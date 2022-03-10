New Permanent Representative of Saint Lucia Presents Credentials

(Based on information provided by the Protocol and Liaison Service)

The new Permanent Representative of Saint Lucia to the United Nations, Menissa Rambally, presented her credentials to UN Secretary-General António Guterres today.

Prior to her appointment, Ms. Rambally was a consultant, serving as Political and Social Policy Advisor to Governments and political organizations in the Caribbean region since 2018.

Between 2012 and 2016, she was posted to the United Nations in New York as her country’s Permanent Representative, after working with Governments and political organizations in the Caribbean as a political consultant, from 2007 to 2011.

In 2001, she was appointed Saint Lucia’s Minister for Social Transformation, Culture and Local Government, a position she held until 2006. She was Minister for Tourism and Civil Aviation between 2000 and 2001, after having been elected to Parliament in 1997 at the age of 21, making her the youngest elected parliamentarian in the English-speaking Commonwealth in this century.

She obtained a bachelor’s degree in business administration from Caribbean Union College, Trinidad and Tobago campus, of Andrews University in the United States.

__________

* This supersedes Press Release BIO/4372 of 6 June 2012.