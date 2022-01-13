New Permanent Representative of Algeria Presents Credentials

(Based on information provided by the Protocol and Liaison Service)

The new Permanent Representative of Algeria to the United Nations, Mohamed Ennadir Larbaoui, presented his credentials to UN Secretary-General António Guterres today.

Before his latest appointment, Mr. Larbaoui was his country’s Ambassador to Egypt and Permanent Representative to the League of Arab States, having earlier been Ambassador to Pakistan and Representative to the Secretariat of the Arab Maghreb Union.

Within the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Mr. Larbaoui has served as Director of the Legal and Consular Affairs Division, Director of the International Economic Relations Division and Director for the Arab Maghreb Division.

Mr. Larbaoui has a master’s degree in public and private international law and a bachelor’s degree in law, both from the University of Algiers Faculty of Law.

Born on 26 September 1949 in Tébessa, he is married and has two children.