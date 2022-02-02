Heavy Debt Burdens, Vaccine Apartheid, Growing Inequality Thwarting Pandemic Recovery in Developing Countries, Economic and Social Council Partnerships Forum Hears

Developing countries’ efforts to recover from the COVID-19 pandemic are faltering amid ponderous debt burdens, “vaccine apartheid” and yawning chasms of inequality, said the keynote speaker at the Economic and Social Council’s annual Partnerships Forum today, adding that the wealth of a handful of billionaires is growing exponentially as the world continues to scramble.

“As we enter 2022, we are almost halfway to the Sustainable Development Goals deadline, yet COVID-19 is throwing into reverse so much of the progress we had been making,” said Gabriela Bucher, Executive Director of Oxfam International. Noting that the pandemic created an explosion in inequality which now poses an existential threat to the United Nations 2030 Agenda for Sustainable Development, she said that, even before COVID-19, 3.4 billion people were living on less than $5.50 per day while billionaires amassed incredible wealth. The world’s 10 richest men saw their fortunes double since the pandemic began, while at the same time global poverty rose for the first time in decades.

“The COVID-19 pandemic has turned these cracks and fractures of inequality into chasms,” she said. Recalling the findings of Oxfam International’s recent report on the state of global inequality, she said the world’s 10 richest men saw their fortunes double since the pandemic began. Describing “vaccine apartheid” as a clear example of how inequality is killing millions of people, she said rich nations are hoarding vaccines and protecting their pharmaceutical corporation monopolies at a time when less than 3 per cent of people in low-income countries are fully vaccinated. Demanding that rich nations ensure the fair distribution of vaccine doses, she declared that “extraordinary times call for extraordinary interventions” and called for a solidarity tax on the world’s wealthiest people.

“Instead of gathering dust in billionaire bank accounts, let’s put this money to use, financing the race to meet the Sustainable Development Goals and the radical reduction of inequality,” she stressed. The vital work of building back better from the pandemic cannot begin until all people have the same foundation. In that vein, she also called for efforts to address the deeper roots of inequality by asserting worker’s rights to organize, tackling the climate crisis and cancelling the high debts burdens of developing countries.

Collen Vixen Kelapile (Botswana), President of the Economic and Social Council, struck a similar note, declaring: “Two years into the pandemic, the COVID-19 virus continues to ravage all corners of our world and has reversed decades of development progress.” In addition, it has laid bare the structural imbalances of the global financial system and their dire impact on developing countries. “The ones bearing the full brunt of the pandemic are the most vulnerable in our societies — those who are living in extreme poverty, those in the informal sector, persons with disabilities, indigenous people, the elderly, migrants and refugees, people with caring responsibilities and many more.”

While the tools exist to combat those devastating impacts, he said, unequal access to COVID-19 vaccines will continue to slow the global recovery. At the same time, the world continues to face the three planetary crises of climate change, biodiversity loss and pollution, along with a growing number of conflicts which require urgent action. The 2030 Agenda and its 17 Sustainable Development Goals must guide recovery efforts by all Governments and a broad range of other actors. In that regard, he spotlighted the Partnerships Forum as a venue to exchange transformative ideas and make policy recommendations, asking participants to consider such issues as the interconnectivity and cross-cutting nature of the Goals; how to bolster capacity-building for partnership and mutual learning; how to better support vulnerable groups; and how to ensure gender equality, quality education and vaccine equity for all.

Amina Mohammed, Deputy Secretary-General of the United Nations, agreed that the COVID-19 pandemic has added complexity to an already grim landscape in efforts to achieve the Sustainable Development Goals, pushing some 100 million more people into poverty and reversing progress on youth education and gender equality. At the same time, the climate crisis is becoming increasingly urgent, with related shocks forcing 30 million people to flee their homes in 2020 and insufficient commitments threatening an almost 14 per cent increase in global greenhouse‑gas emissions over the current decade.

“We must use this year to turn things around,” she said, adding that the concept of global partnership was birthed in times of crises, and is based on the realization that no one country or sector can address global challenges alone. In his Our Common Agenda plan, the Secretary-General called for boosting partnerships through stronger, more systemic engagement by all actors, including more space for young people, civil society, business, local authorities and others to better inform the United Nations work. Using the Sustainable Development Goals as a holistic framework, the Partnership Forum can help catalyse a better recovery and a surge in progress in the remaining years before the 2030 Agenda deadline, she said.

