New Permanent Representative of Malawi Presents Credentials

(Based on information provided by the Protocol and Liaison Service)

The new Permanent Representative of Malawi to the United Nations, Agnes Mary Chimbiri-Molande, presented her credentials to UN Secretary-General António Guterres today.

Prior to her appointment, Ms. Chimbiri-Molande served as Portfolio Manager for Governance with the United Nations Development Programme (UNDP) in Lilongwe, Malawi, a post she held since 2015.

Having spent much of her career at the intersection of policy, health and community engagement, Ms. Chimbiri-Molande also served as UNDP’s Assistant Resident Representative in Lilongwe, responsible for Millennium Development Goals Achievement, from 2008 to 2015. From 2003 to 2007, she was Director of the Centre for Reproductive Health at the Malawi College of Medicine, where she wrote Government policy papers, worked with institutional donors and taught courses in population and development, as well as sexual and reproductive health.

Ms. Chimbiri-Molande also served as Community and Non-Governmental Organization Liaison Officer at the World Bank, from 1996 to 1997, and as Head of the Research and Planning Unit within Malawi’s Ministry of Information, from 1989 to 1995.

She holds a Doctor of Philosophy in social demography from Waikato University in New Zealand, a master’s degree in international affairs from the University of Ohio in the United States and a bachelor’s degree in education from Chancellor College in Zomba, Malawi.