Opening 2022 Management Segment, Economic and Social Council Adopts 6 Texts, 11 Decisions Proposed by Its Subsidiary Bodies

Opening its 2022 management segment today, the Economic and Social Council adopted 6 resolutions and 11 decisions pertaining to proposals by its subsidiary bodies.

The Economic and Social Council adopted a resolution, titled “Ensuring that the work in the field of statistics and data is adaptive to the changing statistical and data ecosystem”. By the text, the organ requested the Statistical Commission to support and bolster the development of sustainable national statistical systems, to develop and build the capacity of national systems, to advocate for the professional community of official statistics, and to ensure continued innovations to adapt to the changing statistical and data system.

Turning to the issue of gender mainstreaming, the Economic and Social Council adopted a resolution titled “Future organization and methods of work of the Commission on the Status of Women” by which the Commission was called upon to further enhance its catalytic role for gender mainstreaming in the United Nations system, including in support of the implementation of the 2030 Agenda for Sustainable Development.

The Council also adopted a resolution titled “Report of the Committee for Development Policy on its twenty-fourth session” by which the Committee was requested to monitor the development progress of States graduating and graduated from the category of least developed countries, in accordance with paragraph 21 of General Assembly resolution 67/221.

Other resolutions adopted were “Thirtieth anniversary of the fourth World Conference on Women”; “Social dimensions of the New Partnership for Africa’s Development”; and “Inclusive and resilient recovery from COVID-19 for sustainable livelihoods, well-being and dignity for all: eradicating poverty and hunger in all its forms and dimensions to achieve the 2030 Agenda”.

The representatives of India, Bhutan, Chile, Colombia and Italy expressed their views on these resolutions and decisions.

The Economic and Social Council will reconvene at 10 a.m. on Thursday, 9 June, to conclude its management segment.

Statistical Commission

GEORGES-SIMON ULRICH (Switzerland), Vice-Chair of the Statistical Commission’s fifty-third session, introduced its report (document E/2022/24). Describing how the Commission has played a central role in the global statistical community over the past 70 years, he said experts from every corner of the planet come together to develop and present data. The Commission is also a primary coordinating body for the United Nations system’s statistical programmes. It seeks to increase synergy of statistical programmes across the United Nations system and provide reliable data for the 2030 Agenda for Sustainable Development. At the annual session, the Commission made three important decisions relating to the 1971 terms of reference, climate change statistics and remaining methodological work for the Sustainable Development Goals.

The representative of India registered a concern regarding a paragraph that reads the Statistical Commission “expressed its appreciation for the contribution of the World Health Organization (WHO) and the Technical Advisory Group on COVID-19 Mortality Assessment on estimating excess mortality associated with the coronavirus disease, urged the Organization to publish these global estimates in March 2022 as a matter of priority, and noted the reservations expressed by India”. India feels the process, methodology and the results obtained by WHO’s Technical Advisory Group on COVID-19 Mortality Assessment do not hold scientific rigour and rational scrutiny as expected from an organization of the stature of WHO. The process was neither collaborative nor representative, and data sources were not reliable. She also expressed India’s objection to a paragraph that reads the Commission “expressed its support for the work and activities of the Technical Advisory Group on COVID-19 Mortality Assessment, welcomed its findings and outputs, encouraged the Group to continue its work and continue to report to the Commission”. These paragraphs, she said, do not reflect India’s position. She requested the Economic and Social Council to register India’s strong objection and reflect this in the record of discussions.

The Economic and Social Council then adopted, without a vote, the resolution and decision contained in the report, respectively titled “Ensuring that the work in the field of statistics and data is adaptive to the changing statistical and data ecosystem” and “Report of the Statistical Commission on its fifty-third session and provisional agenda and dates of the fifty-fourth session of the Commission”.

Gender Mainstreaming, Commission on Status of Women

APARNA MEHROTRA, Director of the United Nations System Coordination Division of the United Nations Entity for Gender Equality and the Empowerment of Women (UN‑Women), speaking via videoconference, introduced the report of the Secretary-General titled “Mainstreaming a gender perspective into all policies and programmes in the United Nations system” (document E/2022/62). The pandemic continues taking its toll on women and girls, she said, as per the World Economic Forum, it will now take more than 13 decades to close the gender gap. Assessments in conjunction with the United Nations Department of Economic and Social Affairs in more than 70 countries confirmed that women and girls receive far less than their share in terms of COVID-19 relief.

