Only Together ‘Can We Build a More Resilient, Sustainable, Just World’, Deputy Secretary-General Tells Peace Conference

Following is the text of UN Secretary-General Amina Mohammed’s video message to the PeaceCon@10 conference, titled “COVID, Climate and Conflict: Rising to the Challenges of a Disrupted World”, held virtually, today:

Dear friends, I am pleased to send my greetings to the Alliance for Peacebuilding and the United States Institute of Peace.

COVID-19, climate change and deepening inequalities are fuelling grievances, driving instability and exacerbating the risk of violent conflict. Prolonged conflict, in turn, is among the biggest obstacles to achieving progress towards the 2030 Agenda for Sustainable Development.

I see three priorities for action. First, we must scale up risk-informed development investments to address the structural drivers of conflicts. This requires closer collaboration between those working on development, climate, humanitarian and peace, to deliver transformative, prevention-focused and conflict-sensitive responses. Our Common Agenda offers a blueprint for greater strategic foresight, risk preparedness, and anticipatory decision-making anchored in the Sustainable Development Goals as our ultimate prevention tool.

Second, we need to address inequalities, build resilience to climate change, and ensure no one is left behind — in particular marginalized communities in hard-to-reach areas. In the Sahel, the Horn of Africa and elsewhere, societies already straining under conflict and COVID-19 are among those hardest hit by climate change. They face even more severe and frequent impacts in the future. The commitment by developed countries to collectively double their adaptation finance by 2025 must be delivered in full and on time to reach developing countries and communities who need it most.

Third, addressing inequalities means tackling gender inequalities. We must make women’s leadership, meaningful participation and equality an absolute priority. When women are at the table, peace has a chance. We must also include young people more systematically in political, social and economic life.

Dear friends, together — and only together — can we build a more resilient, sustainable, just, prosperous and peaceful world. Thank you.