New Permanent Representative of Congo Presents Credentials

(Based on information provided by the Protocol and Liaison Service)

The new Permanent Representative of Congo to the United Nations, Lazare Makayat Safouesse, presented his credentials to UN Secretary-General António Guterres today.

Prior to his appointment, Mr. Safouesse was his country’s Ambassador to Ethiopia, a post he held since 2012, as well as its Permanent Representative to the African Union and the United Nations Economic Commission for Africa.

From 2007 to 2012, he served as Deputy Secretary-General and Head of the Department of Multilateral Affairs at the Congolese Ministry for Foreign Affairs and Cooperation. He was First Counsellor at the Permanent Mission of Congo to the United Nations in New York from 2000 to 2007.

Having entered civil service in 1987, Mr. Safouesse has held a range of other Government positions, including Director of the Cabinet of the Secretary General of the Government (1998-2000); Director of the Cabinet of the Minister for Health and Population (1994-1995); and Tourism and Environment Advisor to the Prime Minister (1992-1993).

He earned a license and master's degree in public law from the University of Brazzaville, as well as a diploma of in-depth studies in public law, with a focus on international law, from the University of Paris-Val-de-Marne in France.