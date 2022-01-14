United Nations Postal Administration Launches ‘Sport for Peace’ Stamps to Celebrate 2022 Winter Olympic Games

On 14 January 2022, the United Nations Postal Administration (UNPA) announced the release of new “Sport for Peace” stamps to celebrate the 2022 Beijing Winter Olympics.

This is the first time that UNPA has issued stamps for the Olympic Winter Games — they feature hockey players ($.58), snowboarders ($1.30), figure skaters (CHF 1,10), bobsledders (CHF 2,00), curlers (€0,85), and Alpine Skiers (€1,80).

In December 2021, the United Nations General Assembly adopted the Olympic Truce for Beijing 2022, highlighting the contribution of sport to the promotion of peace and solidarity, including the power of sport to foster an atmosphere of peace, development, resilience, tolerance and understanding among nations.

The resolution entitled “Building a peaceful and better world through sport and the Olympic ideal” calls for the observance of the Olympic Truce for the Olympic and Paralympic Games Beijing 2022, starting 28 January, seven days before the launch of the Olympic Games, and ending 27 February, seven days after the end of the Paralympic Games.

The stamps were illustrated by Feifei Ruan (China) and designed by Rorie Katz (United Nations).