Statements

MUNIR AKRAM ( Pakistan ), speaking on behalf of the “Group of 77” developing countries and China, said all efforts to build forward better — driven by the 2030 Agenda for Sustainable Development — must recognize the challenges facing some countries in the face of the pandemic and its deep-felt impact. Outlining ways to do so, he said access must be granted for vaccines and related health materials, necessary fiscal space for recovery must include easing debt and donors must fulfil official development assistance (ODA) commitments. In addition, universal access to social protection is critical, as is significant scaled-up investment on infrastructure to, among other things, combat climate change and build resilience. Additional commitments must be fulfilled to mobilize the requisite $100 billion annually for climate finance. States in special situations — from landlockedness to least developed status — must be recognized for the unique challenges they face. Bridging the digital gap is also essential, as is addressing the root causes of development challenges. Reaffirming that South-South cooperation is a strong concept, he urged the Economic and Social Council to work towards addressing the abovementioned concerns and ensure equitable representation in its membership.

SARAH MCDOWELL ( New Zealand ) stressed that achieving a green, resilient and inclusive recovery from COVID-19 will require innovative and effective partnerships. Such partnerships currently underpin her country’s response to natural disasters and the pandemic in the region. Highlighting that collaborative endeavours are at the heart of the 2030 Agenda, she cited the findings of the Partnership Forum’s global online stakeholder consultation, specifically that health, education, poverty reduction and the participation of women and youth should be priorities for building back better from COVID-19 in 2022, and affirmed that her country will advance those streams of work in a spirit of partnership with Member States, civil society, business, academia, youth and indigenous groups.

MMUSI KGAFELA, Minister for Investment, Trade and Industry of Botswana , said today’s meeting comes at a critical juncture as countries continue to grapple with the COVID-19 pandemic’s impact while also trying to make progress on the Sustainable Development Goals. Describing the Partnership Forum as an ideal platform for experience-sharing and peer learning, he described the severe impacts of the pandemic on Botswana’s economy, which is also threatening strides made in poverty eradication. The Government Economic Recovery and Transformation Plan intends to support recovery, build resilience and introduce life-saving support. Noting that 72.6 per cent of the population is now fully vaccinated against COVID-19 and many people have also received a booster dose, he went on to outline his country’s efforts to “build back better”, greener and more sustainably. “Policy choices we make now will profoundly shape the future of our communities and our peoples,” he said, also stressing the need for countries worldwide to coordinate better in such areas as finance and trade.

LYNROSE JANE GANON, Young Women + Leaders for Peace-Philippines, delivering a statement on behalf of the major group children and youth , said young people have not lost sight of the 2030 Agenda even as they battle the current global health crisis. “The Sustainable Development Goals need to be the foundation for recovery efforts and for rebuilding more resilient communities and institutions,” she stressed, adding that, without a reduction in inequality, violence, injustice and corruption, it will be impossible to make the necessary progress on the 2030 Agenda. Noting that young people are some of the most affected by the pandemic’s socioeconomic impacts, she said youth nevertheless remain among the most active participants in tackling COVID-19 at the local and national levels, though those efforts largely remain unacknowledged. Recovery efforts and all decision-making processes therefore need to become more inclusive, especially of young people and women, she stressed.

MILENKO ESTEBAN SKOKNIC TAPIA ( Chile ) said effective recovery depends on forging strategies that bring together various stakeholders alongside coordinated multilateral action. Broad, balanced participation in the forthcoming high-level political forum in July is essential, as fruitful partnerships can help to tackle a range of current challenges. The 2030 Agenda and its targets need effective partnerships to ensure success, he said, outlining Chile’s work towards national progress in various sectors, including establishing the COVID-19 Social Bureau that aims at drawing up recommendations for the Government. Pointing to recent partnerships with academia and pharmaceutical companies, he said such ventures allowed Chile to access COVID‑19 vaccines. Such innovative partnerships are making meaningful contributions to efforts related to overcoming the pandemic’s varied consequences.

KRZYSZTOF MARIA SZCZERSKI ( Poland ) said a new policy course must be charted when drafting effective recovery strategies. Highlighting three suggestions for the Economic and Social Council’s work, he said the principle of leaving no one behind is a starting point, especially considering the pandemic’s impact on human rights and other critical areas. For its part, Poland has designed social protection responses. Policy coherence is also needed, keeping in mind that an integrated perspective is required to resolve the pandemic crisis. The Secretary-General’s Our Common Agenda vision proposed a path centred on solidarity, he said, expressing Poland’s support for it and readiness to take action towards progress.

The representative of Egypt , aligning himself with the Group of 77, recalled that the pandemic has made clear that the task to realize the 2030 Agenda cannot be the task of one Government alone. Partnerships with other stakeholders, from the private sector to civil society, are critical to, among other things, enhance efficiencies and improve efforts. Citing national actions, he said Egypt has adapted to the current situation with financing mechanisms in areas from health care to housing. More broadly, South-South cooperation builds on needs and experience. Voicing support for strong global partnerships in the quest to achieve the Sustainable Development Goals, he said ensuring the active involvement of all stakeholders is critical to realize the 2030 Agenda.