She cited accomplishments including at the United Nations country teams level, where 87 per cent reported at least one joint programme focused exclusively on Sustainable Development Goal 5, also noting that attention also remains focused on gender mainstreaming in peace and security and humanitarian rights issues. Stakeholders on ending violence against women overwhelmingly confirm that the initiative contributes to achieving the Goals. Mandatory inclusion of gender initiatives yielded an increase in pooled funding increase from 5 to 64 per cent. She added that 71 entities reported on gender mainstreaming performance in the UNCT-SWAP Gender Equality Scorecard, with over 60 per cent meeting or exceeding the rating; however, gender architecture indicators decreased slightly. She stressed that progress must be accelerated as equality needs and gaps remain, and it is crucial to track and increase gender-related allocation and expenditure as a priority at all levels. While there is no single panacea, gender inequality requires concerted system-wide support, as well as from Member States.

MATHU JOYINI (South Africa), Chair of the sixty-sixth session of the Commission on the Status of Women, presented the highlights of the report of the Commission on the Status of Women on its sixty-sixth session (document E/2022/27). She cited a productive session despite the pandemic, featuring two Heads of State, three Vice-Presidents and 112 ministers and ministerial-level representatives, with 213 virtual side events and over 800 parallel events hosted by civil society. Citing the topic of gender equality in the context of climate change as its priority theme, she affirmed the challenge it poses to achieving the Sustainable Development Goals. The session laid out key priorities including strengthening legal frameworks, integrating gender perspective in climate change and disaster-risk programmes, and expanding gender-responsive finance. It is crucial to fully implement existing commitments on gender equality and the empowerment of women and girls and underline the critical role women play in pandemic response and disaster recovery, she said.

The Council then adopted the resolution titled “Future organization and methods of work of the Commission on the Status of Women” and the resolution titled “Thirtieth anniversary of the Fourth World Conference on Women”, as well as the draft decision titled “Report of the Commission on the Status of Women on its sixty-sixth session and provisional agenda and documentation for the sixty-seventh session of the Commission”.

The Chair also submitted under agenda item 19 (a) the report of the Committee on the “Elimination of Discrimination against Women on its seventy-ninth, eightieth and eighty-first sessions” (document A/77/38).

Commission for Social Development

DANIELA BAS, Director of the Division for Inclusive Social Development, Department of Economic and Social Affairs, introduced the report of the Secretary-General on the implementation of the objectives of the International Year of the Family and its follow-up processes (document A/77/61/-E/2022/4). The report analyses the megatrend of technology and its impact on families, focuses on the potential of digital technologies for achieving the work and family balance, and promotes parenting and education. Such focus can help both parents and policymakers, she noted. The report contains recommendations, such as expanded child and family benefits, paid family leave and sick leave, improved flexibility of working arrangements and investments in parenting education, as well as improved access to the Internet, higher-speed Internet and digital devices for families, especially those in vulnerable situations, and investing in digital literacy skills of family members.

MARÍA DEL CARMEN SQUEFF (Argentina), Chair of the sixtieth session of the Commission for Social Development, introduced its report (document E/2022/26). She said the annual session was held from 7 to 16 February 2022 in a hybrid format with the priority theme of “Inclusive and resilient recovery from COVID-19 for sustainable livelihoods, well-being and dignity for all: eradicating poverty and hunger in all its forms and dimensions to achieve the 2030 Agenda”. A high-level panel was held with representatives of Governments and other stakeholders. A panel was organized with the participation of senior United Nations officials. She had the pleasure of chairing the Ministerial Forum that addressed the issue of food insecurity and poverty.

The Economic and Social Council then adopted, without a vote, resolutions titled “Social dimensions of the New Partnership for Africa’s Development” and “Inclusive and resilient recovery from COVID-19 for sustainable livelihoods, well-being and dignity for all: eradicating poverty and hunger in all its forms and dimensions to achieve the 2030 Agenda”, as well as draft decisions titled “Priority theme of the sixty-first session of the Commission for Social Development” and “Report of the Commission for Social Development on its sixtieth session and provisional agenda and documentation for the sixty-first session”.

