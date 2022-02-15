New Permanent Representative of Czech Republic Presents Credentials

(Based on information provided by the Protocol and Liaison Service)

The new Permanent Representative of the Czech Republic to the United Nations, Jakub Kulhánek, presented his credentials to UN Secretary-General António Guterres today.

Before his latest appointment, Mr. Kulhánek was his country’s Minister for Foreign Affairs since 2021. He also served as Deputy Minister responsible for Government Affairs in the country’s Ministry of the Interior, from 2018 to 2021, and Deputy Minister for Foreign Affairs from 2014 until 2016.

Among other Government, diplomatic and research positions he held over the course of his career, Mr. Kulhánek served as Deputy Minister responsible for legislation, parliamentary affairs and public diplomacy in the Ministry of Defence (2014); Adviser to the Minister for Foreign Affairs on foreign affairs and security issues (2013-2014); and Adviser serving Parliament (2011-2013). In 2012, he was a researcher with the North Atlantic Treaty Organization (NATO) Parliamentary Assembly in Brussels, and from 2007 to 2012, he was a research fellow and analyst with the Association for International Affairs in Prague.

Mr. Kulhánek holds a master’s degree in international relations from the Georgetown University School of Foreign Service in the United States and a bachelor’s degree in international territorial studies from Charles University in Prague.

Born in 1984, he is married and has one child.