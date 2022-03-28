New Permanent Representative of Rwanda Presents Credentials

(Based on information provided by the Protocol and Liaison Service)

The new Permanent Representative of Rwanda to the United Nations, Claver Gatete, presented his credentials to UN Secretary-General António Guterres today.

Before his latest appointment, Mr. Gatete held Cabinet positions in his country’s Government, serving most recently as Minister for Infrastructure beginning in 2018. He was the Minister for Finance and Economic Planning from 2013.

Mr. Gatete served as Governor of the National Bank of Rwanda from 2011, having been Deputy Governor since 2009.

Beginning his diplomatic career in 2005, Mr. Gatete was based in London until 2009 as Ambassador to the United Kingdom, Ireland and Iceland.

He holds bachelor’s and master’s degrees in agricultural economics from the University of British Columbia in Canada.