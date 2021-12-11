Governments Can Renew Trust by Jointly Addressing Poverty, Climate Crisis, Injustice, Secretary-General Says in Message to International Conference

Following is UN Secretary-General António Guterres’ message to the International Conference “Peace and Trust Policy — Basis of International Security, Stability and Development”, held in Turkmenistan on 11 December:

I am pleased to send my greetings to this international conference focused on strengthening peace and trust.

Over the past three decades, Turkmenistan has made important contributions to the work of the United Nations in pursuit of international peace and stability, including through its generous support to the United Nations Regional Centre for Preventive Diplomacy for Central Asia.

Turkmenistan’s status of permanent neutrality has inspired a number of important initiatives at the United Nations.

Turkmenistan declared the year 2021 the International Year of Peace and Trust. We can advance peace and renew trust by working together to address common challenges — from the COVID-19 pandemic, to deepening poverty, inequalities and injustice, to the climate emergency and conflicts engulfing our world.

I thank the Government and people of Turkmenistan for your steadfast support to the United Nations. I look forward to strengthening our partnership in the years ahead as we seek to advance peace, sustainable development and human rights for all.