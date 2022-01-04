New Permanent Representative of Suriname Presents Credentials

(Based on information provided by the Protocol and Liaison Service)

The new Permanent Representative of Suriname to the United Nations, Sunil A. Sitaldin, presented his credentials to UN Secretary-General António Guterres today.

Prior to his appointment, Mr. Sitaldin was a Policy Adviser at the Bureau of his Government’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs, International Business, and International Cooperation, a position he held from 2020. Between 2015 and 2017, he was in charge of the Consular Affairs Sub Directorate at the Ministry, after serving as a Policy Adviser from 2012 to 2015 and Coordinator for Short Stay Authorization from 2008 to 2012.

From 2001 to 2007, Mr. Sitaldin was Consul General of Suriname in Miami, United States. He was a Desk Officer in the Ministry’s International Organizations Division from 1995 to 2001, during which time he was a member of his country’s delegation to the general assembly of the Organization of American States and of the United Nations General Assembly. He first entered the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, International Business, and International Cooperation as a Protocol Officer in 1993.

Fluent in Dutch and English, Mr. Sitaldin has a bachelor’s degree in law from Anton De Kom University’s Faculty of Legal Sciences.

Born on 20 August 1968 in Paramaribo, he is married and has two children.