General Assembly: Plenary

Note: A complete summary of today's meetings of the General Assembly will be made available on 30 March.

Opening Remarks

ABDULLA SHAHID (Maldives), President of the General Assembly, noted that over the course of four centuries, more than 15 million men, women and children from across Africa were subjugated, shackled and involuntarily transported to the Americas. Many perished on the journey, succumbing to appalling conditions, he added. For those who survived, a life without compassion, joy and freedom awaited, their days filled with torture and forced labour — the brutal reality of the transatlantic slave trade, which to this day remains the largest forced movement of a people in history, he said.

Slavery was meant to take away the names, individuality and legacy of its victims, he continued. By documenting, sharing and reflecting on their stories, “we prevent them from fading into obscurity and reaffirm their individual human worth” — hence today’s observance of the International Day of Remembrance of the Victims of Slavery and the Transatlantic Slave Trade, under the theme “Stories of Courage: Resistance to Slavery and Unity against Racism”, he said. “We must never forget, and we must always contemplate the lessons of this tragic chapter in our history.

He went on to emphasize the importance of certain facts without equivocation: many people of African descent were stolen from their homes, put in chains, separated from their families, bought, sold, abused, tortured and violated in body and spirit. That collective trauma, endured for hundreds of years by successive generations, cannot be expected to heal quickly while its consequences — and the racist attitudes that facilitated it — still endure, he stressed.

Recalling a visit years ago to Gorée Island in Senegal — the largest slave-trading centre on the West African coast from the fifteenth to the nineteenth century — he said the enslaved were packed into small cells, chained and shackled. Through the small “door of no return” every man, woman and child walked into the slave boat to be shipped across the Atlantic Ocean to build the new world. Slavery was not only a dreadful individual ordeal, he said, but a cultural trauma.

As acknowledged by the Durban Declaration and Programme of Action, he noted, people of African descent continue to disproportionately suffer the consequences of the slave trade and colonialism, experiencing multiple and aggravated forms of discrimination that often intersect with and are amplified by other forms of prejudice. He said the Ark of Return, the United Nations permanent memorial to the victims, is a reminder that “only by acknowledging history can we understand how it continues to inform and affect the present”. Only by addressing those injustices can the international community truly honour those victims who fell prey to one of the most vicious institutions ever devised by humanity, he added.

ANTÓNIO GUTERRES, Secretary-General of the United Nations, said the world remembers the transatlantic slave trade today as a crime against humanity and an unspeakable human rights violation. “But there is also much that we do not know,” he added, emphasizing: “Today is a day of learning.” Behind the facts and figures of the slave trade are millions of human stories about suffering, pain and families ripped apart, and understanding them is crucial to understanding the past, he said. Their most pernicious cause and most persistent legacy — racism — continues to stain the present, he stressed.

“The transatlantic trade in enslaved Africans was instrumental in shaping modern conceptions of race,” he continued, pointing out that more than 200 years since the end of the slave trade, the vicious lie of racial supremacy remains alive and now finds new resonance in online echo chambers of hate. Underlining that “ending slavery’s legacy of racism is a global imperative for justice,” he said that imperative implicates everyone and everyone is responsible for standing up and speaking out in solidarity against racism wherever and whenever it is encountered.

At the same time, the prosperity achieved across so much of the Western world was only possible through the exploitation of African slave labour and know-how, he pointed out. “We must reverse the consequences of generations of exploitation, exclusion and discrimination — including their obvious social and economic dimensions through reparatory justice frameworks,” he said. Warning that the mistakes of the past should not divert attention away from the evils of today, he noted that outside the African continent, people of African descent are often among the last to benefit from health care, education, justice and other services. While the African Diaspora has enriched societies around the world, people of African descent still face marginalization, exclusion and unconscious bias, he said. Marking the International Day of Remembrance, he called for a united front to combat racism, to tackle inequality and injustice, to learn and teach the past, and to build societies based on dignity, respect, justice and opportunity for all.

Keynote Address

NIKOLE HANNAH-JONES, journalist at The New York Times Magazine and creator of the 1619 Project, delivered the keynote address, saying she has dedicated her life’s work to excavating the legacy of transatlantic slavery, believing it is the defining undercurrent of life in the Americas. She described herself as the great-great-granddaughter of men and women born into slavery, which existed for the first 250 years of the land that would come to think of itself as the freest nation in the world. However, 15 million people were transported in the hulls of barbaric ships, transforming the global economy, she noted, emphasizing that the international community must never forget the scale of horrors experienced by people of African descent to enrich Europeans and build the nascent New World economy.

