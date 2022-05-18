Economic and Social Council: 2022 Session

Note: Complete coverage of today's meetings of the Economic and Social Council will be available Thursday, 19 May.

Interactive Session IV

AMINA MOHAMMED, Deputy Secretary-General of the United Nations, delivering the session’s keynote address, said that a “perfect storm” of crises — rising inequalities, a shrinking fiscal space and ongoing financial disruptions — are being felt across borders. While no country can address these issues alone, regions have an essential role to play in mobilizing advocacy, targeted solutions and support to address cross-border challenges. Noting that the regional collaborative platforms are now fully established in all regions, she said that, in every region, resident coordinators and United Nations country teams have benefited from consistent support from the regional level. This has resulted in more ambitious cooperation frameworks, and the issue-based coalitions — one of the main vehicles for the substantive work of the regional collaborative platforms — are providing agile support to countries’ key concerns.

She went on to say, however, that work remains to be done as only slightly more than half of programme country Governments have indicated that expertise from the regional offices of United Nations development system entities was easy to access. Moving forward, it must be ensured that regional assets best support countries in important transitions in the areas of food systems, energy and digital connectivity. To do this, every region must provide updated mapping of the expertise available at the regional level that can be accessed by resident coordinators in real-time. Further — with less than eight years to go before 2030 — she stressed the need to urgently address data challenges to allow for effective monitoring and reporting on progress towards the 2030 Agenda for Sustainable Development. Improved coordination structures must also be used to maximize the impact of regional assets, avoiding duplication of effort and using newly developed business operation strategies to drive effective responses.

For too long, she emphasized, United Nations regional entities were left outside of reforms and efforts to enhance the coherence of the United Nations development system. Additionally, work at the regional level has been omitted from system-wide reporting, which has led to an accountability gap on the one hand and made success stories largely invisible on the other. “We are in the process of changing this reality,” she said, welcoming the key role of the regional commissions in supporting and enabling these changes. “Our litmus test remains our ability to respond as a system, in real-time and efficiently, to changing demands from the country level,” she stressed, “and for our collective actions to bring results at scale towards the Sustainable Development Goals”.

An interactive dialogue was then held on the theme of “Regional Repositioning: Role of regional leadership in supporting countries”. Moderated by Robert Piper, Assistant Secretary-General, Development Coordination Office, it featured presentations by: Olga Algayerova, Executive Secretary of the Economic Commission for Europe (ECE) and Regional Commissions Coordinator; Kanni Wignaraja, Regional Collaborative Platform Vice Chair and United Nations Development Programme (UNDP) Regional Director for the Asia-Pacific Region; Philipp Schönrock, Director of the Centro de Pensamiento Estratégico Internacional; Jose Samaniego, Regional Director for the Americas Bureau, Office of the United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees (UNHCR); and Yacoub El Hillo, Development Coordination Office Regional Director for Africa.

Mr. PIPER, highlighting the concentration of expertise and capability across United Nations entities, said that a “brain trust” exists at the regional level that is crucial to success. Regional reforms aim to leverage the same to service country teams and to address cross-border issues that cannot be solved within the borders of one country. The thought leadership of the United Nations at the regional level is needed on matters such as water management, human trafficking and trade, as is the cross-regional sharing of experience. He stressed that lessons must be learned from efforts undertaken — both the good and the bad — as Governments not only want access to this experience, but expect the United Nations to deliver it.

Ms. ALGAYEROVA said that, in Europe and Central Asia, the main vehicles of support at the regional level have been the issue-based coalitions — groups of United Nations entities that offer joint support, expertise, knowledge, analysis and advocacy on complex, multisectoral issues such as health, gender equality, sustainable food systems and climate change. Noting that resident coordinators and United Nations country teams from 17 programme countries in the region have asked the regional level for support on the issues of climate change and digitalization, she pointed out that the regional issue-based coalition on climate change has focused on supporting country teams with technical assistance and training, along with policy advice and advocacy on sustainable recovery after the COVID-19 pandemic and the implementation of the 2030 Agenda. Further, it also addressed several priority issues identified by the country teams, including air pollution and transboundary water cooperation.

She went on to say that digitalization also remains a key accelerator of progress towards achieving the Sustainable Development Goals, as information and communications technologies (ICT) allow for the delivery of quality services in fields such as education, health care, finance, commerce, governance and agriculture. As such, the regional digital transformation group for Europe and Central Asia has implemented a number of flagship initiatives supporting digital transformation in the region, providing policy guidance to country teams. These examples, she said, demonstrate that concrete, impactful support can be provided by the United Nations system at the regional level across countries in key areas of structural transformation.

