Speakers Stress Need to Dismantle Systemic Racism Worldwide, as General Assembly Marks International Day for Elimination of Discrimination

The COVID-19 pandemic has exacerbated rising, pervasive and deeply rooted systemic racism around the world that must be dismantled and exorcised — including through reparations — speakers said today as the General Assembly commemorated the International Day for the Elimination of Racial Discrimination, observed annually on 21 March, date of the 1960 massacre in Sharpeville, South Africa.

Abdulla Shahid (Maldives), President of the General Assembly, noted that since the International Day was proclaimed, the elimination of racial discrimination has remained elusive, with rising hate speech, intolerance and racism especially targeting minorities. That moral failure is also “a failure against everything we stand for in the Hall of this Assembly”, he said, emphasizing: “My friends, this must be changed.” He added: “We can and we must do better.” Stressing the international community’s moral obligation to tackle all forms of racism, he called for commitment to the Durban Declaration and Programme of Action, which addresses discrimination against Africans and people of African descent, Asians and those of Asian descent, indigenous peoples, minorities, youth, women and children. He went on to describe the Assembly’s recent election of members of the Permanent Forum of People of African Descent as another positive step towards full economic and social inclusion of that population as equal citizens.

United Nations Secretary-General António Guterres said the International Day is an urgent call to action, pointing out: “Racism continues to poison institutions, social structures and everyday life in every society.” Noting that the links between racism and gender inequality are unmistakable, he said women of colour and minority groups suffer some of the most severe discrimination. “No country is immune from intolerance, nor free of hate,” he emphasized, citing the many racial and ethnic groups confronting stigmatization, scapegoating, discrimination and violence. The theme of the 2022 International Day, “Voices for Action against Racism”, calls on everyone to listen closely, speak out loudly and act decisively, he said. Urging all people to extend solidarity to those fleeing conflict or persecution, he advocated for a renewed social contract, based on rights and opportunities for all. Reparatory justice is also crucial as historical injustices manifest in poverty, underdevelopment, marginalization and social instability for communities and countries, he said, adding: “Building a future of justice requires mending an unjust past.”

Michelle Bachelet, United Nations High Commissioner for Human Rights, warned: “The banning of certain books, especially those about racial identity, from school curricula and school libraries also constitutes an assault against the right to education and efforts to recognize and combat past legacies of harm.” The civic space and safety of those who face and stand up against racism must be protected, and their rights to freedom of expression, peaceful assembly and association safeguarded, she emphasized. Politicians bear a special responsibility to refrain from, prevent and confront incitement to hatred and discrimination, she stressed. Describing racism as an assault on human dignity, she expressed solidarity with all victims of racism, racial discrimination, xenophobia and related intolerance.

Other speakers warned that racism is deeply entrenched in Governments, social systems and even law enforcement, while calling for some form of reparations to correct historical injustices.

E. Tendayi Achiume, Special Rapporteur on contemporary forms of racism, racial discrimination, xenophobia and related intolerance, paid tribute to victims and survivors of the 1960 Sharpeville massacre in South Africa and called upon the international community to keep in mind the atrocities that the day was designed to commemorate. Referring to the murders of George Floyd, Brianna Taylor and many others, she called attention to systemic racism against people of African descent within law enforcement, and to the oppression of racially and ethnically marginalized groups around the world. She went on to urge an end to “vaccine apartheid” and for efforts to fully address the racialized impact of the pandemic, including through a reparations lens.

Lesotho’s representative, speaking on behalf of the African Group, emphasized that any doctrine of superiority based on racial differentiation is false, morally condemnable, and socially unjust. There is no justification for racial discrimination, in theory or in practice, anywhere across the globe, he asserted. Expressing alarm that manifestations of racial discrimination based on racial superiority or hatred still exist in some parts of the world, he said “we recognize that racism is a global concern, and that tackling it should be a universal effort by us all”. He demanded reparations for slavery and colonialism, including not only justice and accountability for historical wrongs, but also eradication of the scars of racial inequality, subordination and discrimination built under slavery, apartheid and colonialism.

