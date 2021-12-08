Condemning Attack against Peacekeepers in Mali, Secretary-General Reiterates United Nations Support to, Solidarity with Malian People, Government

The following statement was issued today by the Spokesman for UN Secretary-General António Guterres:

The Secretary-General strongly condemns today’s attack against a logistics convoy of the United Nations Multidimensional Integrated Stabilization Mission in Mali (MINUSMA) in the region of Bandiagara, in central Mali, during which seven Togolese peacekeepers lost their lives and three were seriously injured by an improvised explosive device.

The Secretary-General extends his deepest condolences to the bereaved families, as well as to the Government and people of Togo. He wishes a speedy recovery to the injured. The Secretary-General recalls that attacks targeting United Nations peacekeepers may constitute war crimes under international law. He calls on the Malian authorities to spare no effort in identifying the perpetrators of these attacks so that they can be swiftly brought to justice.

The Secretary-General reiterates the United Nations continued support to, and solidarity with, the people and Government of Mali, including through enhancing the capacity of MINUSMA to protect civilians in central Mali and supporting a Government-led strategy to stabilize that region.

The Secretary-General also conveys his condolences to the family of a peacekeeper from Egypt, who died on 6 December after succumbing to injuries sustained during an attack in northern Mali last month.