities” committed in Syria by the regime, its supporters and other parties to the conflict. Recalling his statement in the Assembly one year ago, he noted that Canada has welcomed 73,000 Syrian refugees since 2015 and their experiences have been “woven into the very fabric of my country”. Their stories have become part of the Canadian story, “and their pursuit of justice will be ours as well”. Responding to statements made earlier by the representatives of Iran and Syria alleging that something is wrong with an investigation that is confidential or refuses to disclose witness information to outsiders, he said: “I cannot imagine a criminal justice system that would conduct itself in any other way.” While resentment about the Mechanism’s creation is understandable, there are steps available to ensure that impunity does not become a way of life. In that vein, he said, if domestic efforts to hold perpetrators accountable existed, no mechanism would be necessary in this or in many other situations.

MARITZA CHAN VALVERDE ( Costa Rica ) said the notable increase in requests for assistance filed by various jurisdictions and the work to compile evidence make it clear that the Mechanism functions as “an ally of justice”. She noted her appreciation of the fact that, despite the COVID-19 pandemic and the United Nations liquidity crisis, the Mechanism has worked tirelessly to make progress on all fronts of its mandate and has strategically allocated its scant resources. Its victim-rights-based approach confirms its commitment to obtain inclusive justice, taking into account the priorities and perspectives of women and men, girls and boys. Welcoming the Mechanism’s commitment to inclusive justice as a central focus in its work, she said women and girls are at greater risk of sexual exploitation, gender-based violence and early marriage, and stressed that a gender perspective is essential to ensure justice for the victims of grave human rights violations.

THOMAS PETER ZAHNEISEN ( Germany ), associating himself with the European Union, commended Assistant Secretary-General Marchi-Uhel for her impartiality and emphatically supported the report’s conclusions. It is critical to document crimes committed, he said, but also to create legal avenues to prosecute them. Citing “the lesson from our own tormented history”, he stressed that the magnitude of crimes committed by the Syrian regime cannot go unaddressed. Germany has found universal jurisdiction to be a useful tool to prosecute the most serious crimes, he said, noting that without the Mechanism and its support, the federal prosecutor’s office in Germany would not have been successful in concluding two recent cases there.

MITCHELL FIFIELD ( Australia ) expressed unwavering support for the Mechanism, stressing that there is no prospect for credible, lasting peace without justice. Accountability for serious international crimes must be a global priority, and any suggestion that international scrutiny of those most heinous violations of international law is inconsistent with principles of sovereignty and non-interference wilfully undermines the very purpose and spirit of the United Nations Charter. Welcoming the report’s updates on the progress of national jurisdictions in investigating and prosecuting crimes committed in Syria, he described that progress as a strong indication of the Mechanism’s value.

SHARIFA YOUSEF A. S. ALNESF ( Qatar ), stressing the importance of ensuring accountability to prevent the commission and repetition of crimes against humanity, said that the same is necessary to end the Syrian crisis that has “lasted far too long”. The Mechanism’s mandate lies at the heart of the moral and legal position the international community must take regarding the most dangerous crimes and the rights of victims. Qatar supported the Mechanism’s creation and operationalization and will continue to do so. Further, she called for the provision of humanitarian assistance to alleviate the suffering of the Syrian people and reiterated the need for a peaceful resolution to the crisis. Qatar will support any effort to ensure a political transition and full implementation of resolution 2254 (2015) so that the legitimate aspirations of the Syrian people can be met. She also underscored that the Mechanism must enjoy stable, predictable funding from the Organization’s regular budget.

MYRIAM OEHRI ( Liechtenstein ) commended the important work undertaken by the Mechanism so far, which has aided 91 distinct investigations conducted at the national level, some of which concerned cases in which a suspect was in detention or led to trial proceedings. However, the Mechanism is only a partial answer to the accountability challenge in Syria. It is not a court, she noted, stressing that important accountability gaps must be filled. Commending criminal proceedings undertaken by several States in their national courts on the basis of the principle of universal jurisdiction, she reiterated calls on the Security Council to refer the situation in Syria to the International Criminal Court. “Discussions on accountability must be part and parcel of our overall conversation on Syria,” she said, noting that Syrian civil society in particular has made it clear time and again that there can be no stable and peaceful future for the country without accountability for past atrocities.

JAKUB KULHÁNEK ( Czech Republic ) said the Mechanism — created by the General Assembly almost six years ago — serves as an example of the exercise of powers vested in the Assembly by the United Nations Charter and significantly contributes to upholding the rule of law. Noting the continued lack of will in the Security Council to address situations where crimes under international law are taking place, he expressed regret that the situation in Syria has not been referred to the International Criminal Court, due to use of the veto power. Since then, the dynamics have unfortunately not changed. The report presented today clearly shows that the Mechanism is working hard and without political interference to provide cooperation to relevant jurisdictions. The Czech Republic has strongly advocated for funding for the Mechanism from the United Nations regular budget and will also provide a voluntary contribution again in 2022, he said.