Nauru’s representative, speaking on behalf of the Asia-Pacific Group, warned of an alarming surge in hate crimes against people of Asian descent, people of African descent, and particularly against women, children and older persons. It has been amplified by misinformation, disinformation, hate speech and racist remarks. He went on to point out that the Asia-Pacific region, comprising 55 countries, makes up 56 per cent of the total global population and is the most diverse in terms of ethnicities, languages, religions and cultures. The Asia-Pacific Group welcomes the establishment of an international independent expert mechanism intended to expand transformative change for racial justice and equality in the context of law enforcement globally, he said.

Verene A. Shepherd, Vice-Chair of the Committee on the Elimination of Racial Discrimination, reported that the body adopted a general recommendation (No. 36) on Preventing and Combating Racial Profiling by Law Enforcement Officials (2020). “But we cannot rest on our laurels,” she emphasized. The events of 2019, 2020 and the first few months of 2022 are timely reminders that intolerance for diversity, racism and racial discrimination are not only ideologies and practices of the past. “Let us commit ourselves anew today to the fight against racial discrimination and build bridges of understanding, and extend such bridges, across the human family,” she said. “We need a transformative approach that tackles the interconnected areas that drive racism and lead to repeated, wholly avoidable tragedies like the death of George Floyd.

Leyner Palacios of the Truth Commission of Colombia described himself as a Black man living on that country’s Pacific coast. He said the ancestors of Black people, enslaved through the transatlantic slave trade, were seen as things, not human beings. “They were considered as chattel.” With the abolition of slavery came other forms of exclusion and racism, he added, pointing out that in Colombia today, exclusion is entrenched in people’s mindsets. Colombia’s Black communities are the most disproportionately affected by violence because armed actors see them as having lesser rights, he said, emphasizing that rural women suffer most from human rights violations. They are hunted and even mutilated in some cases, he added.

Opening Remarks

ABDULLA SHAHID (Maldives), President of the General Assembly, expressed concern over alarming reports of violence against civilians, women and girls, and in particular as families continue to seek refuge and security in new locations. He noted that since the establishment of the International Day for the Elimination of Racial Discrimination, more than half a century ago, the elimination of racial discrimination has continued to elude the international community. The world continues to see an increase in hate speech, intolerance and racism, especially against minorities — despite the International Convention on the Elimination of All Forms of Racial Discrimination reaching near universal ratification. “As a global community, our moral failure to eliminate racial discrimination is a failure against everything we stand for in the Hall of this Assembly,” he said, adding that it is a failure to uphold the very foundation upon which the Organization was built. “My friends, this must be changed.”

He went on to note that the coronavirus pandemic has exacerbated underlying conditions and laid bare the underlying, deep, and long-standing inequalities that disproportionately affect societies, including racism, racial discrimination, xenophobia and related intolerance. “Let me be clear: racial discrimination is an overt stereotyping and prejudice that arises from hate speech and hate propaganda,” he said, demanding: “Have we learned nothing from the needless suffering and loss of so many?” Citing the suffering of children as parents died in the name of hate and violence, and the pain of losing loved ones because society only recognized their colour, he stressed: “We can and we must do better.”

The international community has a moral obligation to tackle racism in all its forms, which does not acknowledge the beauty of diversity, thereby giving birth to violence and strengthening inequalities, he continued as it. He urged commitment to the Durban Declaration and Programme of Action, a key steps forward on the path to elimination of racial discrimination, which addresses discrimination against various groups of people, including Africans and people of African descent, Asians and people of Asian descent, indigenous peoples, minorities, youth, women and children. He said the General Assembly’s recent election of members of the Permanent Forum of People of African Descent signifies another positive step towards full economic and social inclusion of that population as equal citizens, encouraging national Governments, civil society organizations and the private sector to work together in fighting racism and promoting implementation of the Durban Declaration.