Ms. WIGNARAJA said that the only way to provide a meaningful response to current development challenges in the Asia-Pacific region is to bring together the best of the Organization’s knowledge and expertise. These challenges are significant and include the accelerating pace and intensity of climate change, which poses an existential threat to the regional economy, livelihood and environment. The region has lost 2,000 years of ice in the last 30 years alone, which feeds 10 rivers that support the livelihood of 2 billion people. To address these challenges, she said, regional collaborative platforms have provided technical support to over 30 countries in the region in translating global commitments to national action. Efforts must now focus on helping countries in the region secure long-term financing, both public and private, to make these transitions.

Noting that countries in the region also face debt distress, ongoing conflict and rising inflation, she emphasized that rapid recovery from COVID-19 has been “less than evident”. Against that backdrop, collective efforts were reset earlier in 2022 to focus on socioeconomic recovery, including debt restructuring, social protection and supporting Governments to implement fiscal reform and to improve delivery of public services. She went on to stress that human-made conflicts — like those in Myanmar and Afghanistan — have exacerbated existing fragilities, causing populations to tip into extremely vulnerable situations. In these situations, community well-being and local economic recovery “starts from day one”, she said, adding that “this is development now”, which must place a high value on people and aim to receive high value from money spent.

Mr. SCHÖNROCK detailed the regional review process, in which more than 1,000 staff members were interviewed to determine how best to provide the expertise needed across regions. Such interviews revealed that, while there are more pressing issues that need to be addressed than reforming internal United Nations processes, if those structures are not effective then the United Nations development system will not be able to coherently respond to transboundary issues. The system itself is the biggest barrier to change, but focusing only on those barriers is unfair because the system has made progress, both on the analytical front — such as providing data to Governments — and on the operational side, such as programme delivery and support provided at the regional level. He stressed that regional collaborative platforms must provide incentives for collaboration and implement more systematic outreach to external partners. Data interoperability is also crucial, as systems must talk to each other across regions to provide regional asset mapping and to deploy expertise and policy advice. He stressed that the regional level needs more investment of time and resources, not less.

The floor was then opened to Member States for comments and questions.

The representative of the United States welcomed the information provided today on how regional mechanisms are working. Noting the less-understood nature of the functioning of regional coordination mechanisms and the funding pressure on the resident coordinator system, he asked if specific cost numbers could be provided and if regional mechanisms could be economized to reduce the bill of the entire resident coordinator system.

The representative of the United Kingdom asked if there is a consistent set of tools and resources that could be deployed across regions to support prevention approaches within regional collaborative platforms and issue-based coalitions. She also asked how the issue-based coalitions are focusing their work on addressing the drivers of conflict and how regional offices might support countries when surge capacity is needed.

The representative of France , noting that regional platforms support regional projects and provide expertise, asked what links exist between such platforms and different regional organizations already implementing and supporting regional projects. He also asked, when expertise is provided, if there is a choice as to whether specific or generalized expertise is made available.

The representative of Canada asked how regional offices are ensuring that lessons learned are being shared systematically across United Nations country teams to enable peer exchange and learning. She also asked how to provide better technical support to United Nations country teams, particularly those that do not have an embedded gender-equality adviser.

Ms. ALGAYEROVA, responding to the representative of the United States, said that there is no additional cost for the regional collaborative platform, as it is composed of regional entities each with individual budgets. There is also no added cost for issue-based coalitions. To the representative of the United Kingdom, she said that the development pillar mainly focuses on economic, environmental and social areas, with no mandate related to conflict. However, as conflict exists in the region and economics are not easily separated from politics, colleagues from political departments are invited to meetings of the regional collaborative platform.

Ms. WIGNARAJA, also responding to questions and comments, stressed the importance of all agencies providing incentives for collaboration, which results in a cost-effective model. To the representative of the United Kingdom, she said that conflict prevention is a collaborative issue and, to avoid a large humanitarian caseload, both prevention and development must be emphasized. To the representative of France, she said that specified expertise is usually provided, save for the initial surge that requires general capacity to get things moving. To the representative of Canada, she said that the biggest lesson learned on social protection is the need to insist on the lifecycle approach.

The dialogue then featured presentations by the remaining two panellists.

Mr. SAMANIEGO pointed out that Latin America and the Caribbean are facing a major human mobility crisis, as hundreds of thousands of families are traveling dangerous paths in search of a better life. Current mobility patterns have been triggered by multiple, interrelated causes, including socioeconomic challenges, inequality, violence, deteriorating human-rights situations and the adverse effects of climate change and COVID-19. Further, protection risks have increased, including gender-based violence and human trafficking. Against that backdrop, he stressed the necessity of efforts to ensure a more predictable, coordinated response to address the needs of people on the move.

