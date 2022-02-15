New Permanent Representative of Kyrgyzstan Presents Credentials

(Based on information provided by the Protocol and Liaison Service)

The new Permanent Representative of Kyrgyzstan to the United Nations, Aida Kasymalieva, presented her credentials to UN Secretary-General António Guterres today.

Prior to her appointment, Ms. Kasymalieva was a member of her country’s Parliament, where she also served as Vice Speaker from 2018 to 2021, and as Acting Speaker in 2021. During her time as Vice Speaker, she chaired the Parliament’s Council on Women’s Rights and Prevention of Gender-Based Violence.

Before her positions in Government, Ms. Kasymalieva was a journalist, holding a range of positions, including Correspondent at the Kyrgyz Service of Radio Free Europe/Radio Liberty, Producer at Al Jazeera, General Producer at the New Television Network, Correspondent at the Russian Service of Radio Free Europe/Radio Liberty and Editor for Kyrgyzstan at the Institute for War and Peace Reporting.

Her journalistic work, which had a sustained focus on human rights, including the rights of migrants, women and children, received recognition from the Asian Development Bank Institute in 2005 and 2006, when she was a finalist in the Developing Asia Journalism Awards.

She obtained a bachelor’s degree in journalism from Bishkek Humanities University, and master’s degrees in international relations from the Diplomatic Academy of Kyrgyzstan’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs.