Greed over Need Harms Everyone, Secretary-General Tells States Parties to Convention Against Corruption, Calls for Accountability

Following is the text of UN Secretary-General António Guterres’ video message for the ninth session of the Conference of the States Parties to the United Nations Convention against Corruption, held in Sharm El-Sheikh, Egypt, from 13 to 17 December:

I am pleased to address this Conference of States Parties to the United Nations Convention against Corruption.

Corruption spreads through societies and erodes people’s trust in leaders and institutions. It deepens inequalities, feeds cynicism and alienation, and reinforces the obstacles facing women and girls. Greed over need harms us all.

As countries invest in recovery from the COVID-19 pandemic, we must guard against the diversion of vital resources by criminal opportunists.

Tackling corruption is essential to protect human rights and promote democratic accountability. It is an important step towards inclusive, sustainable development.

This Conference is our chance to come together to strengthen cooperation and accelerate global action against corruption. Let us revive hope and restore trust in institutions. Now is the time to act for a safer, more prosperous and just future. Thank you.