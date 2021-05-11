Secretary-General Condemns Deadly Attack on Peacekeepers in North Kivu, Democratic Republic of Congo

The following statement was issued today by the Spokesman for UN Secretary-General António Guterres:

The Secretary-General strongly condemns Monday’s attack against a temporary position of the United Nations Organization Stabilization Mission in the Democratic Republic of the Congo (MONUSCO) in Beni territory, North Kivu, by suspected members of the Allied Democratic Forces (ADF). The attack resulted in the killing of one peacekeeper from Malawi.

The Secretary-General expresses his deepest condolences to the family of the deceased peacekeeper, as well as to the Government and the people of Malawi.

The Secretary-General recalls that attacks against United Nations peacekeepers may constitute a war crime and calls on the Congolese authorities to investigate this incident and swiftly bring those responsible to justice.

The Secretary-General reaffirms that the United Nations, through his Special Representative in the Democratic Republic of the Congo, will continue to support the Congolese Government and people in their efforts to bring about peace and stability in the east of the country.