New Permanent Representative of North Macedonia Presents Credentials

(Based on information provided by the Protocol and Liaison Service)

The new Permanent Representative of North Macedonia to the United Nations, Ljubomir Danailov Frchkoski, presented his credentials to UN Secretary-General António Guterres today.

A prominent Macedonian intellectual, Mr. Frchkoski has served as Provost at the American University of Europe in Skopje since September 2020. In 2019, he was appointed Dean of the University’s Faculty of Law and Political Science. He also had a long-standing tenure (1984-2019) as a full professor in International Public Law and International Political Relations at Saints Cyril and Methodius University, in Skopje.

In addition to his academic career, he has also held various Government positions and served as a counsellor/adviser at several critical junctures, including assisting in the drafting of the first Macedonian Constitution in 1991. From 2000 to 2004, he served as counsellor on constitutional and human rights issues to the President, as well as chief expert in the drafting of the Ohrid Framework Agreement in 2001. He was as Minister for Foreign Affairs between 1996 and 1997, and Minister for Internal Affairs, between 1991 and 1996.

Born in 1957 in Skopje, Mr. Frchkoski earned a master’s degree and doctoral degree from the Faculty of Sociology, Journalism and Political Science at Edvard Kardelj University in Ljubljana, Slovenia.