Noting that slavery was reborn into what was benignly called “Jim Crow Laws” but should have more aptly been called apartheid, she said that perspective should not only be defined by the enslavement of African peoples but also by the resistance of Black peoples, as no people voluntarily submit to their own enslavement. People of African descent resisted from the moment of their capture, on the long walk to the coast, and so frequently at sea that ships were specially designed to resist mutiny, she noted. The international community must remember the fierce black radical tradition of resistance, as well as those of Brazil, the Maroons of British Guyana, and the revolts in Jamaica in 1690 and in New York in 1712. She went on to point out that the Haitian revolution defeated three mighty colonial empires, for which that country has been punished ever since. “Black people were actors in their own freedom,” she said, stressing that marginalizing such stories legitimizes the lies of omission that underplay the horror of slavery.

She went on to state that she stands as a recipient of that tradition — her father born in a shack in 1945 on a plantation in Mississippi, a strictly apartheid state suffering lynchings and not sharing in rights. Children could be put to the fields at age 3, so her grandmother loaded her two young children (her father aged 2) and escaped the apartheid of the south — determined that her children would not pick cotton, which led to the possibility of her addressing the esteemed United Nations today. The defining story of the African Diaspora is not slavery, “but our resistance to it”, she argued, while pointing out that the legacy of slavery exists in poverty, violence, and incarceration affecting the Black community. People of the African Diaspora should not have to continue fighting, as European and American institutions are obligated to repair the wrongs of the past, she said, adding “clearly and without flinching” that for those who engaged in and profited from the slave trade, it is “long past time” to make reparations to the survivors and descendants of chattel slavery and the transatlantic slave trade. “There can be no atonement if there is no repair,” she said.

Statements

NKOPANE RASEENG MONYANE ( Lesotho ), speaking on behalf of the African Group, affirmed the need for all countries to adopt measures aimed at eliminating racial discrimination while preventing and combating racist doctrines and practices. “Any doctrine of superiority based on racial differentiation is false, morally condemnable and socially unjust,” he stressed, describing racial discrimination anywhere in the world as deplorable and without justification. The African Group is alarmed that manifestations of racial discrimination — based on racial superiority, hatred and policies of apartheid, segregation or separation — still appear in today’s purportedly civilized world, he said, noting that students of African descent are currently facing discrimination and racism as they strive to flee the conflict in Ukraine to safe havens across the borders in neighbouring countries.

In that regard, he continued, reparations for slavery and colonialism should cover not only justice and accountability for historic wrongs, but also eradication of the scars of racial inequality, subordination and discrimination that were built under slavery, apartheid and colonialism. Spotlighting the triumphs of cultural transfer from Africa during the transatlantic slave trade — which took place in spite of the atrocious circumstances of great suffering — he affirmed that the continent’s legacy of culture, music, storytelling, dance, art and food transformed the places in which they found themselves and shaped societies throughout the Americas.

JOSIE-ANN DONGOBIR ( Nauru ), speaking on behalf of the Asia-Pacific Group, described the transatlantic slave trade as among the worst violations of human rights in the history of humanity. It was grounded in social and economic inequality, hatred, racism and prejudice which continue to affect people of African descent today, she added. Reaffirming the Universal Declaration of Human Rights, she said too little is still known about the trade and its lasting consequences, underlining the importance of educating current and future generations about its causes, consequences, lessons and legacy.

Expressing profound concern about the recent rise in violence and hate crimes against Asians and people of Asian descent — including Asian diplomats in New York — she called upon the concerned Government to fulfil its commitments and take real action to address systematic racism, racial discrimination and hate crimes. The Asia-Pacific Group welcomes the theme of the International Decade 2015-2024, as proclaimed by the General Assembly, which is “People of African Descent: Recognition, Justice and Development”, she said, noting that one of its objectives is to promote greater knowledge of and respect for the diverse heritage, culture and contribution of people of African descent.

JUAN RAMÓN DE LA FUENTE RAMÍREZ ( Mexico ), speaking on behalf of the Group of Latin America and Caribbean Countries (GRULAC), said the transatlantic slave trade was a system of global oppression that for 400 years linked the economies of three continents — the largest legally-established forced migration in history and one of its greatest atrocities. The scourge affected not only African people and their descendants but also indigenous peoples, he noted, emphasizing the importance of recognizing the bravery of those who fought against their oppressors.

