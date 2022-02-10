Programme on Building National Capacities for Conflict Prevention Uniquely Placed to Help States Strengthen Social Cohesion, Deputy Secretary-General Tells Event

Following is the text of UN Deputy Secretary-General Amina Mohammed’s video message to the high-level partner event of the Joint United Nations Development Programme (UNDP)-Department of Political and Peacebuilding Affairs Programme on Building National Capacities for Conflict Prevention, in New York today:

Excellencies, ladies and gentlemen, on behalf of the Secretary-General, I’m pleased to welcome you to the third high-level partner event of the Joint UNDP-Department of Political and Peacebuilding Affairs Programme on Building National Capacities for Conflict Prevention.

Preventing conflict requires addressing the links between conflict, fragility and sustainable development.

The joint programme is a flagship, cross-pillar initiative that combines political engagement and sustainable development action. Complemented by humanitarian efforts, it is uniquely placed to support countries as they prevent conflict, engage in inclusive dialogue processes and strengthen social cohesion.

Peace and Development Advisers — or PDAs — are at the forefront of these efforts, assisting United Nations resident coordinators and United Nations country teams in mediation efforts and strengthening national infrastructures for peace.

They also promote a wider participation of women and young people in prevention efforts.

And now, PDAs are expanding their work to pandemic response, including by fighting misinformation, hate speech and radicalization. They are also engaged in analysing the growing effects of climate change on conflicts and security.

None of this would be possible without your enduring support, and I thank all partners for contributing to the joint programme.

Prevention is vital to lasting peace. It is the very reason the United Nations exists. This is why, in Our Common Agenda, the Secretary-General has called for a New Agenda for Peace, with conflict prevention at its core.

I count on your continued investment and collaboration in advancing the prevention agenda, implementing the Sustainable Development Goals and together, building a more peaceful world.

Thank you.