ELENA MARMO, Global Policy Forum, delivering a statement on behalf of the women's major group , said women and girls in all their diversity remain at the forefront of those most impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic, facing increasing care work, gender gaps, gender-based violence and school drop-outs. Calling for an urgent reimagining of the global public sector, she said current partnership mechanisms too often favour corporations and private philanthropy. “These market‑driven solutions promoted by market actors have proven inadequate to this task,” she stressed, emphasizing that it is time for Member States to regain their regulatory power over corporations, including those that violate human rights. Demanding a system that operates in the interests of people and the planet, rather than profit, she pointed out that the failure of the global COVAX Facility demonstrates the need for the World Trade Organization’s (WTO) Trade-Related Aspects of Intellectual Property Rights waiver, with responsibility resting on the global North.

IVAN ŠIMONOVIĆ ( Croatia ), aligning himself with the European Union, said that overcoming the pandemic and achieving the Sustainable Development Goals requires consolidation within the United Nations and cooperation with a wide range of partners. The Council has the capacity to incite stronger cooperation among the Organization’s main bodies and catalyse collective action to address the root causes of instability, reduce inequality within and between States, and to advance the economic, social and environmental dimensions of sustainable development. He expressed strong support for the holding of an event on “Structural Measures to Prevent Conflicts and Atrocity Crimes”, emphasizing the importance of the “One Health Approach” to pandemic preparedness, fostering links between the health of humans, animals and the planet, and relying upon cooperation by the Food and Agriculture Organization (FAO) and the World Organisation for Animal Health, among others to that end. He also urged States to strengthen ties between the Council, Governments, local governments and civil society.

LUIS ANTONIO LAM PADILLA ( Guatemala ), associating himself with the Group of 77 and China and welcoming the current session’s theme, said there can be no doubt as to the need to rebuild economies and foster sustainable development in support of the world’s most vulnerable people. More international cooperation is needed to promote employment and achieve results in economic growth, while also enhancing social and sustainable development. Spotlighting the crucial role to be played by South‑South and triangular cooperation, he said the pandemic’s effects are undoing progress already achieved in past years. “We need to pick up the pace and genuinely pool our international and national efforts,” he stressed, adding: “We need to act now.”

Mr. MESCHANOV ( Russian Federation ) outlined various national efforts to push towards a more sustainable development model, including the establishment of a National Council on Sustainable Development. Among other things, the Russian Federation prioritizes such goals as the need to agree internationally on mechanisms for funding sustainability projects in order to avoid “SDG-washing”. Underlining the need to respect the principles of sovereignty and geographic diversity in all United Nations bodies, he said President Valdimir V. Putin has put forward a range of ideas in the arena of sustainable development, including the creation of a Eurasian Economic Partnership network and the opening of a “Green Corridor” aimed at supplying critical items needed to combat COVID-19 and other crises at the regional level.

The representative of the Basque Government said the pace of progress on the 2030 Agenda is too slow, and requires harnessing the participation of cities, regions and subnational Governments and incorporating them into voluntary national reviews. Local authorities must be included to ensure success, including by ensuring their equitable representation in various forums, like the Economic and Social Council. Indeed, local and regional authorities can make a profound impact on realizing the 2030 Agenda and other pressing challenges, he said.

JONIBEK HIKMAT ( Tajikistan ), associating himself with the Group of 77, said the pandemic is unprecedented in scale and impact, beginning as a health crisis and developing into a force that has now derailed progress on realizing the 2030 Agenda. To get back on track, revitalized global partnerships remain key. Focused attention must address bridging gaps, from digital to financial. For its part, Tajikistan initiated efforts to tackle water-related goals in the 2030 Agenda. Overcoming these challenges are doable only when partners work together, he said, adding that building such alliances over common concerns can, among other things, overcome mistrust and foster confidence going forward to achieve shared progress.

ALEXANDER MARSCHIK ( Austria ) aligning himself with the European Union, recalled his experience as the co-facilitator of the high-level political forum’s sustainable development review which concluded in June 2021. Today’s reinvigorated Partnership Forum, and the Coordination Segment to follow, were among the proposals made last year to bring all key actors together at the start of the Economic and Social Council season, and to ensure that the whole Council system works in unison to prepare for the high-level political forum. Commending the active engagement of many different groups represented in today’s programme, he expressed hope that it can give impetus for new partnerships to take form during the session this year. He welcomed that recommendations by stakeholders regarding the thematic focus of the Forum were taken on board and are reflected in dedicated sessions on “Promoting vaccine equity” and “Closing the digital divide”.