Echoing the Secretary-General’s call for reparative justice as essential to racial equality and undoing the legacy of slavery, he said the African-descended population of the Americas is a legacy of the slave trade, with their innumerable contributions having enriched the region. Noting that slavery remains apparent in contemporary racism, he said that despite the abolition of the slave trade, many forms of modern-day slavery remain. The International Labour Organization (ILO) estimates that it affects more than 40 million people — a greater number than at any other time, with 99 per cent of victims of sexual slavery being women and girls, reflecting the gender inequality of our time. It is crucial to respond to the painful lessons of yesteryear by honouring and protecting those who suffer today, he stressed.

PHILIPPE KRIDELKA ( Belgium ), speaking on behalf of the Western European and Other States Group, said the transatlantic slave trade was an unprecedented tragedy, and the international community must never forget the suffering. Paying solemn tribute to its countless victims and to their descendants, he said it is also essential to remember those who courageously fought their oppressors, and to teach children about the horrors of that history. It is critical to acknowledge that racism against people of African descent lingers on, he emphasized, calling for a redoubling of efforts to fight the unacceptable affront of racism. The international community must work to dismantle racist structures and prohibit slavery and the slave trade in all their forms, he stressed, while noting that even today, slavers still engage in people-trafficking, forced labour and forced sex. Citing the Convention to Suppress the Slave Trade and Slavery, he called upon Member States to step up efforts to fight all forms of human trafficking.

Ms. LEE ( United States ), speaking on behalf of the host country, recalled statements by the American self-emancipated enslaved person, global luminary, orator and diplomat Frederick Douglass, who described the abolition of slavery as the most important work of his lifetime. She said the transatlantic slave trade forced millions of people from their homes and communities and subjected them to dehumanization, creating a global empire of unparalleled wealth and fuelling the global economy. Describing that period as an indelible stain on the history of the United States and the entire Western Hemisphere, she noted that countries involved in the trade continue to grapple with its modern-day impacts. Against that backdrop, societies must honour the victims of the transatlantic slave trade by dismantling its institutional remnants, including inequity and systemic underdevelopment, she said.

Emphasizing that the United States must demonstrate an unprecedented commitment to racial justice, equity and inclusion within its borders and in all its international affairs, she said President Joseph R. Biden will sign today the Emmett Till Anti-Lynching Act of 2022, which was recently passed by the United States Congress more than 120 years after that body first attempted to criminalize lynching as a hate crime. Outlining other recent national legislation — including a bill urging the establishment of a commission on truth and reconciliation, another calling for the creation of a commission to explore the issue of reparations and President Biden’s 2021 action that made Juneteenth a national holiday — she went on to note several additional efforts at the international level. All that work notwithstanding, however, much more remains to be done, she said, declaring: “We must embrace this occasion as a clarion and dynamic call to move forward.”

FRANÇOIS JACKMAN ( Barbados ), speaking on behalf of the Caribbean Community (CARICOM), described today’s commemoration as part of a larger fabric of research, recognition and — “we hope” — reparations, which is being woven into the global multilateral system. The words of the Assembly President and the Secretary-General provide clear guidance in that regard, he said, adding that the theme — “Stories of Courage: Resistance to Slavery and Unity against Racism” — draws the connection between that blood-soaked chapter in human history and the contemporary challenges faced by Caribbean and other societies shaped by slavery and the transatlantic slave trade.

CARICOM has long believed that humanity must take further steps to address both the historical roots and contemporary branches of slavery and the transatlantic slave trade, he affirmed, emphasizing: “The only tool to achieve this goal is reparatory justice.” Many nations have agreed on that approach, he said, noting in that regard that the CARICOM Reparations Commission’s 10-point plan has striking similarities to the Four-Point Agenda towards Transformative Change put forth by the United Nations High Commissioner for Human Rights. He went on to stress that full and good-faith implementation of the Durban Declaration and Plan of Action is a crucial way forward.

ANTONIO RODRIGUE ( Haiti ), associating himself with GRULAC and CARICOM, said the day was very significant for his country, the world’s first Black republic. Describing slavery and the transatlantic slave trade as the worst genocide the world has ever seen, he said it demands more than a simple commemorative ceremony. Its shockwaves are still being felt, with people of African descent remaining victims of the racism from which it originates, he said. Emphasizing that the uprooting and enslavement of between 15 and 20 million Africans did not happen by accident, he said it originated from racist ideologies driven by the so-called Enlightenment and legitimized a colonial system. However, the revolution of 1791 shone a ray of hope for humanity, giving Haiti a special place in the history of emancipation, he affirmed. Its independence in 1804 led to the overthrow of the notion of White superiority over Black, he stressed, recalling that abolitionist Frederick Douglass affirmed its importance in 1893 at the inauguration of Haiti’s pavilion at the Chicago World’s Fair. Inviting Member States to work for better comprehension of four centuries of the transatlantic slave trade and contemporary forms of slavery, he underlined that it is high time for a wide-ranging discussion on reparatory justice.

