New Permanent Representative of Bahamas Presents Credentials

(Based on information provided by the Protocol and Liaison Service)

The new Permanent Representative of the Bahamas to the United Nations, Stan Smith, presented his credentials to UN Secretary-General António Guterres today.

Before his latest appointment, Mr. Smith served as personal assistant to Prime Minister Perry Gladstone Christie from 2018 to 2021.

He was Ambassador-at-Large between 2015 and 2017, Head of the Legal Division in the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, as well as a contributor to its United Nations teams on human rights. During that time, he also provided general foreign policy development support.

Before his diplomatic career, Mr. Smith practised law in Barbados between 2005 and 2015.

Earning a bachelor’s degree from St. Mary’s University in Canada, he is also a graduate of the University of the West Indies Law School.