To this end, he detailed efforts by the issue-based coalition on human mobility, which represents a practical, effective mechanism that can support United Nations country teams and resident coordinators to address challenges occurring from mixed movements in the region. Such efforts include communication and advocacy; data and information management; the provision of specialized technical assistance to strengthen United Nations country teams in areas such as emergency preparedness and humanitarian response; and visibility and resource mobilization. The coalition serves as a clear example of how the United Nations system can promote regional efforts to address a complex crisis like that of human mobility and support countries of origin, transit and destination.

Mr. EL HILLO underscored the importance of the Africa region, where 40 per cent of resident coordinators are serving. He outlined the challenges facing the region, including climate, where Africa is experiencing the greatest levels of warming and sea-level rise despite contributing the least to the problem of climate change. The region also faces the challenges of COVID-19; old and new conflicts; coup d’états; increasing costs of food, fuel and fertilizer due to the war in Ukraine; and capital flight in which, due to illicit resource transfer, $98 billion leaves Africa every year. This is the context in which reform of the United Nations development system is being pursued, but he noted that the technical support provided by the regional collaborative platform has helped improve the quality and timeliness of United Nations responses to national sustainable-development challenges.

Noting increased interest in using regional assets, he said that the operationalization of new frameworks towards this end occurs by leveraging regional technical expertise to help expand the capacity and contribution of the United Nations presence on the ground. As a result of this new approach, the number of United Nations entities contributing to the implementation of the sustainable development cooperation framework in Uganda has risen from 19 to 29, as agencies without a physical presence in the country are able to participate equally. He further highlighted that, in South Africa, resident and non-resident agencies have deployed existing resources to guide the implementation of the cooperation framework in that country in partnership with the Government.

Mr. SCHÖNROCK pointed out that regional collaborative platforms and issue-based coalitions are cost-neutral and should stay so. However, investment is needed for knowledge-management and data platforms to provide residential coordinators and United Nations country teams with access to real-time data. Further, better communication is required both internally and externally, as regional mechanisms have lessons learned and stories to tell that are not currently being heard at the regional or global levels.

The floor was then again opened to Member States for questions and comments.

The representative of Mexico , emphasizing that resident coordinators and United Nations country teams must have experts to timely detect the needs and priorities for each country and region, expressed hope that updated mapping of regional expertise will be conducted to help with the COVID-19 response. He also stressed the need for the United Nations development system to coordinate with regional economic commissions, as the knowledge, good practices and policy proposals emanating therefrom will be cost-effective for the system.

The representative of Morocco welcomed the support provided by the regional collaborative platform for issues in Africa including climate action, the implementation of the African Continental Free Trade Area, migration, mobility and food security. She called for better integrated solutions to link the regional and national levels, along with further efforts to strengthen dialogue between the two so that issue-based coalitions can fulfil their role. She also asked how to strengthen the role of economic commissions in facilitating regional and national dialogue.

The representative of India asked to hear more about specific examples where collaboration between the United Nations regional presence and existing regional architecture has gone beyond a few meetings and resulted in a co-owned initiative implemented by the United Nations regional presence and a particular regional organization. She also asked how collaboration on fiscal sustainability and debt burden works at the regional level as, for many of these issues, the lead policymaking agency is not strictly within the United Nations development system.

The representative of Egypt , stressing the importance of efforts to avoid duplication of action, asked how such duplication can be avoided. Given that having more structures in place leads to a higher risk of duplication and complication, she also asked how this will be addressed within the context of the regional collaborative platform.

Mr. SAMANIEGO, responding to questions and comments, said that the coordination between United Nations country teams and regional architecture is clear in Central America, where the priority is addressing the complex flows of Central Americans and mixed movement from the South. This situation demonstrates the advantage of issue-based coalitions, which pragmatically involve the most affected countries; namely, those of movement, origin and destination. Spotlighting the benefit of developing common messaging and sharing data on early warning and preparedness, he said that the same have been useful tools that can be replicated in other mobility situations.

Mr. EL HILLO, spotlighting the Sustainable Development Goals for Africa Investment Mobilization Summit that will occur in Nairobi over 24‑26 May, said that this is a partnership between the United Nations and the private sector, supported by the new collaborative approach under the regional collaborative platform with substantive input from concerned opportunity/issue-based coalitions. Private-sector stakeholders from across the continent will showcase innovative approaches to doing business in a way sensitive to, and centred on, the Sustainable Development Goals, and this demonstrates that there are not only issues in Africa, but emerging opportunities.

Ms. WIGNARAJA, noting the differing expertise of United Nations entities and regional initiatives, said that issues of debt are addressed by drawing in expertise to particular countries, which then works in-country with international financial institutions to examine debt-distress issues.

Ms. ALGAYEROVA pointed out that issue-based coalitions and regional collaborative platforms are not operational; rather, they provide a regional perspective for dealing with transboundary issues.