Commission on Narcotic Drugs

GHISLAIN D’HOOP ( Belgium ), Chair of the sixty-fifth session of the Commission on Narcotic Drugs, introduced the highlights of its report (document E/2022/28), noting the “narcotic drugs” title no longer comprises the broad scope of the Commission’s work. The session was attended by over 1,300 participants representing 132 Member States, seven United Nations bodies, 16 intergovernmental bodies and 80 non-governmental organizations, adopting four resolutions and six decisions. The Commission added new substances to the schedules of its previous conventions, he continued, and held a joint call to action on the critical need for availability of and access to controlled medicines globally to ensure no patient is left behind, as the pandemic and other issues have aggravated the global crisis threatening that access. This year’s thematic discussions will be held on 21 and 22 September, he announced, also citing the work of Commission subsidiary bodies of the heads of national law-enforcement agencies. The high-level political forum on building back better from COVID-19 will be held in July.

JAGJIT PAVADIA, President of the International Narcotics Control Board, introduced the Report of the International Narcotics Control Board for 2021 (document E/INCB/2021/1), stating that despite progress, there remain substantial global imbalances in consumption of narcotic drugs and psychotropic substances for licit purposes. Almost all opioid analgesic consumption remains concentrated in developed countries in Europe, North America and Oceania, while the lowest-consuming regions include Africa, Central America and the Caribbean, South Asia and East and South-East Asia. She highlighted that in 2020, 82.6 per cent of the global population consumed only 17 per cent of morphine for pain management, calling for targeted policies across all levels, from Governments to pharmaceutical companies, to enhance access. She stressed that access to narcotics is also threatened by drug trafficking and illicit financial flows, with Africa losing $88.6 billion to that scourge every year. Citing the link between social media and drug use, which glamourizes their use, she encouraged Governments to work to reduce exploitation of those platforms.

The Council then adopted the decision titled “Report of the Commission on Narcotic Drugs on its sixty-fifth session and provisional agenda for its sixty-sixth session”, and the decision titled “Report of the International Narcotics Control Board”.

Commission on Population and Development

ENRIQUE MANALO (Philippines), Chair of the fifty-fifth session of the Commission on Population and Development, introduced its report (document E/2022/25). He said the session was held from 25 to 29 April 2022 and his aim was to build on the success of last year’s outcome. Congratulating delegates for the adoption of the substantial resolution, titled “Population and sustainable development, in particular sustained and inclusive economic growth”, he said the session identified crucial linkages between population and development on one hand, and sustained and inclusive economic growth on the other. The text urges States to accelerate the transition of women from informal to formal employment and to take all appropriate measures to effectively value and recognize, reduce, remunerate and equitably redistribute unpaid care and domestic work predominately done by women and girls.

The Economic and Social Council then adopted, without a vote, the decisions, titled “Report of the Commission on Population and Development on its fifty-fifth session and provisional agenda for its fifty-sixth session” and “Cycle for the review and appraisal of the implementation of the Programme of Action of the International Conference on Population and Development”.

Committee for Development Policy

SAKIKO FUKUDA-PARR, Vice-Chair of the twenty-fourth session of the Committee for Development Policy, introduced the highlights of its report (document E/2022/33), noting it focused on how industrial policies can contribute to productive capabilities and infrastructure. While welcoming improvements compared to earlier reports, specifically on commitments to leaving no one behind and environmental issues, she warned that there remains a disconnect between voluntary national reviews and the development agenda. Focusing on Vanuatu, which recently graduated from the least developed countries category, and seven other countries approaching graduation, she expressed concern over their limited capacity to address diverse challenges including debt sustainability and national hazards. The Committee highlighted the need to expedite the Doha Programme of Action.

The representative of Bhutan said the report was significant to those approaching graduation from the least developed countries group, including his own. Noting the numerous challenges involved, he called for continued cooperation from the Committee, affirming that graduation must be an achievement, not a punishment.

