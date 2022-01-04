New Permanent Representative of Indonesia Presents Credentials

(Based on information provided by the Protocol and Liaison Service)

The new Permanent Representative of Indonesia to the United Nations, Arrmanatha C. Nasir, presented his credentials to UN Secretary-General António Guterres today.

Prior to his latest appointment, Mr. Nasir was his country’s ambassador to France, Andorra, Monaco and to the United Nations Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organization (UNESCO), from April 2019 to October 2021.

From 2014 to 2019, he served as Spokesperson for Indonesia’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs. Between 2008 and 2012, he held the position of Counsellor at the Permanent Mission of Indonesia to the United Nations in New York, where he was responsible for economics and development issues in the General Assembly’s Second Committee (Economic and Financial) and the Economic and Social Council, negotiating for the “Group of 77” developing countries and China on a number of resolutions. From 2010 to 2011, he served as Advisor on economic issues and least developed countries to the President of the sixty-fifth session of the General Assembly.

Among other positions within the Government of Indonesia, Mr. Nasir was Deputy Director for Agriculture and Commodities at the Directorate General of Multilateral Affairs, from 2005 to 2008.

Born in Bangkok, Thailand, in 1971, Mr. Nasir earned a master’s degree in international relations from the University of Indonesia; a Master of Business Administration from Leicester University in the United Kingdom; and a bachelor’s degree in economics from the University of Buckingham, also in the United Kingdom.

He is married and has three children.