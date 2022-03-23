Note: A complete summary of today’s meetings of the General Assembly Eleventh Emergency Special Session will be made available after their conclusion.

Opening Remarks

ENRIQUE AUSTRIA MANALO (Philippines), Vice-President of the General Assembly, speaking on behalf of Assembly President Abdulla Shahid, said that the security situation in Ukraine has deteriorated rapidly following the launch of the Russian military offensive on 24 February 2022. The intense military escalation and rapid expansion of the conflict throughout the country has resulted in severe loss of life, injuries, misery, and mass movement and displacement of the civilian population throughout the country and to neighbouring countries, as well as severe destruction and damage to civilian infrastructure and residential housing. According to United Nations data, of Ukraine’s 44 million population, some 3.56 million people have fled the country and 6.5 million have been internally displaced since 24 February. This means 1 in 4 people have been uprooted. Essential services such as water, electricity, heating and emergency health and social services are under severe strain, and people’s access to health care continues to be limited by growing insecurity and shrinking humanitarian space.

This is projected to deepen and expand humanitarian needs among millions of Ukrainians and other community members, he warned. People on the move are extremely vulnerable to numerous potential health and protection risks, while local capacities in host communities receiving growing numbers of displaced people are already stretched to the brink. “Allowing for safe and unhindered access to humanitarian assistance for those in need in Ukraine, including women, children, the elderly, the disabled and humanitarian personnel, is the need of the hour,” he stressed, urging all parties to respect international law and international humanitarian law.

Introduction of Drafts

The General Assembly had before it two draft resolutions, one titled “Humanitarian consequences of the aggression against Ukraine (document A/ES-11/L.2) and the other titled “Humanitarian situation emanating out of the conflict in Ukraine” (document A/ES-11/L.3).

“L.2” would have the Assembly demand an immediate cessation of the hostilities by the Russian Federation against Ukraine, in particular of any attacks against civilians and civilian objects. The 193-member organ would also demand that civilians, including humanitarian personnel, journalists and persons in vulnerable situations, including women and children, be fully protected. It would further demand full respect for and protection of all medical personnel and humanitarian personnel exclusively engaged in medical duties, their means of transport and equipment, as well as hospitals and other medical facilities.

Moreover, the text would have the Assembly demand full respect for and protection of objects indispensable to the survival of the civilian population and civilian infrastructure that is critical to the delivery of essential services in armed conflict. The Assembly would also demand that all parties protect civilians fleeing armed conflict and violence, including foreign nationals, notably students, without discrimination, to allow voluntary, safe and unhindered passage and that the parties comply with their obligation to ensure the safe, unhindered humanitarian access of humanitarian personnel as well as their means of transport, supplies and equipment to those in need in Ukraine and its neighbouring countries.

By other terms of “L.2”, the Assembly would welcome and urge continued efforts by the Secretary-General, Member States, the United Nations system and the international community to deliver humanitarian assistance as well as assistance and protection for refugees. The Assembly would also urge the immediate peaceful resolution of the conflict between the Russian Federation and Ukraine through political dialogue, negotiations, mediation and other peaceful means in accordance with international law.

“L.3” would have the Assembly call for an immediate cessation of hostilities by all parties in the conflict, and encourages political dialogue, negotiations, mediation and other peaceful means aimed at achieving lasting peace and endorses the Secretary-General’s call to return to the path of dialogue and negotiations. By the text, the Assembly would demand that civilians, including humanitarian personnel and persons in vulnerable situations, including women and children, be fully protected and that all parties concerned ensure respect for and the protection of all medical personnel and humanitarian personnel and their means of transport and equipment, and hospitals and other medical facilities.

Moreover, the Assembly would further demand full respect for and protection of objects indispensable to the survival of the civilian population and civilian infrastructure that are critical to the delivery of essential services in armed conflict and that all parties protect civilians fleeing the violence, including foreign nationals; allow for their voluntary, safe and unhindered passage, without discrimination, in particular on the basis of race; and comply with the obligation to allow and facilitate the rapid, safe and unhindered access to humanitarian assistance for those in need in Ukraine and its neighbouring countries.

