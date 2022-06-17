Daily Press Briefing by the Office of the Spokesperson for the Secretary-General

The following is a near-verbatim transcript of today’s noon briefing by Farhan Haq, Deputy Spokesman for the Secretary-General.

** Major Economies Forum on Energy and Climate

This morning, the Secretary-General addressed the Major Economies Forum on Energy and Climate, convened by the US Special Presidential Envoy for Climate, John Kerry.

The Secretary-General stressed to attendees that even in the short-term, fossil fuels don’t make political or economic sense, and yet we seem trapped in a world where fossil fuel producers and financiers have humanity by the throat.

He also underscored that the war in Ukraine must not be used to increase our dependency on fossil fuels.

“Had we invested earlier and massively in renewable energy, we would not find ourselves once again at the mercy of unstable fossil fuel markets,” he reminded major emitters, and told them he counts on their Governments to end the age of fossil fuel.

“Renewables are the peace plan of the twenty-first century,” he said.

** Republic of Korea

The Secretary-General had a phone call last night with [H.E. Mr.] Yoon Suk-yeol, President of the Republic of Korea.

He congratulated President Yoon on his election and thanked the Republic of Korea for its support and generous contribution to the work of the United Nations.

The Secretary-General and the President also exchanged views on the Korean Peninsula and other regional and international issues.

** World Day to Combat Desertification and Drought

Today is World Day to Combat Desertification and Drought. This year’s theme is “Rising up from drought together” and emphasizes the need for early action to avoid disastrous consequences for humanity and the planetary ecosystems.

In his message, the Secretary-General said that droughts in all regions are getting more frequent and fiercer, with half the world’s population already coping with the consequences of land degradation.

We can and must reverse this downward spiral, he said. This can be done by ensuring that the productivity of land and soil is inexpensive, restoring land and taking care of its biodiversity.

His full message is online.

** Horn of Africa

As the world marks Desertification and Drought Day, our humanitarian colleagues say this is a reminder that the Horn of Africa continues to face a devastating and historic drought. We cannot emphasize enough how dire and urgent the situation is. They say we are in uncharted territory, and we face the very real prospect of significant loss of life if we don’t act rapidly.

More than 18.4 million people in Ethiopia, Kenya and Somalia are facing severe food insecurity. And the risk of famine is growing in Somalia, where more than 200,000 people are already facing catastrophic hunger.

More than 12 million people cannot access enough clean water. Women and children are walking further to fetch water, risking dehydration, as well as physical and sexual violence. Families also face heightened risks of disease. More than 1 million people have been forced to leave their homes to look for food, water and pasture and many families have been separated.

So far this year, our humanitarian partners have helped nearly 7.7 million drought-affected people across Ethiopia, Kenya and Somalia, but we urgently need more funding to save lives and livelihoods and to avert starvation and death in the months to come.

** Burkina Faso

Turning to Burkina Faso: The UN refugee agency (UNHCR) said that in the past week, almost 16,000 people, mostly women and children, have arrived in Dori, in the country’s north-east, after fleeing the brutal attack in Seytenga. UNHCR expects more people to arrive there in the coming days.

Over 300 people have also fled across the border and into the Tillabéri region of Niger, adding to the 15,500 Burkinabe nationals already there.

Burkina Faso’s displacement crisis is one of the world’s fastest growing. According to Government figures, there were 1.9 million people displaced internally as of the end of April.

In collaboration with the Government, UNHCR and partners are working to strengthen the emergency response. The most urgent needs include shelter and essential items, water, sanitation and hygiene services, as well as psychosocial support.

** Security Council

The Head of our Mission in Haiti, Helen La Lime, briefed the Security Council yesterday afternoon. She said the grip with which gangs are controlling swaths of the Port-au-Prince metropolitan area has grown increasingly tighter as their zones of influence expand. In May alone, she added, the Haitian National Police reported 201 intentional homicides and 198 abductions, an average for each of almost 7 cases per day.

Movement along the main national roads connecting the capital to the rest of the country is also seriously compromised, as gangs have erected barricades to restrict access to areas under their control.

Haiti requires immediate assistance to develop its national police and counter increasing criminality and violence. Ms. La Lime called on Member States to provide greater support and to contribute to the newly established basket fund dedicated to supporting the Haitian National Police.