The representative of Chile cited the importance of moving beyond a purely economic gross domestic product (GDP) indicator, adding her country is working to conclude its third voluntary national review.

The representative of Colombia said the Committee must continue to assist countries in special situations, including middle-income States.

Ms. FUKUDA-PARR responded that the Committee would continue its efforts to support the smooth transition process, and its analysis of voluntary national reviews for sustainable development.

The Council then acted on the resolution titled “Report of the Committee for Development Policy on its twenty-fourth session” as orally revised (document E/2022/L.10), which contains no programme budget implications, adopting it without a vote.

Committee of Experts on Public Administration

GERALDINE FRASER-MOLEKETI, Chair of the twenty-first session of the Committee of Experts on Public Administration, introduced its report (document E/2022/44). She said the Committee focused on “Transforming institutions and building forward better towards 2030”. A key message was that building forward better from the pandemic, while advancing the full implementation of the 2030 Agenda, called for building of stronger, more effective, resilient and credible public institutions at all levels. This in turn called for political will, a change of mindsets and the sound management of public resources. Institutional challenges and opportunities related to climate change and the protection of natural resources were a new area of study for the Committee, she said, noting with concern that the environmental Goals of the 2030 Agenda have stagnated or deteriorated across all regions and planetary systems are at risk. To a large degree, this poor performance could be attributed to institutional factors, she said, noting that in most countries, there is no clear leadership role assigned to a specific ministry or government department for coordination across institutions.

The representative of the United States noted that the report is non-binding notwithstanding language in operative paragraph 1 that reads “in accordance with the 2022 theme”.

The Economic and Social Council then adopted, without a vote, the resolution “Report of the Committee of Experts on Public Administration on its twenty-first session” and the decision “Dates and provisional agenda of the twenty-second session of the Committee of Experts on Public Administration”.

Committee on World Food Security, United Nations-Nutrition (UN-Nutrition)

GABRIEL FERRERO Y DE LOMA-OSORIO ( Spain ), Chair of the Committee on World Food Security, introduced under item 11, the report of the main decisions, outcomes and policy recommendations of the Committee (document A/77/70–E/2022/49), warning that the war in Ukraine is having a colossal systemic effect on food security on all levels, bringing the world to the brink of both a food crisis and a cost-of-living crisis. “The least costly strategy is peace,” he stressed, calling for global coordination, listening to the voices of the most vulnerable and to stakeholders. The Committee has the mandate for coordination at the global level and to work with country-led processes. Turning to the report, he noted the Committee’s forty-ninth plenary addressed the severe and lasting impacts of the pandemic on food security and nutrition. He noted the Committee will work to enhance horizontal interface with the Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change and the Intergovernmental Science-Policy Platform on Biodiversity and Ecosystem Services. He recommended enhanced data collection and analysis tools for food security, and to reduce inequality in that domain, further noting that the Secretary-General in October commended the Committee’s policy agreements, for putting issues of land tenure, responsible agriculture and famine prevention front and centre.

NAOKO YAMAMOTO, Chair of United Nations Nutrition and Assistant Director-General for Universal Health Coverage and Healthier Populations of the World Health Organization (WHO), introduced the report of UN-Nutrition (E/2022/48), noting planetary and human health are interlinked. The pandemic is still impacting hundreds of millions of people worldwide, she noted — and 2022 started no better with the conflict in Ukraine threatening food security as the Russian Federation and Ukraine represent 30 per cent of global wheat exports and 80 per cent of global sunflower exports. As 2022 is the African Union Year of Nutrition, UN-Nutrition is enhancing its support to the continent, and will also give priority to work on the interlinkages between nutrition and the triple planetary crisis of pollution, biodiversity loss and climate change. There is a fundamental need to ensure equity and universal access to healthy food, she stressed — especially for vulnerable and marginalized populations — and to respect nature and local cultures, as indigenous people protect 80 per cent of the world’s biodiversity. She cited the importance of a sustainable approach from production to end consumption to waste management.