By other terms of “L.3”, the Assembly would condemn all violations of international humanitarian law and abuses of human rights and call upon all parties to the armed conflict to strictly respect international humanitarian law, including the Geneva Conventions of 1949 and Additional Protocol I thereto, of 1977, and to respect international human rights law and international refugee law, including the principle of non-refoulement.

SERGIY KYSLYTSYA ( Ukraine ), introducing “L.2”, called for swift and concrete action by the United Nations in response to the war waged against his country by the Russian Federation, as thousands of people, including men and women, young and old, civilians and military personnel, were killed because Moscow decided to attack his country. Each passing day, the war aggravates the humanitarian situation, which already reached the level of a humanitarian disaster. Cities in Ukraine are being razed to the ground, and neighbouring countries accommodating those fleeing the war are stretched to the limit. Two dozen States from all regions tabled this draft resolution, he pointed out, adding: It is “a result of collective and informed effort”. While the draft clearly points to the root cause of the humanitarian catastrophe, it will send a powerful message and contribute to a breakthrough in the humanitarian situation. Appealing to delegates who gathered in the Assembly Hall, he cautioned against “the bystander apathy”. Individuals are less likely to stop street violence when in the presence of a crowd. The Assembly should not be ruled by this street violence psychology, he said, urging responsible Member States to support the draft.

Statements

Name to come, of the European Union delegation, in its capacity as observer, said that the inhabitants of Mariupol have been under siege for 24 days and bombed day and night. The humanitarian situation is catastrophic. The Russian Federation is blocking the delivery of humanitarian assistance and the evacuation of the civilian population. Every day it is attacking the civilian population and infrastructure, he said, stressing that “deliberate attacks on civilians are shameful”. The Russian Federation has done nothing to implement the resolution adopted by the Assembly on 2 March and has intensified suffering instead. “These are dark days not just for the Ukrainian people but for the world in its entirety,” he said. Millions of Ukrainians and thousands of people from other parts of the world are caught in the conflict, many of whom have been instrumentalized by the Russian Federation as part of its disinformation campaign. European Union member States have kept borders open for everyone fleeing the war.

Beyond Europe, this conflict is putting millions of people at risk of food insecurity, he said, noting that the European Commission has announced new measures to address that, not least in the Sahel and the Lake Chad Basin. The European Union has been a solid supporter of Ukraine since 2014 and has provided 2.4 billion euros in humanitarian and early recovery assistance. Over the last eight years, it has also addressed the needs of the most vulnerable in eastern Ukraine — on both sides of the conflict line — and this will continue, he said. It will also continue to provide assistance to people fleeing other crises around the world including in Yemen, Ethiopia and the Sahel. The General Assembly must call on the Russian Federation to respect the basic principles of international humanitarian law. An Assembly resolution is needed that accurately reflects the situation and its causes and urges respect for the most basic humanitarian principles. The resolution presented by Ukraine and a large cross-regional group of countries calls for the protection of all those fleeing the war and addresses the major consequences on food security in many countries, including developing ones. “Russia must stop this war and end this unnecessary suffering,” he said.

Name to come ( Netherlands ), speaking on behalf of the Benelux countries and aligning herself with the European Union, said the group provides unwavering support for Ukraine and its sovereignty and independence within its internationally recognized borders. She condemned the aggression by the Russian Federation against Ukraine, stressing that the Russian Federation alone is responsible for the war and the humanitarian crisis. “There is no doubt about what needs to be done and what needs to be done immediately,” she said, adding that is why the Assembly is gathered at this session today. “People fear for their lives every minute,” she said. Humanitarian corridors are being negotiated, but the terms are being violated.

Another consequence of the war is the rising food insecurity in Ukraine and other parts of the world, she said. People in vulnerable parts of world, such as Yemen and the Horn of Africa, will be facing food shortages and more economic and social instability will be created. Grave violations of international humanitarian law are being committed. This is a humanitarian crisis and it shows disrespect for the important gains in international law fought for since the end of the Second World War, she said. All norms are being disregarded and trampled upon. The Benelux countries stand ready to support Ukraine and urge support for the resolution. There is one solution: The same party that started the war can choose to stop it now, she said.