GIANFRANCO INCARNATO ( Italy ), endorsing the European Union’s statement, said reinforcing partnerships, locally and globally, can help define common solutions to build back better. The role of Member States in the Decade of Action must be complemented by efforts of international financial institutions, the private sector, local authorities, non-governmental organizations, scientific and technological communities and academia. Explaining that partnerships are at the core of Italy’s development cooperation policy, he urged the international to develop a partnership-oriented approach within and beyond the United Nations and referenced the key role played by global partnerships in the race to develop and distribute COVID-19 vaccines. Italy facilitated negotiations on the General Assembly’s resolution titled, “Towards Global Partnerships” and is ready to share its best practices in developing and reinforcing partnerships ahead of the high-level political forum.

ALEJANDRA CASTRO, Bayer , delivering a statement on behalf of the business and industry major group , said the Sustainable Development Goals and the 2030 Agenda continue to guide business action and act as a catalyst in supply- and value-chain relationships across businesses in the global marketplace. “The private sector has been at the forefront of tackling the pandemic, from the historic race to develop vaccines to repurposing facilities for production of personal protective equipment and vaccination campaigns, to training and educating employees on public health and safety,” she said, also welcoming openness across the United Nations system towards partnering with business in those areas. However, she voiced concern about evidence of backsliding on sustainable development targets, noting that the global business community stands ready to help get the world back on track sustainably.

NICOLAS DE RIVIÈRE ( France ), speaking on behalf of the European Union, said setbacks caused by COVID-19 highlight the need for a stronger multilateral system, with the 2030 Agenda offering a road map to achieve a sustainable, inclusive, resilient and just global recovery. The most urgent matter is to end the global vaccine divide, ensuring equitable access to quality, safe and affordable vaccines throughout the world. He called on States to support “health multilateralism” and reaffirm the central role of WHO, noting that the European Union — the main donor to COVAX — contributed €3.7 billion in 2020-2021. Stressing that the multilateral system must address the needs of least developed countries, which are most behind in achieving the Sustainable Development Goals, he said sustainable financing should remain a focus of attention in reaching the Goals by 2030. Recalling that ODA, of which the bloc is the world’s leading provider, was the only stable external financing source during the crisis — and remains crucial for financing sustainable development — he underlined the need for cooperation between the United Nations, multilateral organizations and relevant Group of 20 initiatives, notably the Debt Service Suspension Initiative.

DIEGO PARY RODRÍGUEZ ( Bolivia ), associating himself with the Group of 77, said the Partnership Forum is mandated to foster the development of innovative partnerships in support of the 2030 Agenda and its Sustainable Development Goals. Noting that global GDP is currently projected to contract by about 4 per cent, he spotlighted vast disparities between developed and developing nations as they struggle to recover from the COVID-19 pandemic. A sustainable recovery that is truly equitable requires stronger partnerships, which he described as a four-pronged enterprise. First, global access to vaccines must be recognized as a global public good; second, efforts are needed to close the global digital divide; third, better and more sustainable financing is needed for sustainable development; and fourth, multistakeholder partnerships must become more inclusive of all segments of society, especially women and girls.

EMERSON CORAIOLA YINDE KLOSS ( Brazil ), associating himself with the Group of 77, agreed with other speakers that the COVID-19 pandemic has set the world back in its efforts to achieve sustainable development. “Partnerships, therefore, are more crucial than ever,” he said, adding that strong partnerships can help bolster the effectiveness, efficiency and productive capacity of the private sector. Meanwhile, academia and other civil society actors also have a critical role to play in generating synergies that will help the world get back on track, he said.

The representative of University College Dublin , delivering a statement on behalf of the major group for science and technology , said COVID-19 has failed to deliver an effective interface to all nations. Providing three suggestions to overcome that failure, he said knowledge is not always free to access, and higher education institutions need to be incentivized with a view to reaching institutions in the global South. Knowledge must also be shared with an increased speed, with universities using such effective mechanisms as digital tools. Meanwhile, donors and other stakeholders must work towards enhancing science-policy interfacing, he said, adding that existing partnerships can harness the needed tools to make progress on common goals.

MERIEM EL HILALI ( Morocco ), aligning herself with the Group of 77, said innovative approaches — including online forums — are much appreciated, as they open access to more stakeholders. Citing several areas that need attention, she said efforts must focus on achieving vaccine equity and bridging the digital divide. For its part, Morocco has adopted a strategy towards advancing progress on realizing the 2030 Agenda, she said, emphasizing the important role played by multistakeholder partnerships at national and regional levels in this regard. Morocco, together with the Philippines, aims at making the voluntary national review process a success.