The representative of the Food and Agriculture Organization of the United Nations (FAO) said the war in Ukraine has worsened the global situation. Welcoming the reports, he noted FAO and its partner bodies are working to align key global processes and support the United Nations World Decade of Action on Nutrition. He asked Mr. Ferrero Y De Loma-Osorio to share how that Committee is working with other United Nations bodies, and its main priorities in coming months.

Mr. FERRERO Y DE LOMA-OSORIO said the Committee is stepping up efforts to connect with other processes in the United Nations system, including participating in relevant Conferences of the Parties. He continued that its number one priority is to best serve efforts under way to tackle the global food crisis.

The Committee than approved the decision titled “Review of the functional commissions and expert bodies of the Economic and Social Council” (document E/2022/L.9).

Assistance to Sanctions-Affected Third States

The Council had no advance documentation and no draft proposal submitted under the item.

Follow-up to International Conference on Financing for Development

The Chair then introduced the recommendation contained in the report of the Economic and Social Council forum on financing for development follow-up (document E/FFDF/2022/3). The summary by the President of the Economic and Social Council of the forum on financing for development follow-up, including the special high-level meeting with the Bretton Woods institutions, the World Trade Organization (WTO) and the United Nations Conference on Trade and Development (UNCTAD), will be issued as document E/2022/64.

The Council then decided to take action on the recommendation by the Economic and Social Council forum on financing for development follow-up, as contained in Chapter 1 of its report, transmitting to the high-level political forum on sustainable development, convened under the auspices of the Council, the intergovernmentally agreed conclusions and recommendations of the Forum.

Follow-up to United Nations Conference on Least Developed Countries

SANDAGDORJ ERDENEBILEG, Chief of Policy Coordination, Monitoring and Reporting Service of the Office of the High Representative for the Least Developed Countries, Landlocked Developing Countries and Small Island Developing States, introduced the Secretary-General’s report on the follow-up to the Fifth United Nations Conference on the Least Developed Countries (document E/2022/53). He said that in March, the Conference adopted the Doha Programme of Action for the Least Developed Countries for the decade 2022-2031 — a landmark document that manifests a new generation of renewed and strengthened commitments by least developed States and their development partners. Outlining the major goals set out in the document, he said that by 2031, broadband Internet user penetration should reach 70 per cent in these countries. Labour productivity should be increased by 50 per cent by 2031, and 50 per cent of annual financing flows to clean cooking and electricity access should be directed to least developed countries. These countries’ share of global exports and aid for trade should be doubled by 2031. And 15 more least developed countries should meet the criteria for graduation by 2031.

A draft proposal may be forthcoming, and the Economic and Social Council will revert to it at its management segment in July.

Reports of Coordination Bodies

SIMONA PETROVA, Secretary of the Chief Executives Board, introduced the annual overview report of the United Nations System Chief Executives Board for Coordination for 2021 (document E/2022/13), observing that, as the world continued to see a surge of violent and increasingly complex and protracted conflicts, Board members underscored the importance of continued commitment to multilateralism and trust-building. Recognizing the limitations of GDP as the sole indicator of societal progress and well-being, the Board also considered the potential impact that metrics beyond GDP can have in tracking and achieving an equitable recovery from the pandemic. The Board further tasked the High-Level Committee on Programmes to develop a United Nations system-wide contribution on beyond GDP.

She noted the Committee welcomed the successful completion of a pilot cross‑pillar predictive analytics project for identifying the interconnected impacts of climate change and other megatrends on the vulnerability of people in the Sahel region — in 2021 the project successfully transitioned to the United Nations integrated strategy for the Sahel and the Office of the Special Coordinator for Development in the Sahel. The Board and the Committee on Programmes have also been following developments in artificial intelligence since 2017, and endorsed a common approach to address the drivers of biodiversity loss, restore ecosystems and ultimately contribute to life in harmony with nature.

She noted that, in December 2021, the Committee on Programmes Inequalities Task Team released the policy brief “Tackling inequalities in public service coverage to ‘build forward better’ for the rural poor”. The Board also continued to support the coordination of and follow-up to the implementation of the Istanbul Programme of Action for the Least Developed Countries for the Decade 2011–2020. Furthermore, she said the Board and its subsidiary mechanisms continued to work in support of the System-wide Road Map for Innovating United Nations Data and Statistics — which is featured as one of three “initial priority programmes” of the Data Strategy of the Secretary-General for Action by Everyone, Everywhere: With Insight, Impact and Integrity. The United Nations data standards for system‑wide financial reporting, known as the “Data Cube”, underpins the system‑wide financial data of today, she noted.

