Transparency, Good Governance Must Guide Efforts to Recover from Pandemic, Achieve Sustainable Development Goals, Secretary-General Tells Global Summit

Following is UN Secretary-General António Guterres’ message to the tenth Open Government Partnership Global Summit, in Seoul today:

I am pleased to send my greetings to the tenth Open Government Partnership Global Summit.

Our world today is facing a series of profound challenges. The COVID-19 pandemic has exacerbated inequalities and reduced access to basic social services. In too many places, transparency, meaningful participation and accountability are being eroded.

Civic space is shrinking around the world. Gender equality is being set back. The digital divide is growing. And trust in institutions is at historic lows.

Bridging these gaps requires bold action. My recent report on Our Common Agenda proposes a series of measures to rebuild trust and social cohesion through a renewed social contract, anchored in human rights.

For 10 years, the Open Government Partnership has engaged with national institutions and civil society to promote transparency, empower citizens, fight corruption and harness technologies to strengthen good governance.

More than ever, these values must guide our efforts to recover better from the COVID-19 pandemic and achieve the Sustainable Development Goals.

Cooperation and innovation are powerful tools for change. Open government reforms can make a difference towards more peaceful, inclusive and just societies.

I wish you a successful summit and look forward to your contributions.

Thank you.