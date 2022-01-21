Violence against Women, Girls Most Pervasive, Pressing Human Rights Issue Today, Deputy Secretary-General Tells Sports Conference, Paying Tribute to Agnes Tirop

Following is the text of UN Deputy Secretary-General Amina Mohammed’s video message to the closing of the Gender Welfare and Equity in Sports Conference, in Kwale, Kenya, today:

It is a privilege to send my greetings to the Gender Welfare and Equity in Sports Conference and to pay tribute to the extraordinary legacy of Agnes Tirop.

In sport, we celebrate champions. We admire their almost super‑human abilities, we watch them persevere, and we cheer their triumphs. In a marathon, the starting line is the same for everyone. But, we know that the same is not true in life.

Before she could break world records, Agnes Tirop — like so many women athletes — had to first break the barriers of gender inequality. Her struggles did not end there. Like countless women worldwide, she was the victim of domestic violence.

Her tragic death, at just 25 years old, forces us all to recognize that even for our superheroes, gender-based abuse is a reality. Violence against women and girls is the world’s most pervasive and pressing human rights issue today — affecting 1 in every 3 women in the world.

Addressing gender-based violence, discrimination and abuse in sport and society requires a shift in attitudes, the direct engagement of national Governments — as we see here in Kenya — and commitments across the full spectrum of sports authorities – from local clubs to national teams to international associations.

Let us honour Agnes Tirop’s memory by creating a world of equality, dignity and opportunity for girls and women everywhere. Thank you.