LINQUN LIU ( China ), associating himself with the Group of 77, said the world is witnessing unprecedented changes including a rapid widening of the development gap. Stressing that no one country can tackle today’s challenges alone, he called for efforts to usher in a sustainable and equitable recovery from the COVID-19 pandemic, noting that developing countries have been hit hardest and require international support. China has already provided some $2 billion in that regard, as well as 2 billion vaccine doses and plans to continue those efforts. Outlining several national plans to bolster stronger, greener and healthier global development — a plan which is open to all stakeholders — he said China looks forward to engaging with a wide range of actors and injecting new impetus to the joint response to global challenges.

MD MONWAR HOSSAIN ( Bangladesh ), associating himself with the Group of 77, said the challenges facing effective partnerships and complementarity remain daunting in the face of the COVID-19 pandemic. The largest test of global partnerships is now the need to provide vaccines for everyone, everywhere. Stressing that such efforts must not fail, he also called for stronger partnerships in information technology and productive capacity, as well as in tackling the digital divide and harnessing digital technology for the benefit of all. Emphasizing that a range of public and private partners must work together to achieve those critical goals, he added that civil society, the global financial institutions, national Governments and the United Nations system must also not fail to address the urgent climate crisis.

The representative of the major group for children and youth , said limited civic spaces and attacks on civil society are among the many obstacles young people face in working towards realizing the 2030 Agenda goals and targets. Youth must be protected and supported, he said, calling on Member States and international groups to protect them and foster effective partnerships. To do so, it is essential to ensure flexible financial support for youth and to enhance civic space to enable them to work as effective partners towards building back better.

VIDISHA MAITRA ( India ) stressed that South-South cooperation has become even more crucial during the COVID-19 pandemic. Noting that her country came to the forefront in the call for joint global action to address COVID-19, she said that India has provided medicines to 150 countries and vaccines to many nations in the developing world. In India, 75 per cent of adults are now fully vaccinated. Noting that India’s development partnership approach is designed to release the full potential of developing countries, she stressed that South-South cooperation should not result in undue burden on the recipients, which would make it counterproductive. She highlighted the $150 million India-United Nations Development Partnership Fund, managed by the United Nations Office for South-South Cooperation, which supports South-owned and South-led sustainable development projects focusing on least developed countries, landlocked developing countries and small island developing States. The Fund now has a portfolio of 66 projects in 52 countries, including those tailored specifically as part of the response to the COVID-19 pandemic, she said.

TIJJANI MUHAMMAD BANDE ( Nigeria ) cited several national efforts that aim to advance 2030 Agenda gains in the face of the ongoing pandemic. However, global steps are needed going forward. Highlighting several action areas, he said tools and initiatives related to finance would help to address serious concerns for many countries facing crippling debt. Debt settlement and other options should be part of discussions. In addition, countries must also compete at the same level with effective tools to work towards development goals. Recovery efforts should see all nations benefit from equitable vaccine distribution, with all initiatives ensuring access to vaccines for all. Building back better is a priority for Nigeria, which has adopted a range of measures, including national social investment programmes and initiatives for businesses affected by COVID-19. Nigeria supports working with partners to ensure that no one is left behind, he said.

JOÃO GIMOLIECA ( Angola ), noting that the current crisis invoked by the COVID-19 pandemic has overshadowed the achievement of the Sustainable Development Goal targets and the fulfilment of the 2030 Agenda, cited World Bank estimate that 82 per cent of the new poor will be concentrated in the least developed countries. He pointed to challenges to his country’s implementation of the Sustainable Development Goals — keeping the economy under control, economic diversification and improving education — among others. The Angolan Government, through the 2018‑2022 National Development Plan, identified priority areas to in relation to the 2030 Agenda and the African Union’s Agenda 2063, with the aim of leaving no one behind and a focus on gender equity. In the economic arena, Angola faces major challenges to reducing oil dependency, diversifying economically and increasing employment, especially for young people. There is still a need to extend basic services, in particular access to quality health and education, water supply, energy and sanitation. In August, the Government will assessment progress in implementing the 2018-2022 National Development Plan.

AHMED DAWOOD ALI AL ZADJALI ( Oman ), aligning himself with the Group of 77, said his delegation is willing to cooperate with the Council and anticipated a fruitful discussion with a view to finding solutions that can prompt tangible results. Underlining the importance of meaningful partnerships, he said these efforts can be applied at the local level to speed up the realization of the 2030 Agenda. The Council can offer a space for dialogue that can lead to progress. Oman believes that partnerships must be inclusive and has used such an approach in national plans, including enhancing education, utilizing science and technology, and responding to the effects of climate change. Oman is also working towards enhancing its economic sector by, among other things, working with the private sector and supporting entrepreneurship.

