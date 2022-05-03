Stopping, Reversing Africa’s Growing Hunger, Poverty ‘Is within Our Reach’, Deputy Secretary-General Says in Message to Dialogue Series Launch

Following is the text of UN Deputy Secretary-General Amina Mohammed’s video message to the Africa Dialogue Series Launch, in New York, today:

I am happy to join you today to launch the 2022 edition of the Africa Dialogue Series. This year’s theme — “building resilience in nutrition on the African continent” — highlights a vital priority: ensure healthy diets and nutrition for all.

The COVID-19 pandemic and the global impacts of the war in Ukraine on food and energy markets have underscored the fragility of Africa’s food systems and its vulnerability to global crises.

For the first time in a generation, hunger and poverty in Africa are increasing. We must take urgent steps to stop and reverse this course. It is within our reach. In doing so, we must build on the outcomes of the Food Systems Summit last year: in particular, the creation of National Food Systems Transformation Pathways and the Food Systems Hub.

These are important steps to support countries in building sustainable and resilient food systems that guarantee access to healthy diets and nutrition for all. And the strengthened partnership between the United Nations and the African Union offers an important platform to pursue this mission.

We have an opportunity to invest in this transformation and multiply its impact, not only to deliver food security, but to foster economic growth, gender equality and social protection. And — ultimately — build more equal and cohesive communities and societies.

I look forward to the Africa Dialogue Series and I hope that our discussions will result in concrete steps to improve the lives of Africans. Thank you.