** Timor-Leste

In Timor-Leste, our team — led by Resident Coordinator Roy Trivedy — continues to support the national pandemic response and recovery. Timor-Leste has received nearly 500,000 vaccine doses through COVAX, contributing to the administration of more than 1.5 million vaccine doses. On the socioeconomic side, the UN team conducted two assessments to support authorities in prioritizing initiatives. It also launched an emergency appeal that contributed to $27 million in funding following floods last year that affected nearly 435,000 people. Our team also continues to provide support on social capital, infrastructure, and economic development and diversification.

** World Mental Health Report

The World Health Organization (WHO) today released a report on world mental health, showing that in 2019, nearly a billion people — including 14 per cent of the world’s adolescents — were living with a mental disorder. According to the report, suicide accounted for more than 1 in 100 deaths and 58 per cent of suicides occurred before age 50.

WHO warned that mental disorders are the leading cause of disability and people with severe mental health conditions die on average 10 to 20 years earlier than the general population, mostly due to preventable physical diseases.

The report noted that childhood sexual abuse and bullying are major causes of depression and that social and economic inequalities, public health emergencies, war, and the climate crisis are among the global, structural threats to mental health. Depression and anxiety went up by more than 25 per cent in the first year of the pandemic alone.

WHO’s report highlights why and where change is most needed and how it can best be achieved. It urges mental health decision-makers and advocates to step up commitment and action to change attitudes, actions and approaches to mental health, its determinants and mental health care.

** Economic and Social Council

I want to flag that, next week, the first Meeting on the Transition from Relief to Development, as well as the annual Humanitarian Affairs Segment of the Economic and Social Council (ECOSOC), will both take place here at UN Headquarters.

These events will bring together the UN system and Member States, as well as international financial institutions, the Red Cross, NGOs (non-governmental organizations), the private sector and others to discuss how to strengthen the delivery of humanitarian aid in the face of many large-scale challenges, such as conflict, climate change and the pandemic. They will also talk about how to increase collaboration in humanitarian, development and peacebuilding activities to address food insecurity and displacement.

Monday’s meeting will feature remarks by the Deputy Secretary-General, Amina Mohammed, while the Secretary-General and the Emergency Relief Coordinator, Martin Griffiths, will speak at the opening session of the Humanitarian Affairs Segment on Tuesday. Numerous side events will be held on the margins.

All of the meetings will be carried live on UN Web TV.

** International Days

Tomorrow is the first International Day for Countering Hate Speech, and our guest will talk to you about that shortly. Tomorrow is also Sustainable Gastronomy Day and Sunday is International Day for the Elimination of Sexual Violence in Conflict. In his message for the Day, the Secretary-General says that sexual violence in conflict is a tactic of war and repression that terrorizes populations, destroys lives and fractures communities.

The Secretary-General notes that perpetrators rarely face the consequences of their actions.

Instead, he says, it is the survivors who carry the burden of stigma and trauma throughout their lives, often doubly brutalized by harmful social norms and victim-blaming.

** Senior Personnel Appointment

I have a personnel appointment to tell you about. Today, the Secretary-General is appointing Markus Potzel of Germany as his new Deputy Special Representative, Political, for Afghanistan in the UN Assistance Mission in Afghanistan, known as UNAMA.

Mr. Potzel succeeds Mette Knudsen of Denmark, to whom the Secretary-General expresses his gratitude for her dedicated service.

Mr. Potzel brings to the position over 27 years of experience in diplomacy and international cooperation, including eight years working in and on Afghanistan. Most recently, he served as Ambassador of Germany to Afghanistan.

** Fedotov

And last, I wanted to tell you that the Secretary-General was very saddened to learn of the passing of Yury Fedotov. He fondly recalls Mr. Fedotov’s decade of service as Director-General of the United Nations Office at Vienna and Executive Director of the United Nations Office on Drugs and Crime.

Throughout his tenure, Mr. Fedotov demonstrated great skill and sensitivity in helping Member States overcome differences and chart a path of shared progress on some of the most complex issues on the international agenda.

His insights and views as an active participant in the Senior Management Group were also greatly appreciated. The Secretary-General extends his deepest condolences to Mr. Fedotov’s family and loved ones. His commitment and dedication to the United Nations made a profound difference and will be long remembered.