MAURIZIO MASSARI ( Italy ), associating himself with the European Union, said the only way to achieve peace in Syria is to chart a path to a peaceful solution to the conflict. To ensure lasting peace, full accountability must be ensured, particularly for war crimes and crimes against humanity, he said, describing that as not only a moral imperative, but also a future deterrent. Meanwhile, justice for victims is an essential condition for sustainable peace in Syria and the Mechanism is key for the collection and sharing of evidence of grave violations of international human rights law and humanitarian law. Italy believes that domestic trials should be complemented by a Security Council referral to the International Criminal Court, he said, voicing concern over the large number of extrajudicial killings and reports of torture in detention centres. Italy supports funding the Mechanism through the regular United Nations budget, as it needs to count on regular financial support to make progress in its work, he added.

DARREN CAMILLERI ( Malta ) said the collection and preservation of information and evidence of crimes committed in Syria is crucial and expressed continued support for the Mechanism in those efforts. Furthermore, the continued engagement of the Mechanism with States, international organizations, United Nations entities, non-governmental organizations and individuals is welcome, as is its cooperation with the Independent International Commission of Inquiry on the Syrian Arab Republic and OPCW. Stressing that war crimes and crimes against humanity cannot and must not go unpunished, he said Malta will continue to call upon the Security Council to refer the situation in Syria to the International Criminal Court.

PASCALE CHRISTINE BAERISWYL ( Switzerland ) said the judicial proceedings opened in several States on alleged crimes committed in Syria demonstrate the relevance of the Mechanism’s work and the importance of the principle of universal jurisdiction, as evidenced by several recent judgments. In Switzerland, amended legislation on international mutual legal assistance came into force in June 2021, allowing the country to step up cooperation with the Mechanism and other international criminal justice mechanisms. She welcomed the Mechanism’s inclusion in the United Nations regular budget, as it must be funded sustainably, stressing that the organ’s mandate opens up the possibility to go beyond accountability. It also contributes to the search for missing persons, which reinforces a victim-centred approach to justice. Indeed, the Mechanism is part of a broader set of measures aimed at strengthening efforts to deal with the past, she said.

KRISTEL LÕUK ( Estonia ), associating herself with the European Union, stressed that there can be no long-term peace in Syria without justice. Deploring the Security Council’s continued failure to do anything impactful in that regard, she said investigative mechanisms — including the one in Syria — play a central role in collecting evidence of crimes committed. Welcoming efforts by the Mechanism to ensure victim- and survivor-centred inclusive justice by paying special attention to sexual and gender-based crimes and crimes against children, she looked forward to the publication of its gender strategy. She voiced further appreciation for the Mechanism’s work to increase the transfer of information on missing persons, as well as its continued engagement with Syrian civil society to better understand and reflect the needs of local communities. She went on to echo calls for continued support to the Mechanism, including its financing from the United Nations regular budget.

ÖNCÜ KEÇELI ( Turkey ) said that for more than decade, the Syrian people have paid a high price in their unrelenting quest for freedom and dignity, experiencing unimaginable loss under the regime of President al-Assad. Hundreds of thousands have been killed and many more gassed, tortured, disappeared, denied food and sexually abused. Millions have been displaced internally or sought refuge in other States, while chemical weapons have been used as part of the regime’s war on its own people. The international community bears a moral obligation to hold Syria accountable for its grave crimes. While the central repository of the Mechanism is being enhanced, he stressed that its commendable achievements must have adequate resources from the United Nations regular budget. Meanwhile, the Syrian Interim Government and opposition coalition are in close cooperation with the Mechanism, encouraging it to continue dialogue with the legitimate representatives of the Syrian people, who deserve justice. “We cannot change the past, but we can take action today” to uphold the rights and dignity of the Syrian people, he said.

OLIVIER MAES ( Luxembourg ), associating himself with the European Union, pointed out that his country has supported the Mechanism since its creation in 2016 and that current events — particularly, the Russian Federation’s aggression against Ukraine — demonstrate the importance of the fight against impunity in preventing conflict and crime. In that vein, one cannot help but consider the link between impunity for crimes committed in Syria and the latest Russian aggression. Noting that the Mechanism continues to demonstrate its effectiveness as a justice actor, he welcomed the report’s recommendations to strengthen its cooperation with United Nations entities, States and civil society, whose role remains crucial. He also supported the Mechanism’s rights-based approach — focusing on victims and survivors — and said its evidence-collection function is critical “so that when the time comes, justice can be done”.

SHANNON RANGI TAU ( New Zealand ) said her country supports the Mechanism and its valuable work. It is important for the international community to work collectively to combat the horrific crimes committed in Syria, she said, adding that the rule of law and accountability are crucial. The latest report shows that progress has been made towards the fulfilment of the Mechanism’s mandate, and the opening of two new case files and the growing number of calls for assistance highlight the Mechanism’s important work to ensure individual criminal accountability. He also welcomed its commitment to a holistic and inclusive approach to justice, including by incorporating gender and youth strategies into its work, describing the scale and importance of the work being undertaken as immense.

…