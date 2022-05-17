New Permanent Representative of Portugal Presents Credentials

(Based on information provided by the Protocol and Liaison Service)

The new Permanent Representative of Portugal to the United Nations, Ana Paula Zacarias, presented her credentials to UN Secretary-General António Guterres today.

Prior to her latest appointment, she served as her country’s Secretary of State for European Affairs, a post she has held since October 2019.

Ms. Zacarias has served in a range of Government positions, both in Portugal and abroad. From 2015 to 2017, she was Head of Delegation of the European Union delegation to Colombia and Ecuador, and from 2011 to 2015 she was Head of the bloc’s delegation to Brazil.

She served as Deputy Permanent Representative of Portugal to the European Union (2009-2011), first resident Ambassador of Portugal to Estonia (2005-2008) and Deputy Permanent Representative in Portugal’s delegation to the United Nations Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organization (UNESCO) in Paris (2000-2005).

In addition, she held postings at Portugal’s Consul in Curitiba, in Brazil (1993-1996) and the country’s Embassy in the United States (1988-1993).

Ms. Zacarias holds a degree in cultural anthropology from the University of Lisbon. She was born in Lisbon in 1959.