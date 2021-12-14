Amid Rise in Violent Extremism, United Nations Bolstering Technical Support for States to Fight Terror Threat, Secretary-General Tells Counter-Terrorism Coordination Compact

Following is UN Secretary-General António Guterres’ message for the seventh meeting of the United Nations Global Counter-Terrorism Coordination Compact, in New York today:

I am pleased to send my greetings to the seventh meeting of the United Nations Global Counter-Terrorism Coordination Compact.

As we scan the global horizon, the terror threat is more diverse, spreading offline and online amidst growing mistrust, polarization, weak governance, organized crime and conflict. We see a resurgence of terrorist and violent extremist groups motivated by xenophobia, white supremacy and other forms of racism and intolerance, including misogyny.

United Nations entities are working closely with Member States to bolster counter-terrorism assistance and promote regional cooperation. We are focused on prioritizing prevention through community resilience, enhanced information-sharing and border security.

I count on the continued efforts of the Global Counter-Terrorism Coordination Compact and encourage the further strengthening of partnerships to deliver technical assistance rooted in human rights and the rule of law.