Global Environment Facility ‘a Trusted Partner’ in Assisting Developing Countries with Climate Change Efforts, Secretary-General Says on Occasion of Anniversary

Following is UN Secretary-General António Guterres’ message on the occasion of the thirtieth anniversary of the Global Environment Facility, in New York today:

I would like to send my wholehearted congratulations to the Global Environment Facility on the occasion of its thirtieth anniversary.

The role of the Global Environment Facility as a trusted partner of developing countries as they seek to adapt to climate change and shift from fossil-fuel-dependent economies to renewable economies and keep 1.5°C within reach, all while they battle biodiversity loss, desertification and other environmental and social challenges cannot be understated.

I was pleased to see during the past couple of years Global Environment Facility support to developing countries hit by the pandemic, by focusing on food security, land use, and cities, in addition to analysing root causes of infectious diseases and their connection with deforestation and ecosystem fragmentation.

Global Environment Facility support is particularly vital as countries continue the path to recover from the COVID-19 pandemic amid dismally reduced fiscal space, and thus in dire need of support to prevent a situation where they need to choose between servicing debt and financing key environmental, social and economic challenges.

The future of multilateralism is at stake. We are all stronger when we work together and prioritize spaces where all countries stand on equal footing. The Global Environment Facility is one of such spaces.

I sincerely commend the work of the facility, and to developed countries, I urge you to support the Global Environment Facility as it wraps up its eighth replenishment period.

During times where some club-like initiatives abound, your support is urgently needed to maintain multilateral channels strong.