JOYKER NAYECK ( Mauritius ), endorsing the statement delivered on behalf of the Group of 77, raised several concerns about the current situation with regard to the pandemic’s far-reaching effects. Highlighting existing inequalities, he said the pandemic has only worsened income gaps and has had a broad impact. Financial inequalities need to be addressed, and much must be done in other areas, including broadening the availability of vaccines, which is critical to all countries. Indeed, vaccine access for all is essential, as is reducing financial gaps and providing nations with such options as debt relief. “We should never again witness vaccine or financial apartheid,” he said, warning that such inequalities would ensure that States would never realize the Sustainable Development Goals.

The representative of Disabled People's International , delivering a statement on behalf of the stakeholder group for persons with disabilities for sustainable development , said the COVID-19 pandemic and subsequent policies implemented to deal with it have affected persons with disabilities in grave ways. Citing research gathered on the experiences of persons with disabilities, he said the most significant barriers — and the priority areas for recommended policy change — include lack of employment and social protection; inaccessible health‑care facilities; lack of access to and accessible COVID-19 information and data; lack of accessible infrastructure, transportation, communication and digital tools; decreased security and safety; and a lack of prioritization of vaccines for persons with disabilities. Calling for efforts to address all those issues, he spotlighted the need to involve persons with disabilities and their representative organizations in the COVID-19 recovery process.

MICHAL MLYNÁR ( Slovakia ), associating himself with the European Union, said the Economic and Social Council and its subsidiary bodies play a key role in helping countries to implement the 2030 Agenda. Spotlighting the upcoming meeting on the New Urban Agenda, which is being prepared in conjunction with the Council, he said it will put cities at the centre of global conversations about sustainable development. In that vein, he spotlighted cities’ disproportionate impact on global gross domestic product (GDP) productivity and greenhouse‑gas emissions, stressing that the focus on cities should reach far beyond Sustainable Development Goal 11, as sustainable urbanization stands at the crossroads between a global future of “breakthrough” and one of “breakdown”.

LEILA CASTILLON LORA-SANTOS ( Philippines ), associating herself with the Group of 77, called for more support to developing countries’ recovery efforts from COVID-19, as well as for better vaccine equity. Also requesting more inclusivity in the work of the Economic and Social Council and its high-level political forum, she noted that middle-income countries have a large presence at the United Nations, representing more than 100 of its Member States. Middle-income countries require additional support. Expressing support for the Council’s work, she noted that Philippines is among 46 countries that will present their voluntary national reviews at the 2022 high-level political forum and advocated for the possibility of a time extension for voluntary national review presenters.

JORGE ADRIÁN MURILLO FERRER ( Colombia ) said public and private stakeholders must work together to overcome pandemic-related challenges. Providing a range of suggestions to do so, he underlined the importance of developing local production of COVID-19 vaccines and tests. Turning to climate change concerns, he said stakeholders must seek nature-based solutions and work towards building a global framework to achieve common goals. Scaling up creative industries and the digital economy is equally important, he said, encouraging platforms such as the United Nations Global Compact for the business sector. Gender equality must be at the heart of recovery efforts. In this vein, Colombia has established private sector partnerships to promote gender equality. Multilateralism is key in moving forward, with the Economic and Social Council playing its role in helping to promote inclusive and sustainable development, he said.

FERNANDO GRAY, MERCOCUIDADES , said local governments have had to assume roles outside their remit in response to COVID-19. Indeed, the pandemic has shrunk economies and increased inequalities. As such, support is needed for local Governments to better face health and other challenges. Greater interaction is needed with such global organizations as the World Health Organization (WHO) and the United Nations Development Programme (UNDP). In terms of South-South initiatives, he said tools should be developed to improve these efforts.

FRANCISCO DUARTE LOPES ( Portugal ) stressed that partnerships are at the centre of the paradigm shift introduced by the 2030 Agenda. Noting that Portugal has been designated, along with Samoa, to co-chair the Steering Committee for Small Island Developing States partnerships, he expressed hope to contribute to reinvigorate partnerships in the next two years which accelerate the Samoa Pathway towards achievement of the 2030 Agenda. Emphasizing that partnerships are at the centre of development cooperation efforts, he pointed out that involvement, mobilization and diversification of stakeholders, at all stages of the process is actively pursued in Portugal. Highlighting the first‑ever International Migration Review Forum, he noted that Portugal is committed to promoting inclusive partnerships in the management of migration, across sectors, namely with local authorities, immigrant and refugees associations, higher education institutions and civil society organizations.