ANTÓNIO GUTERRES, Secretary-General of the United Nations, said this is a day of recognition and an urgent call to action. “Racism continues to poison institutions, social structures, and everyday life in every society,” he added. “It continues to be a driver of persistent inequality.” The links between racism and gender inequality are unmistakable and some of the most severe intersections of discrimination are experienced by women of colour and minority groups, he noted.

“No country is immune from intolerance, nor free of hate,” he continued. Africans and people of African descent, Asians and people of Asian descent, minority communities, indigenous peoples, migrants, refugees and so many others, all confront stigmatization, scapegoating, discrimination and violence. The theme of the 2022 International Day, “Voices for Action against Racism”, calls on everyone to listen closely, speak out loudly and act decisively, he noted.

Urging all people to extend solidarity to those fleeing conflict or persecution, he advocated for a renewed social contract, based on rights and opportunities for all, to tackle poverty and exclusion, invest in education and rebuild trust and social cohesion. Reparatory justice is also crucial as historical injustices manifest in poverty, underdevelopment, marginalization and social instability for communities and countries, he emphasized. “It is time to recognize and repair long-standing wrongs,” he said. “Building a future of justice requires mending an unjust past.”

He pointed out that the blueprints for determined action already exist: the Durban Declaration and Programme of Action and its follow-up processes; the International Convention on the Elimination of All Forms of Racial Discrimination; and the Four-Point Agenda towards Transformative Change for Racial Justice and the Equality. The Permanent Forum of People of African Descent, created by the Assembly, is another example of meaningful progress towards a systemic response to systemic racism, he said, calling upon every Member State to take concrete actions — through policy measures, legislation, and more granular data collection — to support those efforts at the national and global levels.

The United Nations has launched its own internal Strategic Action Plan on Addressing Racism, which outlines concrete actions to tackle racism in the workplace through accountability, he pointed out, saying he plans to appoint a Special Adviser soon and to establish a Steering Group to oversee implementation. “Realizing the vision of a world free of racism and racial discrimination demands action every day, at every level, in every society,” he stressed. “Today and every day, let us unite around our common humanity and speak as one for equality, respect, justice and dignity for all.”

MICHELLE BACHELET, United Nations High Commissioner for Human Rights, said the impact of racism on human rights is far-reaching. From seeking refuge during conflict — as seen at Ukraine’s borders — to children attending school, people in need of health care and many other situations, multiple manifestations of racism have been observed, she noted. Digital tools often enhance those profoundly negative phenomena, with algorithms embedded in Internet searches often reinforcing negative racial stereotypes and biases, she pointed out, cautioning that facial recognition — often used for surveillance purposes — may reinforce discriminatory practices against minority communities, especially by law enforcement.

She warned: “The banning of certain books, especially those about racial identity, from school curricula and school libraries also constitutes an assault against the right to education and efforts to recognize and combat past legacies of harm.” The Four-point Agenda Towards Transformative Change for Racial Justice and Equality, presented to the Human Rights Council in July 2021, points out that “systemic racism requires a systemic response”, she said. International efforts should be guided by the Durban Declaration and Programme of Action and several other important instruments, including the International Convention on the Elimination of All Forms of Racial Discrimination, the Declaration on the Rights of Persons Belonging to National or Ethnic, Religious and Linguistic Minorities, and the Declaration on the Rights of Indigenous Peoples.

Emphasizing that the civic space and safety of those who face and stand up against racism must be protected, she said their rights to freedom of expression, peaceful assembly and association in particular must be safeguarded. All politicians and authorities bear a special responsibility to refrain from, prevent and confront incitement to hatred and discrimination, she noted, stressing that serious discussions on the legacies of enslavement and colonialism must continue and lead to reparatory justice. Only when the burdens created by past harms are fully acknowledged can real and sustainable change be achieved. Describing racism as an assault on human dignity, she expressed her solidarity with all victims of racism, racial discrimination, xenophobia and related intolerance.