Name to come ( Lithuania ), also speaking for Denmark, Estonia, Finland, Iceland, Latvia, Norway and Sweden and aligning himself with the European Union, spotlighted the obvious, devastating humanitarian consequences and rapidly deteriorating situation in Ukraine. Expressing concern over the invasion’s potential impact on food insecurity, he said that the Russian Federation — “together with its accomplice, Belarus” — bears responsibility for the tremendous suffering inflicted on the Ukrainian people. “Civilians must not be targeted”, he underscored, calling for attacks on health-care facilities and schools to cease immediately. Also pointing out that the Russian Federation is using cluster, thermobaric and phosphorous munitions, he said this demonstrates the “systematic manner” in which that country is waging war on Ukraine and embodies its disregard for international law.

Pointing out that more than one quarter of Ukraine’s population has been forced to flee their homes — mostly women and children — he said that the Russian Federation is obliged to allow rapid, safe and unhindered access for humanitarian actors to reach all in need. Further, safe, voluntary passage must be guaranteed for civilians, including through the opening of humanitarian corridors. Recalling the International Court of Justice’s recent order for the Russian Federation to stop its so-called military operation and the investigation opened by the Prosecutor of the International Criminal Court, he stressed that there will be no impunity for violations of international law — including war crimes and crimes against humanity. This is not only to secure justice for victims but also to deter future violations of international law.

VASSILY A. NEBENZIA ( Russian Federation ) recalled that a few days ago, some Western countries decided to request the resumption of the General Assembly special session to put a humanitarian resolution to a vote after they realized such a draft would not pass the Security Council. Today, the Russian Federation put its humanitarian resolution to a vote in the Council. The Russian draft took many elements from the France-Mexico draft, including calls for a ceasefire, for safe evacuation and protection of civilians, and for avoiding targeting critical infrastructure and heavy residential areas. The Western-led draft full of anti-Russian elements unfortunately ended up in the Assembly. Rejecting this “political anti-Russian show”, he called on Western countries to vote in favour of the Russian draft in the Council if they are truly concerned about the humanitarian situation in Ukraine. The draft before the Assembly will only make the matter worse as it will embolden Ukraine’s regime, which has waged war on Donbas over the past eight years. The Russian Federation’s special military operation was launched only after efforts for peaceful resolutions of the conflict in Donbas were exhausted. He denied that the Russian Federation is targeting civilians, explaining that Ukraine’s regime started using them as human shields and blocked them from leaving via humanitarian corridors. The draft before the Assembly does not mention the role of Western countries that are stoking the conflict. The draft tabled by South Africa is close to what the Russian Federation submitted in the Council, he said, urging Member States to make an independent choice.

Name to come ( Turkey ) said that the situation in Ukraine will mark this generation and the ones to come. The humanitarian crisis is not the result of a natural disaster, it is man-made and the result of the blatant violation of humanitarian law by the Russian Federation. There are 40 million Ukrainians suffering inside their own country, he said, noting that Turkey is working with the Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs and the International Committee of the Red Cross (ICRC) in order to address the situation. Some 10 million Ukrainians have — against all odds — managed to escape the horrors of war. There is also a larger humanitarian crisis unraveling around the world, he said, noting the rise in food prices and underscoring that developing countries may have to face even more serious consequences as a result of the war. Turkey is mobilizing all of its resources to help implement a ceasefire through diplomacy, he said. Member States have a duty “to save succeeding generations from the scourge of war”, he said, stressing that “L.2” should be adopted.

ISHIKANE KIMIHIRO ( Japan ) said his Government is closely following the ongoing investigation by the International Criminal Court Prosecutor. “L.2” is critically important, he said, noting that it calls upon all Member States to act to alleviate the severe humanitarian consequences in and around Ukraine. Second, it addresses what has created the severe humanitarian consequences. The draft resolution reiterates the demand for the full implementation of Assembly resolution ES-11/1 of 2 March 2022, which deplores the Russian Federation’s aggression and demands that that country immediately, completely and unconditionally withdraw all of its military forces from Ukraine. The international community has witnessed a permanent Security Council member violate its obligations to maintain international peace and security and continue to ignore the calls of the United Nations main organs, he said, stressing that the Assembly must act by supporting “L.2”.