MOHAMMAD KURNIADI KOBA ( Indonesia ), associating himself with the Group of 77, said the COVID-19 pandemic revealed the need to strengthen the global health architecture. As one of the Co-Chairs of the COVAX Engagement Group, Indonesia is committed to move forward towards vaccine equity. Turning to the importance of the world’s digital architecture, he said it is crucial to eradicate gaps in access to digital technologies. Meanwhile, the principles of energy accessibility, equity and sustainability are other crucial components of global efforts to build back better in the wake of the pandemic, he said.

CINDY MODELO ( Belize ), associating herself with the Group of 77, said the impact of strong partnerships and multilateralism have proven to be effective over the course of the pandemic. Thanks to international support, over 50 per cent of Belize’s population is now fully vaccinated. Meanwhile, countries remain on high alert of climate change threats that can further drive millions into poverty. Looking forward to the upcoming high-level political forum, she said it offers a chance for countries to learn from each other’s progress and lessons learned.

IRIS MILLENAAR, World Benchmarking Alliance , said the recent $130 trillion pledged by a consortium of financial institutions is a welcomed trend in climate financing, stressing that substantial changes must be made if the world is to move onto a more sustainable path. Companies must move beyond commitments and into action. Transparent information is needed to ensure accountability. The World Benchmark Alliance assesses companies, but the data is only as accurate as the companies supply. Efforts are now centred on building accountability for companies. A mechanism must be created for corporate accountability on sustainable development to hold companies accountable for their impacts on planet and people, which would be a positive contribution to Our Common Agenda, providing space for radical and inclusive transformation.

PREETI SINHA, Executive Secretary of the United Nations Capital Development Fund , highlighted current efforts, including projects that aim at filling a gap not covered by the development finance systems. Suggesting ways to further develop these areas, she said a financing gap of $400 billion per year could effectively come from the private sector. Ways must be found to channel capital through, among other things, blended finance funds. Outlining several funds that currently mobilize financing, she said the Fund and partners have created such efforts as blended funds to protect coral reefs, adding that exchanging experience with these innovative efforts in the Economic and Social Council could be beneficial.

UZODINMA ADIRIEJE, Afri-Health , called for a redistribution of power to enable less privileged citizens — presently excluded from political and economic processes — to be deliberately included. Strategies are needed by which the marginalized, persons with disabilities and persons without homes, education and enough nutrition are involved in determining and equitably benefitting from how information is shared, goals and policies are set and implemented, tax resources are allocated, and projects are designed and evaluated. In that vein, he urged all Governments, stakeholders and development partners to include citizens, indigenous people and marginalized persons in the formulation and implementation of all programmes and initiatives.

PAUL DARREL O. MENESES, International Pharmaceutical Students’ Federation , said his organization — representing more than 500,000 pharmacy students and recent graduates worldwide — promotes physical and mental well-being through its public health campaigns, including in support of universal health coverage and access to quality health care. Calling for global collaboration between Governments and stakeholders to build back better after the COVID-19 pandemic, he spotlighted the important role of youth, as the future of the world’s health workforce, in the implementation of the 2030 Agenda.

DAVID STYERS, Volunteer Groups Alliance , spotlighted the role played by volunteers in times of trouble, notably during the devastating COVID-19 pandemic. Describing volunteering as a powerful and cross-cutting means of implementing the 2030 Agenda, he said a conducive environment for volunteering enhances global efforts to build back better while also advancing the full implementation of the 2030 Agenda. “When people are encouraged to get involved in solving problems, the solutions are more likely to be feasible and lasting,” he said, adding that integrating volunteers and the spirit of volunteering into national and global recovery strategies is more important now than ever.

SUE RIDDLESTONE, Bioregional , said Catalyst 3000 is a global network of 1,00 social entrepreneurs aimed at sharing knowledge and efficient business models to foster sustainable local economic development. She expressed hope to increase collaboration through more partnerships with key stakeholders including the United Nations and multilateral agencies, Governments and the business sector to help global society to build back better and accelerate progress towards fully implementing the Sustainable Development Goals by 2030. Highlighting the work of several member organizations, she said Riders for Health empowers the health-care community with reliable, cost-effective transport, with 30 years of experience of running fleets for ministries of health and non-governmental organizations across Africa. Bioregional works with partners to create zero‑carbon homes and municipalities, where it is made easy for citizens to live a zero‑carbon, sustainable life, she said, noting that this is as important for wealthy nations as it is for rapidly developing countries.