E. TENDAYI ACHIUME, Special Rapporteur on contemporary forms of racism, racial discrimination, xenophobia and related intolerance, paid tribute to victims and survivors of the 1960 Sharpeville massacre in South Africa, calling on the international community to keep in the front of mind the atrocities that the day was designed to mark. She said the Durban Declaration and Programme of Action clearly mandates the full participation of all racial, cultural and linguistic groups in all sectors of society, adding that a thorough and unflinching examination is timely. She noted that, since her last address was in 2019, following the murders of George Floyd, Brianna Taylor and many others, the world witnessed an unprecedented and transnational racial justice uprising in 2020.

She called attention to systemic racism in law enforcement against people of African descent, and the oppression of racially and ethnically marginalized groups around the world. That movement set in motion transformation and recognition of deeply rooted systemic racism in countries across the world. She noted that Member States regularly seek her recommendations on addressing racism, “even as they ignore and silence the communities, advocates and social movements that have the actionable and urgent answers”. Some Governments have even targeted those speaking out for justice, she said, citing reports of excessive policing of Black Lives Matter protests, in direct contravention of their fundamental freedoms.

In the time since her last address, she continued, the global pandemic has exacerbated racism, with racially and marginalized groups suffering the worst, including a condition best described as “vaccine apartheid”, while the wealthiest States have allowed excessive corporate profits during the crisis. She urged Member States to take immediate targeted action to address the shrinking civic space and safeguard the participation rights of marginalized racial and ethnic groups. She further urged them, in line with international obligations, to end “vaccine apartheid” and fully address the pandemic’s racialized impact, including through a reparations lens.

VERENE A. SHEPHERD, Vice-Chair, Committee on the Elimination of Racial Discrimination said it was a privilege to address the meeting on that entity’s behalf to commemorate the International Day, proclaimed by the Assembly in 1966 and marked annually on 21 March. People gathered today share a common concern for the creation of a world in which racism, racial discrimination, Afrophobia, xenophobia and related intolerance play no part, either in personal lives or in international relations, she noted. Reflecting on 21 March 1960, when police opened fire and killed 69 men, women and children at a peaceful demonstration gathered in Sharpeville, South Africa, to protest apartheid pass laws, she urged the international community to celebrate the dismantling of the apartheid system and South Africa has worked to ensure that racial apartheid will not emerge again.

The global community has also made progress towards eliminating racism and racial discrimination, she said. Colonialism has ended in many more countries since 1960 and the superstructure of slavery and racial apartheid has been dismantled. Racist laws and practices have been abolished in many countries and the United Nations has built an international framework for fighting racism. She pointed to the launch of the Sustainable Development Goals and a major report issued by the Office of the United Nations High Commissioner for Human Rights (OHCHR) that calls on Member States to adopt a transformative agenda to uproot systemic racism.

She went on to report that the Committee on the Elimination of Racial Discrimination has adopted a general recommendation (No. 36) on Preventing and Combating Racial Profiling by Law Enforcement Officials (2020). “But we cannot rest on our laurels,” she emphasized. The events of 2019, 2020 and the first few months of 2022 are timely reminders that intolerance for diversity, racism and racial discrimination are not only ideologies and practices of the past. “Let us commit ourselves anew today to the fight against racial discrimination and build bridges of understanding, and extend such bridges across the human family,” she said. “We need a transformative approach that tackles the interconnected areas that drive racism and lead to repeated, wholly avoidable, tragedies like the death of George Floyd.”

LEYNER PALACIOS, Truth Commission of Colombia , describing himself as a Black man living on Colombia’s Pacific coast, recalling that the ancestors of Black people were enslaved through the transatlantic slave trade, and seen as things, not human beings. “They were considered as chattel,” he said, noting that they were brought into inhumane conditions in inhospitable territories. With the abolition of slavery came other forms of exclusion and racism, he added, pointing out that in Colombia today, exclusion is entrenched in people’s mindsets. Looking at world events today, “a human being can stand on the neck of another human being and then kneel on that person’s neck until that person suffocates”, he said, describing that as a racist practice whereby people are not considered as having rights.