The Chair then introduced REMO LALLI, Secretary of the High-Level Committee on Management, joining via videoconference from Geneva.

The Chair then noted that the sixty-second session of the Committee for Programme and Coordination is under way and its report, to be issued in document A/77/16 following the conclusion of the session, will also be submitted under agenda item 12(a), and the Council will therefore revert to it at the July management segment.

United Nations Environment Assembly

JAMIL AHMAD, Director of the New York Office of the United Nations Environment Programme (UNEP), presented the report of the Environment Assembly on its resumed fifth session (document A/77/25). He said the fifth Environment Assembly adopted a ministerial declaration and 14 resolutions to strengthen actions for nature and curb pollution to achieve the Sustainable Development Goals. Among these are: a historic resolution to forge an international legally binding treaty to end plastic pollution; the establishment of a science policy panel on the sound management of chemicals and waste on the definition and implementation of nature-based solutions; and a resolution on biodiversity and health. The first special session of the Assembly was held on 3 and 4 March to mark of the fiftieth anniversary of the creation of UNEP in 1972. In a political declaration, Member States expressed commitment to environmental cooperation and affirmed the indispensable role of the Environment Assembly as the intergovernmental decision-making body for enhancing progress in the comprehensive implementation of the environmental dimension of the 2030 Agenda.

The Economic and Social Council then took note of the report.

United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees

RUVEN MENIKDIWELA, Director of the New York Office of the United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees (UNHCR), speaking via videoconference, presented the oral report of the High Commissioner. She said noted that the world has now reached a staggering figure of 100 million forcibly displaced people, with unresolved protracted crises in Syria and the Sahel, and new waves of violence in countries including Ethiopia, Burkina Faso, Myanmar, Nigeria, Afghanistan and the Democratic Republic of the Congo. Warning that humanitarian needs are greatly compounded by conflict, climate change, the pandemic and now the ripple effect of the Ukraine crisis, she said: “Growing inflation and rising food and energy costs mean that we will accomplish less with the same levels of funding.”

She noted the Global Compact on Refugees encourages the international community to pursue our mandate through partnership with sister agencies, pointing to collaboration with the United Nations Children’s Fund (UNICEF) on the “Blueprint for Joint Action”, reaching some 10 million refugees and host communities with programming and services in education, child protection, water, sanitation and hygiene. Similarly, the UNHCR-World Food Programme (WFP) Joint Programme Excellence and Targeting Hub enabled prioritization of food and basic needs assistance to refugees. However, she warned some 50 per cent of the world’s refugees receive less than the standard food basket. In 2021, UNHCR provided $2.5 million to the resident coordinator system, and contributed to the handbook on the humanitarian system. Collaboration with the World Bank brought additional development funding to refugee-hosting countries; since mid-2017, over $2.4 billion has been allocated for 45 projects in 14 low-income countries.

She cited engagement with regional development banks including the exchange of letters with the Asian Development Bank, and cooperation with the African Development Bank resulting in projects benefitting displaced people in Zimbabwe, Horn of Africa, Great Lakes region and the Sahel. Furthermore, the 2022 Global Consultations with Non-Governmental Organizations on “Localization and Climate Action” are in session this week and refugee-led organizations are well-represented. In 2021, UNHCR also supported the participation of the Refugee Olympic and Refugee Paralympic Teams in the Tokyo Games, and signed a new cooperation agreement with the Union of European Football Associations. She highlighted the agency’s leadership in coordinating refugee situations in 2021, with regional refugee response plans issued to cover inter-agency responses in 40 refugee-hosting countries. The 2021 inter-agency response plans for refugees mobilized over 800 partners, and appealed for $10.7 billion to help some 15.5 million displaced persons and to support some 9 million people from host communities. She further recalled that UNHCR continues to lead the global protection, emergency shelter, camp coordination and camp management clusters in some 30 country contexts, and is also actively engaged with the High-Level Panel on Internal Displacement.