ROSARIO DEL PILAR DIAZ GARAVITO, The Millennials Movement , said that the last two years confirmed the damage caused by existing structural gaps, inequality, violence in all its forms and corruption, as millions lost their lives and millions more struggled. She called on Member States and other stakeholders to take the COVID‑19 recovery process as a breaking point to reconfirm the call of the 2030 Agenda to all interested parties to join efforts, mobilize resources of all kinds, work on intergenerational, intercultural and regional responses going beyond political polarization and to engage meaningfully with people and especially younger generations on the definition and achievement of a more sustainable and fair future. Such an approach will make possible the collective achievement of the promise made in 2015, so no one is left behind for the people and for the planet.

ALESSANDRA NILO, Gestos – HIV and AIDS, Communication and Gender , recalled that, through the 2030 Agenda and the Addis Ababa Action Agenda, Governments agreed on what is needed to build effective global partnerships, as well as how to build them. “But, these agreements were not fulfilled, so now we urgently need partnerships that reclaim multilateralism and advance rights,” she said. To recover from COVID-19, Governments must take back the driver’s seat in development policy, she stressed, adding that while multinational corporations contribute little to the implementation of the Sustainable Development Goals, their influence is growing over both Governments and the United Nations system. Today, the world is seeing the history of HIV/AIDS drug monopolies repeating itself, as countries in the global North prioritize intellectual property and profits over lives in the South. She made a series of recommendations, including calling for a stronger focus on systemic barriers and the abandonment of siloed approaches.

KEHKASHAN BASU, Green Hope Foundation , described his organization as a youth-led global social innovation enterprise that works across 26 countries to ensure that the world’s most vulnerable communities are not left behind. Citing some worrying trends witnessed during the pandemic, he said millions of young people — especially girls — have been pushed out of the education system due to digital barriers that prevent them from accessing distance learning. “As we try to rebuild better, we must remember to consider data gaps, which can lead to these same vulnerable communities being forgotten and the continued amplification of the existing inequalities,” he said, drawing particular attention to impacted communities in least developed countries. “Not only do they not have any vaccines, but they are completely excluded from any kind of data on pandemic impacts,” he said, stressing that advancing the Sustainable Development Goals can only succeed if the digital divide and tremendous gaps in data collection are urgently addressed.

SURIYA CHINDAWONGSE ( Thailand ), aligning himself with the Group of 77, underlined the importance of a whole-of-planet approach, while pursuing the Council’s agenda. Sustainable development is critical, he emphasized, adding that Thailand seeks to promote a green economy that is in harmony with the planet.

Closing Remarks

MARIA-FRANCESCA SPATOLISANO, Assistant Secretary-General for Policy Coordination and Inter-agency Affairs in the Department of Economic and Social Affairs, said the ongoing pandemic has been testing the resilience of societies and impacted daily life in countless ways. The 2022 World Economic Situation and Prospects report shows that after a global contraction of 3.4 per cent in 2020 and following an expansion of 5.5 per cent in 2021, the global output is projected to grow by only 4 per cent in 2022 and 3.5 per cent in 2023. Additional borrowing and increasing debt-servicing costs have put a rising number of countries on the verge of a debt crisis while higher levels of inequality within and between countries are emerging, causing discontent among populations. Globally, the number of people living in extreme poverty is well above pre-pandemic levels, and within nations, uneven recovery of employment and income across different populations is increasing inequalities, hitting women hardest. The pandemic has also clearly underlined the need for participatory decision-making and inclusive institutions as called for in the 2030 Agenda.

Today, a clear message from stakeholders across different sectors is the need for strong political will, international cooperation and multistakeholder action that can help bring about a sustainable recovery from the pandemic, as well as address the multiple other global challenges, she said. “Our talks should continue beyond this space,” she said. “Our listening should not be interrupted. Inclusive engagement should continue as a hallmark of all upcoming gatherings of the Economic and Social Council machinery and the high-level political forum on sustainable development.”

Mr. KELAPILE (Botswana) said the Partnership Forum has been a valuable and inclusive start to the Council’s work in 2022. Many recommendations, proposals and views will be compiled into a factual summary, serving to inform the Council’s upcoming work, including the high-level political forum in July. He went on to note that the Council’s coordination segment will bring together the regional commissions, functional commissions and expert bodies and other United Nations system entities, including its specialized agencies, to take stock of lessons learned from the COVID-19 response and accelerate action towards achieving the Sustainable Development Goals. The segment will build on the Council’s work to develop guidance on policies and provide direction in the lead up to Council’s high-level segment and its high-level political forum, he noted. Highlighting that the discussions in the Partnerships Forum have provided many insights on ways to spur engagement and partnerships with a clear focus and direction, he said a number of novel solutions have been shared, new exciting partnerships are being forged, and a renewed sense of urgency has been instilled among participants.