Recently, during the Colombia conflict, strong signs of the existence of racist practices were encountered, he recalled, explaining that Black communities are the most disproportionately affected by violence because armed actors see them as having lesser rights. Colombia’s rural women suffer most from human rights violations, he said, emphasizing that women are hunted and even mutilated in some cases. Scenes of atrocity point to racism and reveal the disproportionality of the violence, he added, expressing hope that the work of the United Nations will help to stamp out the phenomenon around the world.

Statements

THABANG EDWIN TLALAJOE ( Lesotho ), spoke on behalf of the African Group, affirming the need for all to adopt all necessary measures to eliminate racial discrimination in all its forms and manifestations, and to prevent and combat racist doctrines and practices. Any doctrine of superiority based on racial differentiation is false, morally condemnable, and socially unjust, he said, emphasizing that there is no justification for racial discrimination, in theory or in practice, anywhere across the globe.

Expressing alarm that manifestations of racial discrimination still exist in some parts of the world based on racial superiority or hatred, and on policies of apartheid, segregation or separation, he pointed out that in 2021, the United Nations and the international community celebrated 20 years since the adoption of the landmark Durban Declaration and Programme of Action. That document embodies the firm commitment of the international community to tackle racism, racial discrimination, xenophobia and related intolerance at the national, regional and international level, he continued. “We recognize that racism is a global concern, and that tackling it should be a universal effort by us all.”

He said Governments should reinforce protection against racism, xenophobia and related intolerance by ensuring universal access to effective and adequate remedies. He demanded reparations for slavery and colonialism, including not only justice and accountability for historical wrongs, but also eradication of the scars of racial inequality, subordination and discrimination built under slavery, apartheid and colonialism. “Only through our concerted and sustained efforts, will we be able to achieve a shared future, based on our common humanity, if globalization is fully inclusive and equitable to us all,” he stressed.

KANE AMANDUS ( Nauru ), speaking on behalf of the Asia-Pacific Group, said that whereas racism is not new, the pandemic has exacerbated discrimination among and within countries. There has been an alarming surge in the hostility of hate crimes against people of Asian and African descent, and particularly against women, children and older persons, he noted. That has been amplified by misinformation, disinformation, hate speech and racist remarks, he added. Comprising 55 countries, the Asia-Pacific region makes up 56 per cent of the total global population, he emphasized, pointing out that it is home to some of the world’s largest and smallest countries. It is also the most diverse region in terms of ethnicities, languages, religions and cultures. The region is ready to work with others in addressing existing national and international systemic discrimination by implementing the various resolutions intended to preserve a democratic, equitable international global order, he said.

He went on to welcome the establishment of an international independent expert mechanism meant to expand transformative change for racial justice and equality in the context of law enforcement globally. The mechanism will investigate government responses to peaceful anti-racism protests and all violations of international human rights law, while contributing to accountability and redress for victims, he said. Condemning all forms of racism, racial discrimination, xenophobia and related intolerance that lead to hate speech, hate crimes, violence and hostility, he said the Asia-Pacific Group remains steadfast in its efforts to implement the United Nations Convention on the Elimination of Racial Discrimination and to work towards a future that celebrates cultural inclusion and diversity.

JUAN RAMÓN DE LA FUENTE RAMÍREZ ( Mexic o), speaking on behalf of the Group of Latin American and Caribbean States (GRULAC), said that whereas all human beings are born free and equal in dignity and rights, millions across the world continue to experience racism, racial discrimination, xenophobia and related intolerance. Racism is present in the discrimination suffered by people of African descent, the injustices against indigenous peoples, the xenophobia endured by migrants and refugees and in the exclusion experienced by persons with disabilities, and the pandemic has exacerbated discrimination against minorities, he noted. Racial discrimination is at the heart of the repugnant views of white supremacists and other extremist groups, he said, expressing alarm over the spread of various extremist racist movements founded on ideologies that fuel racism, racial discrimination, xenophobia and related intolerance.