Committee of Experts on Economic, Social and Cultural Rights

MOHAMED EZZELDIN ABDEL-MONEIM, Chair of the sixty-ninth and seventieth sessions of the Committee of Experts on Economic, Social and Cultural Rights, presented that sessions’ report (document E/2022/22). He said the Committee is the only treaty body which is a subsidiary of the Economic and Social Council. Fulfilment of economic, social and cultural rights are dependent on maximum available resources, international cooperation, and economic and social development. The Committee interacts with other human rights treaty bodies, but more interaction with the Economic and Social Council is necessary. The number of reports of State parties that were reviewed during the sixty-ninth session was less than half of those during the seventieth session because the former was held online with various restrictions. The present report does not include recommendations, but this is implicit in paragraphs 92 to 94. The Committee has reduced the reporting burden on State parties. It is the first Committee to have eliminated report backlogs. He also pointed out that the Committee has limited meeting time.

The representative of Chile said the International Covenant on Economic, Social and Cultural Rights is relevant, stressing the ever-growing importance of these rights amid the pandemic. She urged the Committee to gear its work towards recognizing a new reality in the field of human rights and the need for greater protection of vulnerable groups. Chile is proposing the establishment of a new legally binding instrument on recovery and response to pandemics. If elected to the 2023-2025 term in the Human Rights Council, her country will focus on economic, social and cultural rights.

Mr. ABDEL-MONEIM agreed with her country’s views and said he will convey them to other Committee members.

The Economic and Social Council took note of the report.

Comprehensive Implementation of Durban Declaration and Programme of Action

The Chair recalled that the General Assembly, in its resolution A/RES/62/220, decided that the body, through its role in policy formulation, and the Economic and Social Council, through its role in overall guidance and coordination, and in accordance with their respective roles under the Charter of the United Nations and Assembly resolution A/RES/50/227, as well as the Human Rights Council, shall constitute a three-tiered intergovernmental process for the comprehensive implementation of and follow-up to the Durban Declaration and Programme of Action.

She informed the Council that no advance documentation was submitted, and no draft proposal is expected under the item.

Other Matters

The Economic and Social Council adopted, without a vote, the decision titled “Report of the United Nations Interregional Crime and Justice Research Institute to the Economic and Social Council” (document E/2022/L.8). By the text, the Economic and Social Council decided to invite the Director of the Institute to make an oral report to the organ every second year on the activities of the Institute under the biennial item titled “United Nations research and training institutes”, beginning at the 2023 session.

The representative of Italy said the decision aims to improve the level and quality of information provided to the Economic and Social Council. The Institute only reports to the Commission on Crime Prevention and Criminal Justice in Vienna. Its findings are forwarded to the Economic and Social Council without a possibility of its membership to express their views on the work of the Institute. The decision gives the Council membership a chance to directly hear from the Institute’s leadership.

Elections, Nominations, Confirmations and Appointments

The Council then took action on an outstanding vacancy to the Executive Board of the United Nations Development Programme (UNDP)/United Nations Population Fund (UNFPA)/United Nations Office for Project Services (UNOPS) from the African States, electing Ethiopia, by acclamation, for a three-year term of office beginning on 1 January 2023.

Next, the Council took action on four outstanding vacancies to the Executive Board of UN-Women, in the regional category, in accordance with the provisions of resolution E/RES/2010/35, electing, by acclamation, Gabon to the one outstanding seat allocated to the African States, and France, New Zealand and Switzerland for the outstanding seats allocated to the Western European and other States, all for a three-year term beginning on 1 January 2023.

Also in connection with the Executive Board of UN-Women, the Council took note that in the regional category, Australia and Monaco will resign from their seats effective 31 December 2022. The Council then elected, by acclamation, Ireland and Italy to assume the resigned seats for a term of office beginning on 1 January 2023 and expiring on 31 December 2024.

The Council then elected, by acclamation, Finland, Germany, Norway and the United States to the Executive Board of UN-Women, from candidates from the top 10 voluntary core contributing countries, for a three-year term of office beginning 1 January 2023.