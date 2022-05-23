New Permanent Representative of Sudan Presents Credentials

(Based on information provided by the Protocol and Liaison Service)

The new Permanent Representative of Sudan to the United Nations, Al-Harith Idriss al-Harith Mohamed, presented his credentials to UN Secretary-General António Guterres today.

Designated Ambassador in February 2020, following the 2018 popular revolution in Sudan and subsequently named Director of the Department of Planning, Mr. Mohamed has extensive diplomatic and legal experience.

Prior to his latest appointment, he was an Investment Communications Coordinator at the Kuwait Investment Authority in London between 2006 and 2021. In that role, he developed and delivered internal and external communications, notably with the State Audit Bureau and the National Assembly, as well as with investment companies and global financial institutions. He also provided business support to the Authority’s President and Chief Executive Officer and supervised relationship reports.

From 2005 to 2006, Mr. Mohamed was a Strategy and Media Officer at the Syrian Media Centre, based in London, where he prepared media reports, as well as conducted analyses of the British media and the United Kingdom’s position on Middle East political and strategic issues.

In prior experience, between 2004 and 2005, he was a consultant with Mothers for Peace, based in London, where he advised on international law, with a focus on human rights, women’s rights, gender issues and conflict resolution.

Between 1982 and 1991, Mr. Mohamed was a diplomat in Sudan’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs, where he managed consular issues, worked to resolve problems among Sudanese communities abroad and issued entry visas for prospective visitors.

He holds a Bachelor of Laws degree from the University of Khartoum, as well as a Legal Bar Certificate, and is a member of the bar in Sudan.