He noted that “centuries of colonialism and enslavement have cast a long shadow of racial discrimination”, yet its manifestation continually assumes new forms, some of whose discrimination is reflected in the bias integrated into algorithms and artificial intelligence. “New technologies must be vehicles for inclusion and tolerance, and not exclusion and hate,” he stressed. Women and girls are disproportionally affected by discrimination and experience it on multiple fronts, he said, adding that the combination of racial and gender discrimination and violence are just some components of the multiple and intersecting forms of discrimination that women face. The United Nations and the wider international community must accelerate actions to eliminate sexual and gender-based violence and redouble efforts to achieve gender equality, he said. He went on to reaffirm the need to implement the Durban Declaration and Programme of Action and underlined the importance of advancing the elaboration of a draft United Nations declaration on the promotion and full respect for the human rights of people of African descent.

KARL LAGATIE ( Belgium ), speaking on behalf of the Western European and Other States, said today’s commemoration serves as an important reminder that racism, racial discrimination, xenophobia, and related intolerance are ingrained in all societies across the globe, a deeply rooted global evil causing pervasive and durable harm. The ongoing pandemic has exacerbated pre-existing inequalities and exposed the devastating extent and impact of racism and its structural forms on persons belonging to ethnic, racial and religious minorities. “Whenever racism occurs, we are committed to speaking out and to unequivocally condemn it,” he emphasized. The international community must pursue full accountability and continue to dismantle the structures that enable racism to flourish, rejecting all forms of incitement to violence, harassment and hate speech, both online and offline, he said. The Universal Declaration for Human Rights must be the guide, upholding the core principle that all human beings are born free and equal in dignity and rights, he added.

He went on to emphasize that Member States must renew their commitment to full and effective implementation of the International Convention on the Elimination of All Forms of Racial Discrimination, with an obligation to move forward in making the Convention’s goal a reality. He recognized the important work of the Committee on the Elimination of Racial Discrimination in monitoring effective implementation of the Convention, issuing country-specific recommendations and producing general comments, as well as the work of the Special Rapporteur on contemporary forms of racism and the Special Rapporteur on minority issues. He went on to highlight the important role of young people around the world, who have taken to the streets and social media over the past year to protest racism and push for progressive action. The international community must be vigilant and address the root causes of racial inequality, protect members of marginalized and vulnerable groups, redouble efforts to counter extremist groups and take concrete action to prevent, combat and eradicate racism, he stressed.

LINDA THOMAS-GREENFIELD ( United States ) said today marks the one-year anniversary of the tragic shooting of six Asian women at a spa in the Atlanta, Georgia, area. Earlier this week in Yonkers, New York, a local man attacked a woman because she was of Asian descent, she recalled, saying those are examples of the growing anti-Asian bias around the world since the coronavirus broke out. Noting the increasing rate of crimes against brown and black people, she said antisemitism is also on the rise, marked by an increase in assaults against people because they are Jewish. The sad truth is that racism begets more racism, she noted. Youth activities are at the forefront on the ground in the fight against racism around the world, she said, pointing out that change is happening in Nigeria, Brazil and other countries. The plight of people in Burma, China and elsewhere cannot be forgotten, she added, emphasizing that it is time for the world to “flex its diversity muscles” and expand the fight against discrimination. The United Nations is the venue for that activity, she added. Expressing her delegation’s support for the creation of the Permanent Forum of People of African Descent, she said the United Nations is uniquely poised to galvanize against racial discrimination. It is the venue from which to “remove the rot of racism” from institutions around the world, she said, stressing that it is time to harness the activism of the next generation and leave them with a more hopeful world.

Right of Reply

The representative of China , speaking in exercise of the right of reply in response to the delegate of the United States, noted that today’s meeting was commemorative in nature and it had been agreed that the host country could participate, as a gesture of respect. Instead, it has used the meeting to launch political attacks, smearing China and other countries, he said. The United States alleges violations of human rights in Xinjiang, he said, describing it as the “outright lie of the century”. He said truth will surely give the United States and its followers “a resounding slap in the face”. The United States knows what genocide is, having developed policies to slaughter native Americans in an intentional and systematic way, he noted. Since the eruption of the coronavirus, he continued, hate crimes against Asian-Americans have surged in the United States. He went on to recall that a Chinese woman was stabbed to death inside her home in February.

