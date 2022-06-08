New Permanent Observer for Gulf Cooperation Council Presents Letter of Appointment

(Based on information provided by the Protocol and Liaison Service)

The new Permanent Observer of the Cooperation Council of the Arab States of the Gulf to the United Nations, Sulaiman Mohammed S. al-Anbar, presented his letter of appointment today to UN Secretary-General António Guterres today.

Prior to his latest appointment, Mr. Al-Anbar served as Counsellor at the Office of the Secretary-General of the Cooperation Council for the Arab States of the Gulf in Riyadh, beginning in December 2021. From 2020 to 2021, he was the Head of the Political and Economic Department at the Royal Embassy of Saudi Arabia in London, where he also served as Acting Deputy Head of Mission in 2018.

In addition, he was First Secretary at the Office of the Director of the Ambassador of the Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques, in the United Kingdom (2016-2018); Second Secretary at the Office of the Director of the Under-Secretary for Multilateral Affairs, in the Ministry of Foreign Affairs in Riyadh (2014-2016); and Secretary for the Under-Secretary for Multilateral Affairs (2011-2014).

Mr. Al-Anbar earned a master’s degree in law from Brunei University, in the United Kingdom, and a bachelor’s degree in international studies from the American University in the United Arab Emirates.