YUSNIER ROMERO PUENTES ( Cuba ) said the commemorative day is of particular importance given the racism and xenophobia prevailing in the most developed societies. Some 1.3 million African slaves were brought to Cuba by force to replace the indigenous population exterminated by Spanish colonialists through forced labour, he added. Emphasizing that Cuba’s history is deeply linked with Africa at all levels, he noted that more than 4 billion people in developing countries continue to suffer the after-effects as the current victims of that centuries-long barbarism. The international community must give compensation and reparations to the victims because the developed countries profited from and are responsible for the associated losses, he stressed, noting that in today’s world, the rich are able to profit from the poor majority. He further pointed out that during the pandemic, most of developing world has not even begun vaccinating everyone while the developed States have already administered booster shots. As long as the international community does not solve the deep causes of racism, inequality and exclusion that have survived slavery, today’s homage will remain a simple formality, he warned.

ANATOLIO NDONG MBA ( Equatorial Guinea ) said the annual commemoration should be a day of deep reflection, noting that the transatlantic slave trade had millions and millions of victims, each of whom was violently and cruelly ripped from his or her home, forced to march for hours, for days on end, and then sent on a journey without return. The slave trade is at the heart of the deep social and economic inequalities that continue to impact Black people all over the world, even at a time when many countries continually talk about the importance of human rights, he reaffirmed. Paying homage to the bravery of the millions of victims, he also spotlighted brave warriors and resisters who stood up against slavery in nations across the Americas. “On this day to commemorate and remember, we salute those who faced such intolerance, injustice and flagrant violations of human rights […] and those who through their creativity, contribute to the fight,” he said, drawing attention to crucial African-descended artists, both today and throughout history.

JOÃO IAMBENO GIMOLIECA ( Angola ), associating himself with the African Group, said the International Day highlights the heritage of the continent which for more than 400 years saw its children treated as slaves across the Atlantic. Drawing attention to the historical causes and consequences of the transatlantic slave trade, he reiterated that it was the largest forced migration in history, with more than 20 million victims. It is no wonder that Africa stagnated economically between the sixteenth and nineteenth centuries, he emphasized, noting that the continent fell far behind and that African rulers themselves fought over control of the slave trade. The history of conflict, national legal deterioration and social and political fragmentation were the result. He pointed out that an estimated 5 million people were stolen from Angola alone and condemned the crimes against humanity committed during that long historical period.

STEPAN Y. KUZMENKOV ( Russian Federation ) said the present and future generations must not forget the tragic chapter of the transatlantic slave trade, nor the Second World War, both of which found their root causes in the depraved concept of racial superiority. Describing the slave trade as one of the most heinous crimes in history, he noted that apologies have not been forthcoming, let alone compensation. European colonial Powers and the United States profited, with the latter country enjoying prosperity as a result, while systemic racism, hate speech and open xenophobia continue to exist there and in the European Union, he said, also linking those ills to blockades and unilateral coercive measures. Pointing out that Western countries have stood in the way of the Permanent Forum on People of African Descent, he condemned colonialism, saying his delegation supports historic justice for its crimes.

International Day of Plant Health

The Assembly next turned its attention to a draft resolution titled “International Day of Plant Health” (document A/76/L.42).

NGOSA SIMBYAKULA ( Zambia ), introducing that text, recalled that in October 2020, the Food and Agriculture Organization endorsed Zambia’s proposal for an International Day of Plant Health to be observed annually on 12 May. Such an observance will help raise awareness of the importance and impacts of plant health in addressing issues of global significance, while reminding States to take policy action, build capacity and invest in infrastructure aimed at promoting plant health and control of plant pests and diseases.

The Assembly then adopted draft resolution “L.42” without a vote.

Sustainable Development

Acting without a vote, the Assembly then adopted the draft decision “Accreditation and participation of an intergovernmental organization in the international meeting Stockholm+50: A healthy planet for the prosperity of all — our responsibility, our opportunity” (document A/76/L.45).

It then adopted, again without a vote, the draft decision “Accreditation and participation of an intergovernmental organization in the 2022 United Nations Conference to Support the Implementation of Sustainable Development Goal 14: Conserve and sustainably use the oceans, seas and marine resources for sustainable development” (document A/76/L.44).

…